Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Falls to Rs 1.51 Lakh, Silver Drops Rs 7,800 Amid Iran-US Ceasefire Confusion; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India are seeing sharp ups and downs as global tensions and ceasefire uncertainty between the US and Iran keep markets on edge. In India, the gold rate has slipped to around Rs 1.51 lakh per 10 grams, while silver has fallen by Rs 7,800.
The future price of 24 carat gold on MCX rose by 0.04%, i.e. by Rs 66 to Rs 1,53,500 per 10 grams before the market opened this morning.
Gold Rate Today in India
Gold prices jumped over 1 per cent on Thursday as a weaker US dollar made the precious metal cheaper for buyers using other currencies. On April 10, the 18 carat gold price in India fell to Rs 11,360 down by Rs 1 from yesterday’s Rs 11,361. Similarly 8 grams cost Rs 90,880 which is down by Rs 8, while 10 grams are priced at Rs 1,13,600.
Spot gold rose 1.6 per cent to $4,789.67 an ounce, while US gold futures ended 0.9 per cent higher at $4,818.00.
Silver Rate Today in India
The price of silver in India is Rs 254.90 per gram and Rs 2,54,900 per kilogram. This shows a minor decrease of about Rs 100 per kg compared to yesterday. Silver prices in India mainly depend on global market trends and the rupee’s value against the US dollar. If international silver rates stay the same but the rupee weakens, silver becomes costlier in India.
Why Gold and Silver Rate Falling?
Gold and silver prices are moving sharply due to two main reasons. First, crude oil prices have risen by 2% to 3% and are trading between $96 and $98 per barrel. Second, the US dollar has recovered from its earlier losses and moved back above the 99 mark, which is adding pressure on precious metals.
The precious metals performance is due to investors assessing the fragile situation of Middle East.
Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 10th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
24 Carat (10 gm)
|
22 Carat (10 gm)
|
18 Carat (10 gm)
|
Delhi
|
₹1,51,630
|
₹1,39,000
|
₹1,13,760
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,51,480
|
₹1,38,850
|
₹1,13,610
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,51,480
|
₹1,38,850
|
₹1,13,610
|
Chennai
|
₹1,52,730
|
₹1,40,000
|
₹1,16,500
|
Patna
|
₹1,51,530
|
₹1,38,900
|
₹1,13,660
|
Lucknow
|
₹1,51,630
|
₹1,39,000
|
₹1,13,760
|
Meerut
|
₹1,51,630
|
₹1,39,000
|
₹1,13,760
|
Ayodhya
|
₹1,51,630
|
₹1,39,000
|
₹1,13,760
|
Kanpur
|
₹1,51,630
|
₹1,39,000
|
₹1,13,760
|
Ghaziabad
|
₹1,51,630
|
₹1,39,000
|
₹1,13,760
|
Noida
|
₹1,51,630
|
₹1,39,000
|
₹1,13,760
|
Gurugram
|
₹1,51,630
|
₹1,39,000
|
₹1,13,760
|
Chandigarh
|
₹1,51,630
|
₹1,39,000
|
₹1,13,760
|
Jaipur
|
₹1,51,630
|
₹1,39,000
|
₹1,13,760
|
Ludhiana
|
₹1,51,630
|
₹1,39,000
|
₹1,13,760
|
Guwahati
|
₹1,51,480
|
₹1,38,850
|
₹1,13,610
|
Indore
|
₹1,51,530
|
₹1,38,900
|
₹1,13,660
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,51,530
|
₹1,38,900
|
₹1,13,660
|
Pune
|
₹1,51,480
|
₹1,38,850
|
₹1,13,610
|
Nagpur
|
₹1,51,480
|
₹1,38,850
|
₹1,13,610
|
Nashik
|
₹1,51,530
|
₹1,38,880
|
₹1,13,640
|
Bangalore
|
₹1,51,480
|
₹1,38,850
|
₹1,13,610
|
Vadodara
|
₹1,51,530
|
₹1,38,900
|
₹1,13,660
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹1,51,480
|
₹1,38,850
|
₹1,13,610
|
Cuttack
|
₹1,51,480
|
₹1,38,850
|
₹1,13,610
|
Kerala
|
₹1,51,480
|
₹1,38,850
|
₹1,13,610
|
Raipur
|
₹1,51,480
|
₹1,38,850
|
₹1,13,610
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,51,480
|
₹1,38,850
|
₹1,13,610
Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 10th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
10 gm
|
100 gm
|
1 Kg
|
Chennai
|
₹2,599
|
₹25,990
|
₹2,59,900
|
Mumbai
|
₹2,549
|
₹25,490
|
₹2,54,900
|
Delhi
|
₹2,549
|
₹25,490
|
₹2,54,900
|
Kolkata
|
₹2,549
|
₹25,490
|
₹2,54,900
|
Bangalore
|
₹2,549
|
₹25,490
|
₹2,54,900
|
Hyderabad
|
₹2,599
|
₹25,990
|
₹2,59,900
|
Kerala
|
₹2,599
|
₹25,990
|
₹2,59,900
|
Pune
|
₹2,549
|
₹25,490
|
₹2,54,900
|
Vadodara
|
₹2,549
|
₹25,490
|
₹2,54,900
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹2,549
|
₹25,490
|
₹2,54,900
|
Jaipur
|
₹2,549
|
₹25,490
|
₹2,54,900
|
Lucknow
|
₹2,549
|
₹25,490
|
₹2,54,900
|
Coimbatore
|
₹2,599
|
₹25,990
|
₹2,59,900
|
Madurai
|
₹2,599
|
₹25,990
|
₹2,59,900
|
Vijayawada
|
₹2,599
|
₹25,990
|
₹2,59,900
|
Patna
|
₹2,549
|
₹25,490
|
₹2,54,900
|
Nagpur
|
₹2,549
|
₹25,490
|
₹2,54,900
|
Chandigarh
|
₹2,549
|
₹25,490
|
₹2,54,900
|
Surat
|
₹2,549
|
₹25,490
|
₹2,54,900
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹2,599
|
₹25,990
|
₹2,59,900
Gold Rate Today per gram Dubai and UAE on 10th April, 2026
|
Gold Type
|
Today’s Price (AED)
|
Today’s Price (INR)
|
24K Gold
|
AED 577.25
|
₹14,537
|
22K Gold
|
AED 534.50
|
₹13,460
|
21K Gold
|
AED 512.50
|
₹12,906
|
18K Gold
|
AED 439.25
|
₹11,062
Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 9th April, 2026
|
Purity
|
Price (AED)
|
Price (INR)*
|
24K Gold
|
AED 5,772.50
|
₹1,45,352
|
22K Gold
|
AED 5,345.00
|
₹1,34,587
|
21K Gold
|
AED 5,125.00
|
₹1,29,048
|
18K Gold
|
AED 4,392.50
|
₹1,10,603
Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (9th April 2026): Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.