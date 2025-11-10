LIVE TV
Home > Business > Lenskart IPO Listing: Opens Fixed At ₹395 As Dalal Street Watches Closely, Here Are The Key Details

Lenskart IPO Listing: Opens Fixed At ₹395 As Dalal Street Watches Closely, Here Are The Key Details

Lenskart made its Dalal Street debut today at ₹395 per share, opening flat despite high investor interest. The ₹7,278 crore IPO was subscribed 28 times amid valuation debates and cautious optimism.

Lenskart IPO
Lenskart IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 10, 2025 09:50:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lenskart IPO Listing: Opens Fixed At ₹395 As Dalal Street Watches Closely, Here Are The Key Details

Lenskart IPO Listing: Dalal Street Debut Today

Good morning, market watchers!

The wait is over, Lenskart finally steps onto Dalal Street today, Monday, November 10, 2025. With a massive ₹7,278 crore issue that drew investor interest 28 times over, this debut has everyone talking. Despite debates over its valuation, excitement remains sky-high. From retail investors to institutional giants, all eyes are on how the eyewear brand performs on debut day. Will it shine bright or blink under market pressure? 

Lenskart IPO Listing: Opens Flat At ₹395

Lenskart made its much-anticipated market debut at ₹395 per share, opening flat and in line with expectations, reflecting a steady start despite earlier grey market volatility.

Lenskart Shre Price Today In Focus: Key Details 

Category Details
Lenskart IPO Subscription Breakdown
Overall Subscription 28 times
Institutional Investors (QIBs) 40 times (75% of issue reserved)
Non-Institutional Investors (HNIs) 18 times
Retail Investors 7.5 times (10% of issue reserved)
Lenskart IPO Details
Total Issue Size ₹7,278 crore
Fresh Issue ₹2,150 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹5,128 crore
Post-Issue Market Cap ₹69,741 crore
Promoter Stake (Post Issue) To reduce from 19.9% to 17.7%
Lenskart IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) Update
Current GMP Range 2% to 0%
Previous GMP Levels Above ₹100 before listing
Market Buzz Some reports suggest a negative GMP (unconfirmed)
Listing Price Outlook May differ from current grey market trends

Peyush Bansal’s Message Ahead Of Lenskart Listing

On the eve of Lenskart’s market debut, co-founder & CEO Peyush Bansal shared a heartfelt note titled “It’s Still Day Zero.”

“Tomorrow, when Lenskart lists on the Indian stock exchange, it will look like a milestone. To me, it feels like Day Zero — the beginning of a new promise,” Bansal wrote.

He reflected on the 15-year journey, emphasizing that Lenskart’s mission has evolved from “giving vision to India” to “giving vision from India to the world.”



Brokerage View On Lenskart : Ambit Recommends ‘Sell’

Two days before listing, Ambit Capital issued a “Sell” rating on Lenskart with a price target of ₹337, implying a 16% downside from Friday’s close.

Ambit’s Key Highlights:

  • Revenue Growth: Expected 20% CAGR (FY25–FY28)

  • Drivers: India expansion and global scale to aid growth

  • Margins: Operating leverage to drive expansion

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 9:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Lenskart IPO Listing: Opens Fixed At ₹395 As Dalal Street Watches Closely, Here Are The Key Details

