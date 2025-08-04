Home > Business > IPO Market This Week: Highway Infrastructure Leads Mainboard, SME IPOs Heat Up- Check Out The List

This week’s IPO market offers a packed calendar, led by Highway Infrastructure’s mainboard debut and multiple SME listings. Investors can explore diverse sectors amid strong market interest and grey market activity.

IPO Market This Week: Busy Street Ahead

Ready to catch the next big wave? The IPO market is buzzing this week with plenty of action on Dalal Street. If you’re new here, an IPO (Initial Public Offering) is when a company sells shares to the public for the first time—giving you a chance to own a piece of their growth story. And why do people go crazy for IPOs? Because getting in early can sometimes turn small investments into big wins!

The star of the show? Highway Infrastructure Ltd, the only mainboard IPO, opening on August 5 and aiming to raise ₹130 crore. But wait, there’s more—over half a dozen SME IPOs, including Bhadora Industries, Parth Electricals, and BLT Logistics, are also making their debut. BLT Logistics is already creating buzz with a whopping 21% grey market premium.

With most IPOs closing by August 6, don’t blink—or you might miss out! Are you ready to dive in?

IPOs Coming This Week (August 4–7, 2025)

Mainboard IPO With Sector Appeal

Highway Infrastructure Ltd is set to open its IPO on August 5, closing on August 7, aiming to raise ₹130 crore with shares priced between ₹65 and ₹70. If you’re keeping an eye on India’s booming infrastructure scene, this IPO could catch your interest. With the country focusing heavily on road and transport development, this listing might just add fresh momentum to the sector. Expect steady investor participation as infrastructure continues to drive growth. Ready to tap into India’s expanding road network? Highway Infrastructure could be your ticket

  • Highway Infrastructure Ltd (Mainboard IPO)
    • Opens Aug 5, closes Aug 7
    • Price band: ₹65–70 per share
    • Issue size: ₹130 crore
    • Infrastructure sector company raising funds for growth

SME IPOs Steal the Spotlight With Diverse Sectors

This week, SME IPOs are stealing the spotlight with exciting opportunities from August 4 to 6. Companies like Bhadora Industries, Parth Electricals, Jyoti Global Plast, Aaradhya Disposal Industries, BLT Logistics, and Essex Marine are raising between ₹9 crore and ₹56 crore, with attractive price bands. Did you notice BLT Logistics already has a grey market premium of around 21%? That’s a strong signal of investor buzz! Interested in sectors like plastics, logistics, electricals, or waste management? These SME IPOs offer a chance to tap into growing niche markets often overlooked by big players. Ready to hunt for some hidden gems? Keep an eye on these offerings—they might be the perfect fit for your portfolio!

  • Bhadora Industries Ltd (SME IPO)
    • Opens Aug 4, closes Aug 6
    • Price band: ₹97–103
    • Issue size: ~₹56 crore
    • Focus on manufacturing and industrial products
  • Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd (SME IPO)
    • Price band: ₹160–170
    • Issue size: ~₹50 crore
    • Electrical equipment manufacturer expanding operations
  • Jyoti Global Plast Ltd (SME IPO)
    • Price band: ₹62–66
    • Issue size: ~₹35 crore
    • Engaged in plastic manufacturing
  • Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd (SME IPO)
    • Price band: ₹110–116
    • Issue size: ~₹45 crore
    • Waste management and recycling services provider
  • BLT Logistics Ltd (SME IPO)
    • Price band: ₹71–75
    • Issue size: ~₹9.7 crore
    • Logistics company; grey market premium around 21%
  • Essex Marine Ltd (SME IPO)
    • Fixed price: ₹54 per share
    • Issue size: ~₹23 crore
    • Marine industry services company

Investors’ Checklist Before The Investing In These IPOs

  • Highway Infrastructure is the sole mainboard IPO; rest are SME issues.
  • Themes include infrastructure, logistics, plastics, and recycling.
  • BLT Logistics shows strong investor interest with ~21% grey market premium.
  • Most IPOs close by Aug 6; Highway Infrastructure closes Aug 7.

