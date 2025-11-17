Groww Share Price Skyrockets: Billionbrains Garage Ventures Hits ₹164.45 On Strong Trading

Groww Share Price Surges: Billionbrains Garage Ventures Hits Fresh High
The Groww share price kept its winning streak alive on Monday, soaring for the fourth consecutive session to touch an intraday high of ₹164.45 on the NSE, up over 10% from the previous close. Investors were in a frenzy, trading nearly 14 crore shares valued at more than ₹2,130 crore, pushing the company’s market capitalization to ₹1,00,975.35 crore.
Since its listing last Wednesday at ₹112, the Groww share price has climbed a staggering 46%, reflecting strong market confidence in the Bengaluru-based fintech. Backed by marquee investors like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Billionbrains Garage Ventures is clearly capturing investor imagination. With the IPO having been subscribed 17.6 times, the momentum shows no signs of slowing.
If you’re tracking the Groww share price, this could be one to watch closely in the coming sessions.
Groww Share Price Surges: Key Details
|Category
|Details
|Trading Activity
|Nearly 14 crore shares traded till 11:30 AM; traded value ₹2,131.59 crore
|Market Capitalization
|₹1,00,975.35 crore
|NSE Debut Price
|Listed at ₹112 per share, 12% premium over IPO price of ₹100
|First Session Close
|₹128.85 per share, gain of 28.85%
|IPO Subscription
|Subscribed 17.60 times
|Share Performance Since Listing
|Shares have gained approximately 46%
Story Behind Groww Share Price: Startup To The Stock Market Giant Of India
Supported by the likes of big-name investors such as Peak XV, Tiger Capital, and even Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Groww is not another fintech startup, but it is influencing how India invests. The proceeds of the IPO will be used by the company to accelerate technology, increase its business coverage, and make it smarter and more approachable to millions of investors.
Groww has its headquarters in Bengaluru and, without any noise, submitted its draft papers to SEBI in May and was approved in August, which will see it list publicly. Groww is the largest stockbroker in India with more than 12.6 million active clients that have grown since its inception in 2016. The platform has over 26 percent market share as of June 2025, ensuring it is a major force in the booming investment ecosystem in India.
This is not a corporation but a fintech revolution for investors, combining technology, trustworthiness, and huge expansion opportunities.
Story Behind Groww Share Price: Key Details
- Today’s session has seen the Groww stock surge on very high volumes.
- 25 lakh shares of the company have been traded as of 12:20 PM.
- The total traded value of shares is nearly ₹4,000 crore.
- Only 25% of traded shares are marked for delivery (NSE data).
- Groww’s three-day IPO was subscribed 17.6 times the total shares on offer.
- Investors placed bids for 641 crore shares, compared to 36.47 crore shares on offer.
- Institutional investor portion was subscribed 22 times.
- Non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 14 times.
- Retail investor portion was subscribed 9 times.
