Home > Business > Indian Growth: RBI And Bank Of Baroda Project 6.5% Growth Amid Trade Concerns

Indian Growth: RBI And Bank Of Baroda Project 6.5% Growth Amid Trade Concerns

India’s economy is projected to grow 6.5% in FY26, driven by strong Q1 performance, robust consumption, investment growth, and solid macroeconomic fundamentals, though trade negotiation risks remain.

India Set To Boom In FY26: UBS Predicts 6.5% Growth- Here’s What’s Fueling It
India Set To Boom In FY26: UBS Predicts 6.5% Growth- Here’s What’s Fueling It

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 30, 2025 11:36:50 IST

The Bank of Baroda projected the growth of India to be approximately 6.5 percent during the financial year 2025-26. Such an expansion indicates that the economy of the nation is progressing in the right direction. Nonetheless, concerns regarding trade negotiations that are in process, particularly tariffs, may pose some issues to the trade of India with other countries. These concerns may act as a deterrent to the future of economic growth.

Bank of Baroda has also indicated that its growth is comparable to the forecast indicated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). RBI released its prognosis at the most recent meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on August 6. The two institutions are forecasting 6.5 percent positive growth in the economy in the coming year.

Generally, the future looks bright, yet one should monitor the progress of trade negotiations, which may influence the economy of India and its trade with other nations.

Strong Start to FY26 Drives Optimism

  • The growth outlook is supported by a strong start to the fiscal year.
  • GDP accelerated to 7.8% in Q1FY26, up from 6.5% in the same period last year.
  • Key sectors contributing to the boost include:
    • Manufacturing
    • Agriculture
    • Services
  • There has been reasonable traction in consumption demand.
  • The report highlights additional growth drivers such as:
    • Upcoming festive season spending
    • Recovery in urban consumption
  • Expectations of another RBI rate cut could further support economic growth.
  • Potential fiscal support may also positively influence the economic trajectory.

Macroeconomic Fundamentals Remain Solid

According to the official data, India’s nominal GDP grew at an 8.8 per cent rate during the April-June quarter. Sources in the Finance Ministry also said that the GDP growth figures reflect strengthening momentum in the economy, anchored by strong macroeconomic fundamentals. They noted that supply-side growth was driven by manufacturing, construction, and services, reflecting an all-around growth.

Investment And Consumption Fuel Growth Momentum

On the demand side, robust expansion in Private Final Consumption Expenditure (7.0 per cent) and Gross Fixed Capital Formation (7.8 per cent) underpinned performance, the sources said, adding that Private Final Consumption Expenditure’s (PFCE) share in GDP rose to 60.3 per cent, the highest first-quarter level in 15 years. The Government’s capital expenditure also sustained the momentum in Gross Fixed Capital Formation’s (GFCF) growth.

On the investment front, Central government capital expenditure posted a significant 30.1 per cent increase over the average of the past three years. Private investment sentiment also improved, with new investment announcements rising 3.3 times on a year-on-year basis in Q1. Additionally, capacity utilisation remained high, signalling further growth in manufacturing ahead.

(With Inputs From ANI)

