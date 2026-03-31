LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir bihar news Jaish-e-Mohammed bunker buster Iran news arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir bihar news Jaish-e-Mohammed bunker buster Iran news arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir bihar news Jaish-e-Mohammed bunker buster Iran news arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir bihar news Jaish-e-Mohammed bunker buster Iran news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir bihar news Jaish-e-Mohammed bunker buster Iran news arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir bihar news Jaish-e-Mohammed bunker buster Iran news arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir bihar news Jaish-e-Mohammed bunker buster Iran news arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir bihar news Jaish-e-Mohammed bunker buster Iran news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > New PAN Rules, ‘Tax Year’ Concept, And Extended ITR Deadlines: What Changes Under The New Income Tax Law From April 1? Details Inside

New PAN Rules, ‘Tax Year’ Concept, And Extended ITR Deadlines: What Changes Under The New Income Tax Law From April 1? Details Inside

India is set to roll out a major tax reform from April 1, 2026, as the Income-tax Act, 2025, replaces the six-decade-old Income Tax Act, 1961. The government says this change will cut confusion and streamline timelines across the tax system.

New PAN Rules, ‘Tax Year’ Concept, And Extended ITR Deadlines: What Changes Under The New Income Tax Law From April 1? Details Inside (Pic Credits: Canva)
New PAN Rules, ‘Tax Year’ Concept, And Extended ITR Deadlines: What Changes Under The New Income Tax Law From April 1? Details Inside (Pic Credits: Canva)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 31, 2026 15:18:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

New PAN Rules, ‘Tax Year’ Concept, And Extended ITR Deadlines: What Changes Under The New Income Tax Law From April 1? Details Inside

India is set to roll out a major tax overhaul from April 1, 2026, as the Income-tax Act, 2025, replaces the six-decade-old law of 1961. While tax rates remain unchanged, the new framework focuses on simplifying language, reducing legal complexity, and making compliance easier in a digital-first system.

‘Tax Year’ Replaces Old FY-AY Structure

One of the biggest changes is the removal of the long-standing distinction between the Previous Year and the Assessment Year. From FY27 onwards, taxpayers will follow a single “Tax Year” concept, making return filing more straightforward, especially for new taxpayers.

The government says this change will cut confusion and streamline timelines across the tax system.

You Might Be Interested In

No Change in Tax Slabs, But New Reliefs Continue

Tax rates will remain unchanged and continue to be revised annually through the Finance Act. The new regime also stays the default option. A key relief remains in place, with individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh continuing to pay no tax due to the Section 87A rebate.

Extended Timelines And Refund Flexibility

Taxpayers filing returns after the due date will still be eligible to claim TDS refunds. This move is expected to ease pressure on late filers who earlier lost out on refunds due to delays.

For filing deadlines, salaried individuals will continue to file by July 31. However, those under non-audit categories, including professionals and self-employed individuals, will now have until August 31.

The window for revised returns has also been extended until March 31, giving taxpayers more time to correct mistakes.

PAN Rules Expanded, Cash Limits Tightened

PAN usage has been widened to track high-value transactions more closely. It will now be mandatory for cash deposits or withdrawals above ₹10 lakh annually, property deals over ₹20 lakh, and vehicle purchases above ₹5 lakh.

It will also apply to hotel or event payments above ₹1 lakh and all insurance premium payments, regardless of amount. Cash transaction reporting has been simplified into an annual tracking system, replacing earlier daily monitoring rules.

Boost To Benefits, HRA, And Perquisites Updated

Several employee benefits have been revised to match current costs. Meal allowance exemption has been raised to ₹200 per meal, while gift exemptions have increased to ₹15,000 per year.

HRA rules may now include more metro cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad, allowing higher exemptions for taxpayers in these locations. At the same time, compliance norms like landlord PAN disclosure have been tightened.

Stronger Reporting For Crypto And Property

Crypto transactions will face stricter reporting, with exchanges required to share data with tax authorities to curb evasion. For property, reporting thresholds have been raised from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh, bringing them in line with current real estate values.

Simplicity At The Core: Fewer Rules And Forms

The new law significantly trims the system. Rules have been reduced from 511 to 333, and forms from 399 to 190. Provisions are now organised in a more structured, topic-based format to improve clarity and reduce duplication.

Other Key Changes Across Investments And Transactions

Stock buybacks will now be taxed as capital gains instead of deemed dividends. TCS on foreign travel and remittances has been reduced to 2%, easing the upfront tax burden.

Securities Transaction Tax has been increased for derivatives, which may raise costs for traders. Meanwhile, employer-provided perks like company cars, education allowances, and vouchers have been updated with higher exemption limits.

The Digital Rupee has also been formally recognised as a legal mode of payment under tax law.

Why Old Law Was Replaced

The Income-tax Act of 1961 had become complex after decades of amendments. The new law aims to simplify the system, cut unnecessary provisions, and make compliance easier for taxpayers while supporting modern financial practices.

ALSO READ: How Iran War Is Sending Shockwaves Through Wall Street: Oil Prices, AI Panic Push S&P 500 To Worst Quarter Since Pandemic Era

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: New Income Tax LawNew PAN cardPAN card downloadPAN card new Rules 2026Pan card new rules from 1st april 2026Pan card rules 2026Tax Year

RELATED News

Gold and Silver Rate Today on March 31: Gold Price Nears Rs 47400/100 gm Amid Rupee Fall; Silver Hits Rs 2.5 Lakh/kg; Check Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

Advocates, Army Officers, Professors, Diplomats and Social Activists Unite on One Platform to Call Unified Voice for Peace, Dialogue and International Law

Grand Continent Hotels Enters Delhi NCR with Gurugram Launch, Eyes Aggressive North India Expansion

Surat Plast Show 2026 to showcase recycling and sustainability with advanced technologies

Lighting Lives Through Education: KP Group and PP Savani University Launch Urjanoor Scholarship for the Underprivileged

LATEST NEWS

Bollywood Comes In Support Of Dhurandhar 2, Reacts To Propaganda Debate: ‘Narrated From A Perspective, Should Appreciate That’

New PAN Rules, ‘Tax Year’ Concept, And Extended ITR Deadlines: What Changes Under The New Income Tax Law From April 1? Details Inside

Toyota In Crisis? Why CEO Koji Sato Issued Dire Warning ‘We Will Not Survive’ Amid Supply Chain Failures And Rising China Competition

PBKS vs GT Prediction IPL 2026 Today Match at New Chandigarh: Preview, Predicted Playing XIs — 3 Key Players to Watch Out For

Why Was Jayalalithaa’s Hyderabad House Sealed Over ₹1.5 Crore Property Tax Just Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections? Timing Sparks Political Questions

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Family Welcomes Baby Boy, Says He Has Been Reborn In Their Home As His Nephew | WATCH

Terrifying Goa Video: Tourist Crashes Into The Sea After Parasailing Rope Snaps Mid-Air, Internet Demands Strict Safety Checks

UAE Fuel Prices April 2026: Dubai, Abu Dhabi Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked Up to Dh4.69/L; Check Full Price List Effective April 1

Massive Fire After Drone Attack On Oil Tanker In Dubai Waters, Spill Fears Rise, Crew Safe: But What Happened Next Wil SHOCK You

ISU vs PSZ PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, and Squads

New PAN Rules, ‘Tax Year’ Concept, And Extended ITR Deadlines: What Changes Under The New Income Tax Law From April 1? Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New PAN Rules, ‘Tax Year’ Concept, And Extended ITR Deadlines: What Changes Under The New Income Tax Law From April 1? Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

New PAN Rules, ‘Tax Year’ Concept, And Extended ITR Deadlines: What Changes Under The New Income Tax Law From April 1? Details Inside
New PAN Rules, ‘Tax Year’ Concept, And Extended ITR Deadlines: What Changes Under The New Income Tax Law From April 1? Details Inside
New PAN Rules, ‘Tax Year’ Concept, And Extended ITR Deadlines: What Changes Under The New Income Tax Law From April 1? Details Inside
New PAN Rules, ‘Tax Year’ Concept, And Extended ITR Deadlines: What Changes Under The New Income Tax Law From April 1? Details Inside

QUICK LINKS