Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 21: Gold Price in India Crashes by Rs 29,400, Records Weakest Week in 40 Years; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a sharp downturn on March 21, with gold recording one of its steepest weekly declines in nearly four decades. The price of 24-carat gold plunged by around Rs 29,400, reflecting a strong global sell-off and bearish market sentiment despite the ongoing festive demand during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Following a nearly 3.5% drop in spot gold prices, investors appear to be offloading holdings. Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver rates today across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Why Gold Rates Are Falling?



Gold remained highly volatile, initially opening higher near $4,700 and Rs 1,48,000, supported by short covering following the previous session’s sharp decline. However, the rebound was short-lived, as fresh selling pressure at higher levels pushed prices down from Rs 1,48,000 to around Rs 1,46,000.

He added that the overall market sentiment remains weak, with key macroeconomic factor still unfavourable. Interest rates are likely to stay elevated, while persistent geopolitical tensions are keeping crude oil prices firm, sustaining inflation concerns and capping any significant upside in gold.

Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 14,858 13,620 11,360 Mumbai 14,597 13,380 10,948 Delhi 14,612 13,395 10,963 Kolkata 14,597 13,380 10,948 Bangalore 14,597 13,380 10,948 Hyderabad 14,597 13,380 10,948 Kerala 14,597 13,380 10,948 Pune 14,597 13,380 10,948 Vadodara 14,602 13,385 10,953 Ahmedabad 14,602 13,385 10,953

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

City 10 Gram (₹) 100 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,500 25,000 2,50,000 Mumbai 2,450 24,500 2,45,000 Delhi 2,450 24,500 2,45,000 Kolkata 2,450 24,500 2,45,000 Bangalore 2,450 24,500 2,45,000 Hyderabad 2,500 25,000 2,50,000 Kerala 2,500 25,000 2,50,000 Pune 2,450 24,500 2,45,000 Vadodara 2,450 24,500 2,45,000 Ahmedabad 2,450 24,500 2,45,000

Also Read: Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 21, 2026 For Eid-al-Fitr? Check State-Wise List Inside