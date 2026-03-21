Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 21: Gold Price in India Crashes by Rs 29,400, Records Weakest Week in 40 Years; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a sharp downturn on March 21, with gold recording one of its steepest weekly declines in nearly four decades. The price of 24-carat gold plunged by around Rs 29,400, reflecting a strong global sell-off and bearish market sentiment despite the ongoing festive demand during Eid-ul-Fitr.
Following a nearly 3.5% drop in spot gold prices, investors appear to be offloading holdings. Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver rates today across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.
Why Gold Rates Are Falling?
Gold remained highly volatile, initially opening higher near $4,700 and Rs 1,48,000, supported by short covering following the previous session’s sharp decline. However, the rebound was short-lived, as fresh selling pressure at higher levels pushed prices down from Rs 1,48,000 to around Rs 1,46,000.
He added that the overall market sentiment remains weak, with key macroeconomic factor still unfavourable. Interest rates are likely to stay elevated, while persistent geopolitical tensions are keeping crude oil prices firm, sustaining inflation concerns and capping any significant upside in gold.
Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad
|
City
|
24K Today (₹)
|
22K Today (₹)
|
18K Today (₹)
|
Chennai
|
14,858
|
13,620
|
11,360
|
Mumbai
|
14,597
|
13,380
|
10,948
|
Delhi
|
14,612
|
13,395
|
10,963
|
Kolkata
|
14,597
|
13,380
|
10,948
|
Bangalore
|
14,597
|
13,380
|
10,948
|
Hyderabad
|
14,597
|
13,380
|
10,948
|
Kerala
|
14,597
|
13,380
|
10,948
|
Pune
|
14,597
|
13,380
|
10,948
|
Vadodara
|
14,602
|
13,385
|
10,953
|
Ahmedabad
|
14,602
|
13,385
|
10,953
Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad
|
City
|
10 Gram (₹)
|
100 Gram (₹)
|
1 Kg (₹)
|
Chennai
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
|
Mumbai
|
2,450
|
24,500
|
2,45,000
|
Delhi
|
2,450
|
24,500
|
2,45,000
|
Kolkata
|
2,450
|
24,500
|
2,45,000
|
Bangalore
|
2,450
|
24,500
|
2,45,000
|
Hyderabad
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
|
Kerala
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
|
Pune
|
2,450
|
24,500
|
2,45,000
|
Vadodara
|
2,450
|
24,500
|
2,45,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
2,450
|
24,500
|
2,45,000
Also Read: Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 21, 2026 For Eid-al-Fitr? Check State-Wise List Inside
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.