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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Falls to Rs 1.51 Lakh, Silver Drops Rs 7,800 Amid Iran-US Ceasefire Confusion; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata

Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Falls to Rs 1.51 Lakh, Silver Drops Rs 7,800 Amid Iran-US Ceasefire Confusion; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India are seeing sharp ups and downs as global tensions and ceasefire uncertainty between the US and Iran keep markets on edge. In India, the gold rate has slipped to around Rs 1.51 lakh per 10 grams, while silver has fallen by Rs 7,800.

Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Falls to Rs 1.51 Lakh, Silver Drops Rs 7,800 Amid Iran-US Ceasefire Confusion. Photo: AI
Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Falls to Rs 1.51 Lakh, Silver Drops Rs 7,800 Amid Iran-US Ceasefire Confusion. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 10, 2026 09:28:40 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Falls to Rs 1.51 Lakh, Silver Drops Rs 7,800 Amid Iran-US Ceasefire Confusion; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India are seeing sharp ups and downs as global tensions and ceasefire uncertainty between the US and Iran keep markets on edge. In India, the gold rate has slipped to around Rs 1.51 lakh per 10 grams, while silver has fallen by Rs 7,800.

The future price of 24 carat gold on MCX rose by 0.04%, i.e. by Rs 66 to Rs 1,53,500 per 10 grams before the market opened this morning. 

Gold Rate Today in India 

Gold prices jumped over 1 per cent on Thursday as a weaker US dollar made the precious metal cheaper for buyers using other currencies. On April 10, the 18 carat gold price in India fell to Rs 11,360 down by Rs 1 from yesterday’s Rs 11,361. Similarly 8 grams cost Rs 90,880 which is down by Rs 8, while 10 grams are priced at Rs 1,13,600. 

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Spot gold rose 1.6 per cent to $4,789.67 an ounce, while US gold futures ended 0.9 per cent higher at $4,818.00.

Silver Rate Today in India 

The price of silver in India is Rs 254.90 per gram and Rs 2,54,900 per kilogram. This shows a minor decrease of about Rs 100 per kg compared to yesterday. Silver prices in India mainly depend on global market trends and the rupee’s value against the US dollar. If international silver rates stay the same but the rupee weakens, silver becomes costlier in India. 

Why Gold and Silver Rate Falling? 

Gold and silver prices are moving sharply due to two main reasons. First, crude oil prices have risen by 2% to 3% and are trading between $96 and $98 per barrel. Second, the US dollar has recovered from its earlier losses and moved back above the 99 mark, which is adding pressure on precious metals. 

The precious metals performance is due to investors assessing the fragile situation of Middle East. 

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 10th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

24 Carat (10 gm)

22 Carat (10 gm)

18 Carat (10 gm)

Delhi

₹1,51,630

₹1,39,000

₹1,13,760

Mumbai

₹1,51,480

₹1,38,850

₹1,13,610

Kolkata

₹1,51,480

₹1,38,850

₹1,13,610

Chennai

₹1,52,730

₹1,40,000

₹1,16,500

Patna

₹1,51,530

₹1,38,900

₹1,13,660

Lucknow

₹1,51,630

₹1,39,000

₹1,13,760

Meerut

₹1,51,630

₹1,39,000

₹1,13,760

Ayodhya

₹1,51,630

₹1,39,000

₹1,13,760

Kanpur

₹1,51,630

₹1,39,000

₹1,13,760

Ghaziabad

₹1,51,630

₹1,39,000

₹1,13,760

Noida

₹1,51,630

₹1,39,000

₹1,13,760

Gurugram

₹1,51,630

₹1,39,000

₹1,13,760

Chandigarh

₹1,51,630

₹1,39,000

₹1,13,760

Jaipur

₹1,51,630

₹1,39,000

₹1,13,760

Ludhiana

₹1,51,630

₹1,39,000

₹1,13,760

Guwahati

₹1,51,480

₹1,38,850

₹1,13,610

Indore

₹1,51,530

₹1,38,900

₹1,13,660

Ahmedabad

₹1,51,530

₹1,38,900

₹1,13,660

Pune

₹1,51,480

₹1,38,850

₹1,13,610

Nagpur

₹1,51,480

₹1,38,850

₹1,13,610

Nashik

₹1,51,530

₹1,38,880

₹1,13,640

Bangalore

₹1,51,480

₹1,38,850

₹1,13,610

Vadodara

₹1,51,530

₹1,38,900

₹1,13,660

Bhubaneswar

₹1,51,480

₹1,38,850

₹1,13,610

Cuttack

₹1,51,480

₹1,38,850

₹1,13,610

Kerala

₹1,51,480

₹1,38,850

₹1,13,610

Raipur

₹1,51,480

₹1,38,850

₹1,13,610

Hyderabad

₹1,51,480

₹1,38,850

₹1,13,610

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 10th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

10 gm

100 gm

1 Kg

Chennai

₹2,599

₹25,990

₹2,59,900

Mumbai

₹2,549

₹25,490

₹2,54,900

Delhi

₹2,549

₹25,490

₹2,54,900

Kolkata

₹2,549

₹25,490

₹2,54,900

Bangalore

₹2,549

₹25,490

₹2,54,900

Hyderabad

₹2,599

₹25,990

₹2,59,900

Kerala

₹2,599

₹25,990

₹2,59,900

Pune

₹2,549

₹25,490

₹2,54,900

Vadodara

₹2,549

₹25,490

₹2,54,900

Ahmedabad

₹2,549

₹25,490

₹2,54,900

Jaipur

₹2,549

₹25,490

₹2,54,900

Lucknow

₹2,549

₹25,490

₹2,54,900

Coimbatore

₹2,599

₹25,990

₹2,59,900

Madurai

₹2,599

₹25,990

₹2,59,900

Vijayawada

₹2,599

₹25,990

₹2,59,900

Patna

₹2,549

₹25,490

₹2,54,900

Nagpur

₹2,549

₹25,490

₹2,54,900

Chandigarh

₹2,549

₹25,490

₹2,54,900

Surat

₹2,549

₹25,490

₹2,54,900

Bhubaneswar

₹2,599

₹25,990

₹2,59,900

Gold Rate Today per gram Dubai and UAE on 10th April, 2026

Gold Type

Today’s Price (AED)

Today’s Price (INR)

24K Gold

AED 577.25

₹14,537

22K Gold

AED 534.50

₹13,460

21K Gold

AED 512.50

₹12,906

18K Gold

AED 439.25

₹11,062

Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 9th April, 2026

Purity

Price (AED)

Price (INR)*

24K Gold

AED 5,772.50

₹1,45,352

22K Gold

AED 5,345.00

₹1,34,587

21K Gold

AED 5,125.00

₹1,29,048

18K Gold

AED 4,392.50

₹1,10,603

Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Falls to Rs 1.51 Lakh, Silver Drops Rs 7,800 Amid Iran-US Ceasefire Confusion; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (9th April 2026): Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata 

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Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Falls to Rs 1.51 Lakh, Silver Drops Rs 7,800 Amid Iran-US Ceasefire Confusion; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata
Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Falls to Rs 1.51 Lakh, Silver Drops Rs 7,800 Amid Iran-US Ceasefire Confusion; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata
Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Falls to Rs 1.51 Lakh, Silver Drops Rs 7,800 Amid Iran-US Ceasefire Confusion; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata
Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Falls to Rs 1.51 Lakh, Silver Drops Rs 7,800 Amid Iran-US Ceasefire Confusion; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata

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