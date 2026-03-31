Gold and Silver Rate Today on March 31: Gold Price Nears Rs 47400/100 gm Amid Rupee Fall; Silver Hits Rs 2.5 Lakh/kg; Check Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India (24K, 22K, 18K) continued to rise for the fourth straight day on March 31. The increase is mainly due to global tensions and the Indian rupee staying close to record lows. Meanwhile, silver prices also moved up slightly as investors turned to safe-haven assets amid uncertainty linked to the Iran-US conflict.
Gold Rate in India Today
The price of 24K gold in India rose by Rs 103 to Rs 14,929 per gram on March 31. Similarly, 22k gold increased by Rs 95 to Rs 13,685 per gram, while 18K gold went up by Rs 78 to Rs 11,197 per gram.
This rise in gold prices is part of a broader recovery in the bullion market over the past few sessions. According to Goodreturns data, 24k gold prices in India have jumped by Rs 47,400 per 100 grams in just five days.
Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad
|
City
|
24K Today (₹)
|
22K Today (₹)
|
18K Today (₹)
|
Chennai
|
14,913
|
13,670
|
11,460
|
Mumbai
|
14,929
|
13,685
|
11,197
|
Delhi
|
14,944
|
13,700
|
11,212
|
Kolkata
|
14,929
|
13,685
|
11,197
|
Bangalore
|
14,929
|
13,685
|
11,197
|
Hyderabad
|
14,929
|
13,685
|
11,197
|
Kerala
|
14,929
|
13,685
|
11,197
|
Pune
|
14,929
|
13,685
|
11,197
|
Vadodara
|
14,934
|
13,690
|
11,202
|
Ahmedabad
|
14,934
|
13,690
|
11,202
Silver Rate Today
Silver prices in India have gone up over the past week. On March 31, the silver rate increased to Rs 250 per gram and Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram.
Silver prices have been quite volatile in 2026 so far, hitting record highs in January before seeing a sharp fall in February.
Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad
|
City
|
10 Gram (₹)
|
100 Gram (₹)
|
1 Kg (₹)
|
Chennai
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
|
Mumbai
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
|
Delhi
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
|
Kolkata
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
|
Bangalore
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
|
Hyderabad
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
|
Kerala
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
|
Pune
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
|
Vadodara
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
Also Read: Stock Market Holiday Today: Are Sensex, Nifty Closed On Mahavir Jayanti? Check BSE, NSE Status On March 31
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.