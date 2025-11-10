Lenskart IPO Listing: Opens Fixed At ₹395 As Dalal Street Watches Closely, Here Are The Key Details

Lenskart IPO Listing: Dalal Street Debut Today

Good morning, market watchers!

The wait is over, Lenskart finally steps onto Dalal Street today, Monday, November 10, 2025. With a massive ₹7,278 crore issue that drew investor interest 28 times over, this debut has everyone talking. Despite debates over its valuation, excitement remains sky-high. From retail investors to institutional giants, all eyes are on how the eyewear brand performs on debut day. Will it shine bright or blink under market pressure?

Lenskart IPO Listing: Opens Flat At ₹395

Lenskart made its much-anticipated market debut at ₹395 per share, opening flat and in line with expectations, reflecting a steady start despite earlier grey market volatility.

Lenskart Shre Price Today In Focus: Key Details

Category Details Lenskart IPO Subscription Breakdown Overall Subscription 28 times Institutional Investors (QIBs) 40 times (75% of issue reserved) Non-Institutional Investors (HNIs) 18 times Retail Investors 7.5 times (10% of issue reserved) Lenskart IPO Details Total Issue Size ₹7,278 crore Fresh Issue ₹2,150 crore Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹5,128 crore Post-Issue Market Cap ₹69,741 crore Promoter Stake (Post Issue) To reduce from 19.9% to 17.7% Lenskart IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) Update Current GMP Range 2% to 0% Previous GMP Levels Above ₹100 before listing Market Buzz Some reports suggest a negative GMP (unconfirmed) Listing Price Outlook May differ from current grey market trends

Peyush Bansal’s Message Ahead Of Lenskart Listing

On the eve of Lenskart’s market debut, co-founder & CEO Peyush Bansal shared a heartfelt note titled “It’s Still Day Zero.”

“Tomorrow, when Lenskart lists on the Indian stock exchange, it will look like a milestone. To me, it feels like Day Zero — the beginning of a new promise,” Bansal wrote.

He reflected on the 15-year journey, emphasizing that Lenskart’s mission has evolved from “giving vision to India” to “giving vision from India to the world.”

"Tomorrow, when Lenskart lists on the Indian stock exchange, it will look like a milestone. To me, it feels like Day Zero — the beginning of a new promise," Bansal wrote on social media.







Brokerage View On Lenskart : Ambit Recommends ‘Sell’

Two days before listing, Ambit Capital issued a “Sell” rating on Lenskart with a price target of ₹337, implying a 16% downside from Friday’s close.

Ambit’s Key Highlights:

Revenue Growth: Expected 20% CAGR (FY25–FY28)

Drivers: India expansion and global scale to aid growth

Margins: Operating leverage to drive expansion

