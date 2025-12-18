LIVE TV
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Anant Ambani Gifts Football Icon 'Richard Mille RM 003-V2' Watch; Know All About This Ultra-Rare Timepiece

Richard Mille RM 003-V2 Tourbillon: During the great football icon Lionel Messi’s recent visit to India, Anant Ambani presented him with an ultra-rare Richard Mille RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon “Asia Edition”, one of the most exclusive timepieces produced by the luxury watchmaker. The watch is valued at around $1.1 million (approximately ₹10 crore) and is limited to just 12 pieces worldwide.

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Anant Ambani Gifts Football Icon 'Richard Mille RM 003-V2' Watch; Know All About This Ultra-Rare Timepiece
Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 18, 2025 04:50:14 IST

Richard Mille RM 003-V2 Tourbillon: During football icon Lionel Messi’s recent visit to India, Anant Ambani presented him with an ultra-rare Richard Mille RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon “Asia Edition”, one of the most exclusive timepieces produced by the luxury watchmaker. The watch is valued at around $1.1 million (approximately ₹10 crore) and is limited to just 12 pieces worldwide.

The exchange took place at Vantara, the Ambani family’s wildlife and conservation initiative, adding another high-profile moment to Messi’s India trip.

A Closer Look At The RM 003-V2 Asia Edition

The RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon is powered by a manual-winding tourbillon movement and offers an array of advanced complications. These include hours and minutes display, a second time-zone (GMT) function, a function selector, a torque indicator, and a power-reserve display.

Encased in a 38 mm tripartite Carbon TPT (Thin Ply Technology) case, the watch uses a material originally developed for aerospace engineering and Formula 1 racing. It features a skeletonised dial and a titanium baseplate, giving it a distinctive technical aesthetic.

The model marked an evolution from Richard Mille’s RM 002 by introducing a second time zone, displayed using an innovative sapphire disc that allows hour numerals to appear illuminated at the 3 o’clock position. The GMT function can be adjusted using a pusher at 9 o’clock.

Engineering Inspired By Performance Machines

Designed to counter the effects of gravity on timekeeping accuracy, the tourbillon movement also includes a torque indicator between 1 and 2 o’clock to monitor mainspring tension, along with a power-reserve indicator showing up to 70 hours.

Adding to its mechanical complexity, the watch features a crown-mounted pusher that functions like a gearbox, allowing the wearer to switch between W (winding), N (neutral), and H (hand-setting) modes.

Notably, Anant Ambani himself was seen wearing another exceptionally rare Richard Mille creation—the RM 056 Sapphire Tourbillon, a piece unique known for its fully transparent sapphire case.

A Favourite Among The Global Elite

The RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon is owned by a select group of global figures, including Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher, former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt, Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, and master watchmaker Kari Voutilainen.

With its blend of cutting-edge engineering, rarity, and celebrity appeal, the watch gifted to Messi stands as one of the most exclusive luxury timepieces in the world.

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 4:50 AM IST
QUICK LINKS