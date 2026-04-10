Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Falls to Rs 1.51 Lakh, Silver Drops Rs 7,800 Amid Iran-US Ceasefire Confusion; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India are seeing sharp ups and downs as global tensions and ceasefire uncertainty between the US and Iran keep markets on edge. In India, the gold rate has slipped to around Rs 1.51 lakh per 10 grams, while silver has fallen by Rs 7,800.

The future price of 24 carat gold on MCX rose by 0.04%, i.e. by Rs 66 to Rs 1,53,500 per 10 grams before the market opened this morning.

Gold Rate Today in India

Gold prices jumped over 1 per cent on Thursday as a weaker US dollar made the precious metal cheaper for buyers using other currencies. On April 10, the 18 carat gold price in India fell to Rs 11,360 down by Rs 1 from yesterday’s Rs 11,361. Similarly 8 grams cost Rs 90,880 which is down by Rs 8, while 10 grams are priced at Rs 1,13,600.

Spot gold rose 1.6 per cent to $4,789.67 an ounce, while US gold futures ended 0.9 per cent higher at $4,818.00.

Silver Rate Today in India

The price of silver in India is Rs 254.90 per gram and Rs 2,54,900 per kilogram. This shows a minor decrease of about Rs 100 per kg compared to yesterday. Silver prices in India mainly depend on global market trends and the rupee’s value against the US dollar. If international silver rates stay the same but the rupee weakens, silver becomes costlier in India.

Why Gold and Silver Rate Falling?

Gold and silver prices are moving sharply due to two main reasons. First, crude oil prices have risen by 2% to 3% and are trading between $96 and $98 per barrel. Second, the US dollar has recovered from its earlier losses and moved back above the 99 mark, which is adding pressure on precious metals.

The precious metals performance is due to investors assessing the fragile situation of Middle East.

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 10th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 24 Carat (10 gm) 22 Carat (10 gm) 18 Carat (10 gm) Delhi ₹1,51,630 ₹1,39,000 ₹1,13,760 Mumbai ₹1,51,480 ₹1,38,850 ₹1,13,610 Kolkata ₹1,51,480 ₹1,38,850 ₹1,13,610 Chennai ₹1,52,730 ₹1,40,000 ₹1,16,500 Patna ₹1,51,530 ₹1,38,900 ₹1,13,660 Lucknow ₹1,51,630 ₹1,39,000 ₹1,13,760 Meerut ₹1,51,630 ₹1,39,000 ₹1,13,760 Ayodhya ₹1,51,630 ₹1,39,000 ₹1,13,760 Kanpur ₹1,51,630 ₹1,39,000 ₹1,13,760 Ghaziabad ₹1,51,630 ₹1,39,000 ₹1,13,760 Noida ₹1,51,630 ₹1,39,000 ₹1,13,760 Gurugram ₹1,51,630 ₹1,39,000 ₹1,13,760 Chandigarh ₹1,51,630 ₹1,39,000 ₹1,13,760 Jaipur ₹1,51,630 ₹1,39,000 ₹1,13,760 Ludhiana ₹1,51,630 ₹1,39,000 ₹1,13,760 Guwahati ₹1,51,480 ₹1,38,850 ₹1,13,610 Indore ₹1,51,530 ₹1,38,900 ₹1,13,660 Ahmedabad ₹1,51,530 ₹1,38,900 ₹1,13,660 Pune ₹1,51,480 ₹1,38,850 ₹1,13,610 Nagpur ₹1,51,480 ₹1,38,850 ₹1,13,610 Nashik ₹1,51,530 ₹1,38,880 ₹1,13,640 Bangalore ₹1,51,480 ₹1,38,850 ₹1,13,610 Vadodara ₹1,51,530 ₹1,38,900 ₹1,13,660 Bhubaneswar ₹1,51,480 ₹1,38,850 ₹1,13,610 Cuttack ₹1,51,480 ₹1,38,850 ₹1,13,610 Kerala ₹1,51,480 ₹1,38,850 ₹1,13,610 Raipur ₹1,51,480 ₹1,38,850 ₹1,13,610 Hyderabad ₹1,51,480 ₹1,38,850 ₹1,13,610

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 10th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 10 gm 100 gm 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900 Mumbai ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900 Delhi ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900 Kolkata ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900 Bangalore ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900 Hyderabad ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900 Kerala ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900 Pune ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900 Vadodara ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900 Ahmedabad ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900 Jaipur ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900 Lucknow ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900 Coimbatore ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900 Madurai ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900 Vijayawada ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900 Patna ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900 Nagpur ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900 Chandigarh ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900 Surat ₹2,549 ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900 Bhubaneswar ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900

Gold Rate Today per gram Dubai and UAE on 10th April, 2026

Gold Type Today’s Price (AED) Today’s Price (INR) 24K Gold AED 577.25 ₹14,537 22K Gold AED 534.50 ₹13,460 21K Gold AED 512.50 ₹12,906 18K Gold AED 439.25 ₹11,062

Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 9th April, 2026

Purity Price (AED) Price (INR)* 24K Gold AED 5,772.50 ₹1,45,352 22K Gold AED 5,345.00 ₹1,34,587 21K Gold AED 5,125.00 ₹1,29,048 18K Gold AED 4,392.50 ₹1,10,603

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (9th April 2026): Gold Falls Over 1% Below $4,800, Silver Slides 3% to $73 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Kolkata