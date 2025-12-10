Meesho IPO Debut: Shares Soar 46% On Dalaal Street As E-Commerce Giant Makes Historic Market Entry, IPO Funds Set To Fuel Growth

Meesho Share Price: Company’s Debut On Dalaal Street, An Amazing Market Entry

Hold on tight, traders! Meesho Limited, India’s very own e-commerce star, has made a fantastic entry into the stock market today, December 10. The opening price of the shares was ₹162.50 on NSE, which is a staggering 46.40% premium over the IPO price of ₹111. Meanwhile, on BSE, the shares opened at ₹161.20, which is a 45.23% rise, and this shows that the excitement was indeed genuine. This remarkable listing even exceeded the grey market premium of ₹43, which pointed at a 38.7% listing gain.

The craziness surrounding Meesho’s IPO is a clear indication of how much investors are wanting to be a part of India’s flourishing e-commerce sector, and today the market was a witness to a historical event.

Meesho IPO: Key Details

Category Details Total IPO Size ₹5,421 crore Fresh Issue ₹4,250 crore Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹1,171 crore (10.55 crore shares) IPO Price Band ₹105–111 per share Valuation at Upper Band ₹50,096 crore (~USD 5.6 billion) Overall Subscription 79.02× Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 120.18× Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 38.15× Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 19.04× Anchor Investors ₹2,439 crore raised ahead of IPO

Meesho IPO: Use Of The Fund

Q: How will Meesho use the IPO funds?

A: To strengthen cloud infrastructure, ensuring a robust digital backbone for its growing e-commerce empire.

Q: Will there be marketing efforts?

A: Yes! Meesho plans to expand marketing and branding to reach more shoppers across India.

Q: Is growth part of the plan?

A: Absolutely. The company will pursue inorganic growth through acquisitions and strategic initiatives to scale faster.

Q: Any other uses?

A: General corporate purposes, keeping operations smooth and supporting the company’s overall growth strategy.

