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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 21: Gold Price in India Crashes by Rs 29,400, Records Weakest Week in 40 Years; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 21: Gold Price in India Crashes by Rs 29,400, Records Weakest Week in 40 Years; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a sharp downturn on March 21, with gold recording one of its steepest weekly declines in nearly four decades.

Gold and Silver Price Today
Gold and Silver Price Today

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 21, 2026 15:15:21 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 21: Gold Price in India Crashes by Rs 29,400, Records Weakest Week in 40 Years; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a sharp downturn on March 21, with gold recording one of its steepest weekly declines in nearly four decades. The price of 24-carat gold plunged by around Rs 29,400, reflecting a strong global sell-off and bearish market sentiment despite the ongoing festive demand during Eid-ul-Fitr. 

Following a nearly 3.5% drop in spot gold prices, investors appear to be offloading holdings. Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver rates today across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. 

Why Gold Rates Are Falling?

Gold remained highly volatile, initially opening higher near $4,700 and Rs 1,48,000, supported by short covering following the previous session’s sharp decline. However, the rebound was short-lived, as fresh selling pressure at higher levels pushed prices down from Rs 1,48,000 to around Rs 1,46,000. 

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He added that the overall market sentiment remains weak, with key macroeconomic factor still unfavourable. Interest rates are likely to stay elevated, while persistent geopolitical tensions are keeping crude oil prices firm, sustaining inflation concerns and capping any significant upside in gold. 

Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

City

24K Today (₹)

22K Today (₹)

18K Today (₹)

Chennai

14,858

13,620

11,360

Mumbai

14,597

13,380

10,948

Delhi

14,612

13,395

10,963

Kolkata

14,597

13,380

10,948

Bangalore

14,597

13,380

10,948

Hyderabad

14,597

13,380

10,948

Kerala

14,597

13,380

10,948

Pune

14,597

13,380

10,948

Vadodara

14,602

13,385

10,953

Ahmedabad

14,602

13,385

10,953

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

City

10 Gram (₹)

100 Gram (₹)

1 Kg (₹)

Chennai

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Mumbai

2,450

24,500

2,45,000

Delhi

2,450

24,500

2,45,000

Kolkata

2,450

24,500

2,45,000

Bangalore

2,450

24,500

2,45,000

Hyderabad

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Kerala

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Pune

2,450

24,500

2,45,000

Vadodara

2,450

24,500

2,45,000

Ahmedabad

2,450

24,500

2,45,000

Also Read: Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 21, 2026 For Eid-al-Fitr? Check State-Wise List Inside 

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Tags: bullion market newscity wise gold pricedelhi mumbai gold ratefed interest ratesgold price indiagold rate todayIndia gold ratesmarch 21 gold pricemcx gold pricesilver rate today

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Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 21: Gold Price in India Crashes by Rs 29,400, Records Weakest Week in 40 Years; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

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Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 21: Gold Price in India Crashes by Rs 29,400, Records Weakest Week in 40 Years; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

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Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 21: Gold Price in India Crashes by Rs 29,400, Records Weakest Week in 40 Years; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities
Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 21: Gold Price in India Crashes by Rs 29,400, Records Weakest Week in 40 Years; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities
Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 21: Gold Price in India Crashes by Rs 29,400, Records Weakest Week in 40 Years; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities
Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 21: Gold Price in India Crashes by Rs 29,400, Records Weakest Week in 40 Years; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

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