Gold and Silver Rate Today on March 31: Gold Price Nears Rs 47400/100 gm Amid Rupee Fall; Silver Hits Rs 2.5 Lakh/kg; Check Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India (24K, 22K, 18K) continued to rise for the fourth straight day on March 31. The increase is mainly due to global tensions and the Indian rupee staying close to record lows. Meanwhile, silver prices also moved up slightly as investors turned to safe-haven assets amid uncertainty linked to the Iran-US conflict.

Gold Rate in India Today

The price of 24K gold in India rose by Rs 103 to Rs 14,929 per gram on March 31. Similarly, 22k gold increased by Rs 95 to Rs 13,685 per gram, while 18K gold went up by Rs 78 to Rs 11,197 per gram.

This rise in gold prices is part of a broader recovery in the bullion market over the past few sessions. According to Goodreturns data, 24k gold prices in India have jumped by Rs 47,400 per 100 grams in just five days.

Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 14,913 13,670 11,460 Mumbai 14,929 13,685 11,197 Delhi 14,944 13,700 11,212 Kolkata 14,929 13,685 11,197 Bangalore 14,929 13,685 11,197 Hyderabad 14,929 13,685 11,197 Kerala 14,929 13,685 11,197 Pune 14,929 13,685 11,197 Vadodara 14,934 13,690 11,202 Ahmedabad 14,934 13,690 11,202

Silver Rate Today

Silver prices in India have gone up over the past week. On March 31, the silver rate increased to Rs 250 per gram and Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram.

Silver prices have been quite volatile in 2026 so far, hitting record highs in January before seeing a sharp fall in February.

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

City 10 Gram (₹) 100 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,500 25,000 2,50,000 Mumbai 2,500 25,000 2,50,000 Delhi 2,500 25,000 2,50,000 Kolkata 2,500 25,000 2,50,000 Bangalore 2,500 25,000 2,50,000 Hyderabad 2,500 25,000 2,50,000 Kerala 2,500 25,000 2,50,000 Pune 2,500 25,000 2,50,000 Vadodara 2,500 25,000 2,50,000 Ahmedabad 2,500 25,000 2,50,000

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