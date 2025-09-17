India Emerges as a Strong Growth Driver in Hong Kong's MICE Tourism
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > India Emerges as a Strong Growth Driver in Hong Kong's MICE Tourism

India Emerges as a Strong Growth Driver in Hong Kong's MICE Tourism

India Emerges as a Strong Growth Driver in Hong Kong's MICE Tourism

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 13:24:07 IST

NewsVoir

Hong Kong, September 17: Hong Kong’s Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) sector is experiencing a robust recovery, welcoming 1.42 million overnight MICE visitors in 2024 – a 10% increase from 2023 and reaching 80% of pre-pandemic levels. India has emerged as a strong driver. In 2024, Indian arrivals surged more than 70% overall compared to 2023, with HKTB aiming to double arrivals to surpass pre-Covid levels.

Building on this momentum and heightened demand from India market, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has concluded two high-impact familiarization (FAM) tours to position Hong Kong as the premier MICE destination for the Indian market, showcasing the city’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, incentive experiences, and large-scale new attractions.

“These initiatives reaffirm Hong Kong’s position as Asia’s leading business events hub,” said Puneet Kumar, Director – South Asia, Hong Kong Tourism Board. “India is among top 5 source markets for incentive group travel and one of the fastest-growing MICE markets for Hong Kong. We have registered a robust demand from Indian corporates to stage events and a strong pipeline of business from strategic travel partners emphasises Hong Kong’s strong appeal and India’s immense potential. With Hong Kong’s world-class infrastructure, unique to Hong Kong experiences, exciting cruise itineraries and over 200 mega events annually, the city is fully equipped to host everything from large-scale incentive programmes to bespoke corporate events. India remains a vital growth market, and we look forward to deepening our engagement with its MICE sector.”

The Next Stop: Hong Kong – Corporate Buyers Familiarization Tour held from 8 to 11 June 2025, welcomed senior representatives from 8 of India’s leading corporations. Their testimonials highlighted Hong Kong’s rich culture, warm hospitality, and its distinctive mix of cruise and land offerings, reinforcing its position as a preferred incentive destination. Together, these companies represent significant outbound MICE potential, with annual incentive groups ranging from 400 to over 4,000 participants.

Highlights included:

1.Site Visits: Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong and Kowloon Shangri-La, HKIA VIP Lounge

2. East Meets West: 2025 Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, and a twilight racing experience at the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Sha Tin Racecourse,

3. Yacht Tourism: Aqua Luna Evening Harbour Cruise and Yacht experience from Tsim Sha Tsui to Discover Bay

4. Exploring signature attractions such as The Peak, Sky Terrace 428 and Peak Tram Experience, Ngong Ping 360 Cable Car experience and a visit to Ngong Ping Village

5. World Class Excitement at Water World Ocean Park, and Hong Kong Disneyland–complete with a tour of the World of Frozen and a VIP viewing of the Momentous nighttime spectacular

6. Team experiences: Interactive workshops, such as a DFS fragrance workshop and a traditional Tai Chi class, that demonstrated the depth of unique yet customisable experiences available for incentive groups.

The second leg of the familiarisation tour, All Aboard! Hong Kong MICE – Cruise Familiarization Tour took place from July 16 to July 21, 2025. This segment was specifically designed for top travel intermediaries from 5 key source markets such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad specialising in meetings and incentive group travel, showcasing Hong Kong’s latest infrastructure, new developments and its growing appeal as a cruise hub.

During the tour, delegates had an opportunity to explore landmark venues, including the West Kowloon Cultural District, featuring M+ and the Xiqu Centre. The group experienced the 2-night cruise from Hong Kong aboard the Star Voyager, operated by StarDream Cruises. The cruise programme blended leisure and entertainment with curated experiences, including onboard cocktails, themed dining, high on entertainment production show, a Caribbean pool party, as well as ship tours and presentations that showcased StarDream Cruises’ offerings curated for the India market.

Delegates enjoyed an exceptional land experience throughout their stay, which included some of the best hotels operated by Marriott International Hotels and an exciting evening derby racing experience at the Hong Kong Jockey Club Happy Valley Racecourse. They explored signature attractions such as the party tram to navigate the old and new Hong Kong, The Peak tram, witnessed the newest twin pandas at Ocean Park Hong Kong, and enjoyed a VIP viewing of the Momentous nighttime spectacular at Hong Kong Disneyland.

These initiatives signal HKTB’s commitment to cultivate the India market by providing destination immersion for clients and trade partners as part of a support system for MICE planners. Discussions during the FAMs detailed the comprehensive incentive schemes, in-town hospitality rewards available for groups from 20 to over 400 delegates. HKTB also showcased its Hong Kong Incentive Playbook, a dedicated program featuring over 100 curated experiences and over 40 team building ideas across arts, culture, nightlife, entertainment and wellness, empowering travel agents to design unique, high on experience.

While outlining future priorities, Kumar said, In 2025, MICE visitors from India to Hong Kong recorded a strong double digit year-on-year increase. Between January and August 2025 alone, we welcomed 262,000 Indian visitors across all key segments including MICE. With India emerging as one of Hong Kong’s fastest-growing MICE markets, we aim to further diversify our experiences and offerings to reinforce Hong Kong’s position as the leading MICE destination in the region.”

Photo and Video for Media:

The Next Stop: Hong Kong – Corporate Buyers Familiarisation Tour (watch video),

All Aboard! Hong Kong MICE – Cruise Familiarization Tour (watch video)

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked to market and promote Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhance visitors’ experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities. The HKTB’s missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong’s position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: advertorial-disclaimerhong-kong-incentive-playbookhospitality-rewardsincentive-travelnewsvoiroutbound-miceyacht-tourism

RELATED News

STMicro to invest $60 million in French plant facing restructuring
CapCut Pro APK Download Without Watermark Pro Editing | CapCut.Pro.in
Analysis-Why Trump's push to nix quarterly reporting may succeed this time
DO NOT MISS THIS GOLDEN TIME! Yellow Meta Takes An Unexpected Dip While Silver Skyrockets; Check Prices In Your City Now!
Nifty, Sensex open in green ahead of Fed meet; positive sentiment after Modi-Trump call

LATEST NEWS

Dhanashree Verma Aims To Be ‘Female Salman Khan’ In Industry After Shock Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal
"Your energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us": SRK, Aamir, Alia, Ayushmann extend heartfelt wishes on PM Modi's 75th birthday
UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Samiksha Adhikari Result, What’s Next
Adani Group Defamation Case: Govt Directs Removal Of YouTube, Instagram Content After Delhi Court Order
Sydney Sweeney Stunned By ₹530 Crore Bollywood Offer: Even Hollywood Star Can’t Believe This Paycheck!
India Emerges as a Strong Growth Driver in Hong Kong's MICE Tourism
Mayor's New World T20 to be played in Houston from Nov 5 to 15
Ohtani's no-hit start, 50th homer not enough for Dodgers to stop Phillies
Clef Music Awards: Top Labels Tips Music, Warner Music, Universal Music, Among Prominent Music Labels to Participate at India’s Largest Music Awards
AFCAT Cut Off 2025 OUT: Check AFCAT 2 Cut off Marks & Previous Year Cut offs
India Emerges as a Strong Growth Driver in Hong Kong's MICE Tourism

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Emerges as a Strong Growth Driver in Hong Kong's MICE Tourism

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Emerges as a Strong Growth Driver in Hong Kong's MICE Tourism
India Emerges as a Strong Growth Driver in Hong Kong's MICE Tourism
India Emerges as a Strong Growth Driver in Hong Kong's MICE Tourism
India Emerges as a Strong Growth Driver in Hong Kong's MICE Tourism

QUICK LINKS