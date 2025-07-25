Home > Business > “If You Can Build AI In India, You Can Do It Anywhere”: MeitY Secretary On Global Impact

India has expressed readiness to share its AI models with the Global South, focusing on multilingual and inclusive technology. At FICCI’s Bhashantara 2025, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan highlighted India’s unique ecosystem and collaborative approach through initiatives like AI Kosh and Mission Bhashini.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 25, 2025 21:47:22 IST

India is open to sharing its artificial intelligence models with the Global South, S Krishnan, Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said at FICCI’s conference Bhashantara 2025 on Friday.

India’s AI Built for the World

Speaking at the conference, the secretary emphasised that India’s Language Technology ecosystem is so diverse that it has the potential to lead global AI development, stating, “If you can do it in India, you can do it practically anywhere else in the world.”

India’s intent to share AI models with the Global South stems from discussions with UN officials, who expressed interest in the country’s collaborative approach to artificial intelligence development.

It positions India as a potential alternative to other AI ecosystems, offering solutions designed explicitly for multilingual, resource-constrained environments.

AI Mission Focuses on Language Diversity

The government’s India AI Mission has established AI Kosh, a data repository containing more than 400 databases, designed to support researchers and entrepreneurs developing multilingual AI solutions.

Krishnan highlighted Mission Bhashini and Anuvadini as key programmes advancing language technology, with particular emphasis on capturing regional dialects rather than just major languages.

India is also digitising traditional knowledge, including Ayurvedic texts and historical manuscripts, to create comprehensive datasets for global healthcare and research communities.

Unlike other nations that rely solely on state or private funding, India’s approach encourages multi-stakeholder participation across academia, industry and research institutions.

India Pushes for Language-Driven Internet

The conference highlighted India’s progress in democratising internet access through local language domain names, with Ajay Data, Chairman of FICCI’s Multilingual Internet and Universal Acceptance Committee, noting that domain names are now available in all official Indian languages.

With more than 6 billion people globally not speaking English as their primary language and India home to 19,500 languages and dialects, Data emphasised the vast commercial opportunities that lay ahead.

(Inputs from ANI)

Tags: ai

