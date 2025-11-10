Lenskart IPO Listing: Opens Fixed At ₹395 As Dalal Street Watches Closely, Here Are The Key Details

Lenskart IPO Listing: Dalal Street Debut Today
The wait is over, Lenskart finally steps onto Dalal Street today, Monday, November 10, 2025. With a massive ₹7,278 crore issue that drew investor interest 28 times over, this debut has everyone talking. Despite debates over its valuation, excitement remains sky-high. From retail investors to institutional giants, all eyes are on how the eyewear brand performs on debut day. Will it shine bright or blink under market pressure?
Lenskart IPO Listing: Opens Flat At ₹395
Lenskart made its much-anticipated market debut at ₹395 per share, opening flat and in line with expectations, reflecting a steady start despite earlier grey market volatility.
Lenskart Shre Price Today In Focus: Key Details
|Category
|Details
|Lenskart IPO Subscription Breakdown
|Overall Subscription
|28 times
|Institutional Investors (QIBs)
|40 times (75% of issue reserved)
|Non-Institutional Investors (HNIs)
|18 times
|Retail Investors
|7.5 times (10% of issue reserved)
|Lenskart IPO Details
|Total Issue Size
|₹7,278 crore
|Fresh Issue
|₹2,150 crore
|Offer for Sale (OFS)
|₹5,128 crore
|Post-Issue Market Cap
|₹69,741 crore
|Promoter Stake (Post Issue)
|To reduce from 19.9% to 17.7%
|Lenskart IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) Update
|Current GMP Range
|2% to 0%
|Previous GMP Levels
|Above ₹100 before listing
|Market Buzz
|Some reports suggest a negative GMP (unconfirmed)
|Listing Price Outlook
|May differ from current grey market trends
Peyush Bansal’s Message Ahead Of Lenskart Listing
On the eve of Lenskart’s market debut, co-founder & CEO Peyush Bansal shared a heartfelt note titled “It’s Still Day Zero.”
“Tomorrow, when Lenskart lists on the Indian stock exchange, it will look like a milestone. To me, it feels like Day Zero — the beginning of a new promise,” Bansal wrote.
He reflected on the 15-year journey, emphasizing that Lenskart’s mission has evolved from “giving vision to India” to “giving vision from India to the world.”
It’s still Day Zero – On the Eve of Lenskart’s Listing !!
Brokerage View On Lenskart : Ambit Recommends ‘Sell’
Two days before listing, Ambit Capital issued a “Sell” rating on Lenskart with a price target of ₹337, implying a 16% downside from Friday’s close.
Ambit’s Key Highlights:
-
Revenue Growth: Expected 20% CAGR (FY25–FY28)
-
Drivers: India expansion and global scale to aid growth
-
Margins: Operating leverage to drive expansion
(With Inputs)
