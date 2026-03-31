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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today on March 31: Gold Price Nears Rs 47400/100 gm Amid Rupee Fall; Silver Hits Rs 2.5 Lakh/kg; Check Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

Gold and Silver Rate Today on March 31: Gold Price Nears Rs 47400/100 gm Amid Rupee Fall; Silver Hits Rs 2.5 Lakh/kg; Check Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

The price of 24K gold in India rose by Rs 103 to Rs 14,929 per gram on March 31. Similarly, 22k gold increased by Rs 95 to Rs 13,685 per gram, while 18K gold went up by Rs 78 to Rs 11,197 per gram.

Gold And Silver Rate Today (Photo Credits: AI Generated)
Gold And Silver Rate Today (Photo Credits: AI Generated)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 31, 2026 14:04:07 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today on March 31: Gold Price Nears Rs 47400/100 gm Amid Rupee Fall; Silver Hits Rs 2.5 Lakh/kg; Check Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India (24K, 22K, 18K) continued to rise for the fourth straight day on March 31. The increase is mainly due to global tensions and the Indian rupee staying close to record lows. Meanwhile, silver prices also moved up slightly as investors turned to safe-haven assets amid uncertainty linked to the Iran-US conflict. 

Gold Rate in India Today 

The price of 24K gold in India rose by Rs 103 to Rs 14,929 per gram on March 31. Similarly, 22k gold increased by Rs 95 to Rs 13,685 per gram, while 18K gold went up by Rs 78 to Rs 11,197 per gram.

This rise in gold prices is part of a broader recovery in the bullion market over the past few sessions. According to Goodreturns data, 24k gold prices in India have jumped by Rs 47,400 per 100 grams in just five days. 

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Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad 

City

24K Today (₹)

22K Today (₹)

18K Today (₹)

Chennai

14,913

13,670

11,460

Mumbai

14,929

13,685

11,197

Delhi

14,944

13,700

11,212

Kolkata

14,929

13,685

11,197

Bangalore

14,929

13,685

11,197

Hyderabad

14,929

13,685

11,197

Kerala

14,929

13,685

11,197

Pune

14,929

13,685

11,197

Vadodara

14,934

13,690

11,202

Ahmedabad

14,934

13,690

11,202

Silver Rate Today 

Silver prices in India have gone up over the past week. On March 31, the silver rate increased to Rs 250 per gram and Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram.

Silver prices have been quite volatile in 2026 so far, hitting record highs in January before seeing a sharp fall in February. 

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad 

City

10 Gram (₹)

100 Gram (₹)

1 Kg (₹)

Chennai

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Mumbai

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Delhi

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Kolkata

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Bangalore

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Hyderabad

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Kerala

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Pune

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Vadodara

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Ahmedabad

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Also Read: Stock Market Holiday Today: Are Sensex, Nifty Closed On Mahavir Jayanti? Check BSE, NSE Status On March 31 

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Gold and Silver Rate Today on March 31: Gold Price Nears Rs 47400/100 gm Amid Rupee Fall; Silver Hits Rs 2.5 Lakh/kg; Check Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata
Gold and Silver Rate Today on March 31: Gold Price Nears Rs 47400/100 gm Amid Rupee Fall; Silver Hits Rs 2.5 Lakh/kg; Check Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata
Gold and Silver Rate Today on March 31: Gold Price Nears Rs 47400/100 gm Amid Rupee Fall; Silver Hits Rs 2.5 Lakh/kg; Check Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata
Gold and Silver Rate Today on March 31: Gold Price Nears Rs 47400/100 gm Amid Rupee Fall; Silver Hits Rs 2.5 Lakh/kg; Check Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

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