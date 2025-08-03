India’s Race To Lead The Global Semiconductor Shift: Bharat’s Billion-Dollar Bet On Silicon Self-Reliance

India’s Race to Lead the Global Semiconductor Shift

A chip isn’t just a tiny piece of silicon — it’s the brain powering your phone, computer, TV, and even your satellite navigation. And now, India’s racing to master it. With the global chip market projected to surpass USD 1 trillion by 2030, India has launched a full-throttle campaign to build its chip capabilities, cut import dependency, and emerge as a trusted player in the diversified global value chain. At the center of this transformation lies the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), a Rs 76,000 crore initiative launched in December 2021. The government’s mission covers manufacturing, design, packaging, and testing—placing India firmly on the chip map. PIB, in a backgrounder, highlights how India is pivoting from being a consumer to a producer of semiconductors. From multibillion-dollar fabs to cutting-edge design centers, the chip revolution is now very much happening in Bharat.

India’s Semiconductor Strategy at a Glance

₹76,000 crore allocated under India Semiconductor Mission

6 major chip projects approved, including Tata, Micron, and HCL-Foxconn

₹234 crore funded to 22 chip design startups via DLI scheme

85,000 engineers being trained, 44,000 already certified

SEMICON India 2025 to host 300+ global exhibitors in New Delhi

Chip Capital: India’s Growing Manufacturing Semiconductor Might

India’s chip manufacturing journey received a major push with the approval of six large-scale semiconductor projects. Companies like Tata Group, Micron Technology, CG Power, Kaynes Semicon, and an HCL-Foxconn JV are investing billions in fabrication units. Under the Semiconductor Fabs Scheme, these companies are getting up to 50% financial support. The government also backs display fabs and chip packaging units under various incentive schemes. These upcoming facilities will produce millions of chips and wafers monthly, addressing domestic needs and plugging into global demand. By building a reliable chip production base, India aims to diversify the world’s overly centralized semiconductor supply chain.

Design Startups Power the Innovation Engine

India’s chip design ecosystem is buzzing with activity. From Noida to Bengaluru, new 3-nanometer chip design centers are making waves in high-end innovation. Backed by the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, 22 startups have received Rs 234 crore in funding. These nimble innovators are designing chips for everything—from CCTV systems and smart devices to automotive control units. Their designs are already being deployed across global use cases. By empowering startups, India builds IP, boosts exports, and gains recognition as a global design powerhouse. Design isn’t just back-end anymore—it’s the backbone of India’s chip ambitions.

Skilling India’s Tech Workforce

India’s semiconductor mission also invests in talent. Over 85,000 engineers are undergoing advanced training in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, with more than 44,000 already certified under the SMART Lab initiative at NIELIT Calicut. Government partnerships with Purdue University, IBM, and Lam Research ensure Indian engineers meet global standards. The country is training not just coders, but future chipmakers—technicians, design experts, and manufacturing pros. Skill development, a cornerstone of India’s digital leap, powers this transition from knowledge to application. After all, you can’t build a chip empire without an army of trained minds.

Showcasing India On the Global Stage

India is putting its chip story on center stage at SEMICON India 2025, scheduled from September 2–4 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. Hosted in partnership with SEMI, the event will feature 300+ exhibitors from 18 countries, including pavilions from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia. Design showcases, skilling forums, and roundtables will amplify India’s semiconductor credentials. The event gives global players a front-row seat to India’s strategy, strengths, and scale. Amid geopolitical shifts and post-pandemic supply disruptions, India signals readiness to lead with resilience and innovation.

Bold Bet On Silicon Sovereignty

India’s chip leap is both a strategic and economic maneuver. The COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war exposed the perils of over-reliance on a few countries for semiconductors. With raw materials in abundance, a vibrant MSME sector, and a large engineer base skilled in AI, IoT, and cloud tech, India holds the cards to complete the chip lifecycle. Approved fabs are rolling out, startups are building IP, and engineers are leading global innovation. “From dependence to dominance, the chip revolution is real and it’s happening right here, right now in Bharat,” PIB concludes.

