Lenskart IPO Day 1: IPO Kicks Off, Strong Buzz As Massive Rs 69,700 Cr Valuation Eyewear Giant Hits Market

Lenskart IPO Day 1: Opens For Subscription
Gear up, investors! it’s time to see clearly through the buzz!
The much-awaited Lenskart Solutions IPO has officially opened for subscription today, October 31, and will run until November 4. The eyewear giant has set its price band at ₹382–₹402 per share, eyeing a sharp valuation of over ₹69,700 crore at the upper end.
Market watchers are keeping a close eye on the Lenskart IPO GMP, which currently stands at ₹70, hinting at decent listing optimism. The public issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.75 crore shares by promoters and investors. With its strong brand recall, digital dominance, and expanding retail network, Lenskart’s debut is expected to attract both institutional and retail investors.
Will this IPO turn into the next big eyewear blockbuster on Dalal Street? Stay tuned!
Lenskart IPO Key Details
|Particulars
|Details
|Price Band
|₹382 – ₹402 per share
|IPO Date
|October 31 – November 4
|GMP
|17%
|IPO Size
|₹7,278.02 crore
|Fresh Issue
|₹2,150 crore (5.35 crore shares)
|OFS
|₹5,128.02 crore (12.76 crore shares)
|Allotment Date
|November 6
|Listing Date (Tentative)
|November 10
|Stock Exchanges
|BSE, NSE
Lead Managers And Registrar For Lenskart IPO
- Book Running Lead Managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Intensive Fiscal Services.
- Registrar: MUFG Intime India.
Lenskart IPO GMP And Listing Expectations
As of The Early Trading, October 31, Lenskart IPO GMP is ₹70.
Based on the upper price band of ₹402, the estimated listing price is ₹472 per share, implying a 17.41% premium.
GMP trends over the past six sessions show a gradual decline, with the lowest at ₹48 and the highest at ₹108.
Experts note that the grey market premium reflects investor willingness to pay above the issue price.
Lenskart IPO Anchor And OFS Details
-
Anchor Allocation:
Lenskart Solutions allotted 8,13,02,412 equity shares to 147 anchor investors, raising ₹3,268.36 crore at the upper price band of ₹402 per share.
-
Domestic Mutual Fund Participation:
Around 2.87 crore shares (35.34%) were allotted to 21 domestic mutual funds across 59 schemes.
-
Top Domestic Institutional Investors:
SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Axis MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Mirae Asset, DSP MF, Franklin India, HSBC MF, WhiteOak Capital, Edelweiss, Bandhan, and Canara Robeco.
-
Insurance Company Investors:
SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life, Bajaj Allianz, Kotak Life, Axis Max Life, Reliance Nippon Life, and Tata AIA Life Insurance also participated.
-
Offer for Sale (OFS):
Promoters Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi will offload shares.
-
Participating OFS Investors:
SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd, PI Opportunities Fund-II, Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd, Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP.
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Are You Seeing Profits Ahead In Lenskart IPO? Rs 7,200 Crore IPO Set To Hit Dalal Street, Here’s What Investors Should Know
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.