Lenskart IPO Day 1: IPO Kicks Off, Strong Buzz As Massive Rs 69,700 Cr Valuation Eyewear Giant Hits Market

Lenskart IPO Day 1: Opens For Subscription

The much-awaited Lenskart Solutions IPO has officially opened for subscription today, October 31, and will run until November 4. The eyewear giant has set its price band at ₹382–₹402 per share, eyeing a sharp valuation of over ₹69,700 crore at the upper end.

Market watchers are keeping a close eye on the Lenskart IPO GMP, which currently stands at ₹70, hinting at decent listing optimism. The public issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.75 crore shares by promoters and investors. With its strong brand recall, digital dominance, and expanding retail network, Lenskart’s debut is expected to attract both institutional and retail investors.

Lenskart IPO Key Details

Particulars Details Price Band ₹382 – ₹402 per share IPO Date October 31 – November 4 GMP 17% IPO Size ₹7,278.02 crore Fresh Issue ₹2,150 crore (5.35 crore shares) OFS ₹5,128.02 crore (12.76 crore shares) Allotment Date November 6 Listing Date (Tentative) November 10 Stock Exchanges BSE, NSE

Lead Managers And Registrar For Lenskart IPO

Book Running Lead Managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Intensive Fiscal Services.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Intensive Fiscal Services. Registrar: MUFG Intime India.

Lenskart IPO GMP And Listing Expectations

As of The Early Trading, October 31, Lenskart IPO GMP is ₹70.

Based on the upper price band of ₹402, the estimated listing price is ₹472 per share, implying a 17.41% premium.

GMP trends over the past six sessions show a gradual decline, with the lowest at ₹48 and the highest at ₹108.

Experts note that the grey market premium reflects investor willingness to pay above the issue price.

Lenskart IPO Anchor And OFS Details

Anchor Allocation:

Lenskart Solutions allotted 8,13,02,412 equity shares to 147 anchor investors , raising ₹3,268.36 crore at the upper price band of ₹402 per share .

Domestic Mutual Fund Participation:

Around 2.87 crore shares (35.34%) were allotted to 21 domestic mutual funds across 59 schemes .

Top Domestic Institutional Investors:

SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Axis MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Mirae Asset, DSP MF, Franklin India, HSBC MF, WhiteOak Capital, Edelweiss, Bandhan, and Canara Robeco.

Insurance Company Investors:

SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life, Bajaj Allianz, Kotak Life, Axis Max Life, Reliance Nippon Life, and Tata AIA Life Insurance also participated.

Offer for Sale (OFS):

Promoters Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi will offload shares.

Participating OFS Investors:

SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd, PI Opportunities Fund-II, Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd, Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP.

