Omega Cabs Hosts Training Workshop for Drivers; Awards Scholarships to Drivers’ Children & Distributes Sewing Machines to Drivers’ Families

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 6, 2025 17:55:12 IST

New Delhi [India], December 6: Emerging Employee Transportation company Omega has organized a comprehensive workshop on 29th November 2025 with demonstrations, to educate cab drivers on discipline, punctuality, cleanliness, time management, traffic rules and professionalism. After the safety training program Omega distributed a mobile holder for all attendees which helps the cab driver to see the map while driving. After the training Omega gave awards for best drivers(R&R).

Omega Cabs, A prominent player in Employee transportation services; Offers comfort, convenience, and safety commute to corporate professionals. Omega mission is to simplify employee commutes and provide end-to-end transportation solutions for the Corporate Sector. Omega Cabs’ Core Services are Employee Transportation, Car Rental, Airport Transfers, Shuttle vehicles, Luxury Car Rentals, Outstation travel services. Headquartered at Bangalore serving all metro cities, tier 2 and tier 3 cities across PAN India.

In addition to the safety training program, Omega Cabs stepped towards social initiative also. Scholarship Award for Drivers’ Children and Free tailoring machine distribution for selected drivers’ families. This scholarship is exclusively available to children of cab drivers pursuing higher education. Lishita Mudduraj (SSLC 97%), Dimple Suresh Maney (SSLC 93%), Unnati Ravindra (SSLC 89%), Niveditha Ramakrishna (SSLC 80%), Dhruva Ramesh (PUC 89%), Mathew Arockia (PUC 92%), Prithvi Rajesh (PUC 82%), Shwetha Raganna (B.Com 91%), Mahima Shyam (B.Com 89%), Dhiya Suresh Maney (MBBS 2nd Year 71%) got a scholarship award from Omega. This scholarship award to recognise their achievement and motivate others to achieve success. Along with this initiative free sewing machines were distributed to the families of selected cab drivers. The aim of this free sewing machine distribution program is to support their families by providing earning options and contribution to the empowerment of women. Basavanna, Ravish, Mallesh, Niranjan, Santosh, Kasif family got this free Tailoring machine.

Continued Support for Driver Welfare Omega’s endeavour for the welfare of its drivers is evident through previous initiatives, such as the scholarship award from 2022-23, Free Tailoring Machine in 2024 & 2025, distribution of free medical kits, uniforms and essential supplies.

Headquartered in Bangalore, Omega cabs operates nationwide, providing comprehensive transportation solutions tailored to the needs of corporate clients. Daily Employee Transportation, Car hire, car rental service, Airport transfers, shuttle service, Luxury car rentals, Application based office commute and outstation cab service. Recognised as the Most Promising Company for Employee Transportation and Car Rental in Bangalore from Business Mint Nationwide Awards 2023 and 2024.

Professional Trainer Dr.Usha Mohan, Shrinath N, ASI Traffic, Ramesh Traffic Police Dept and Omega staff Ganapathy, Naveen, Chetan, Lavesh, Kasif, Raghuraj, Prajwal were present during this Program. (www.omegacabs.in)

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 5:55 PM IST
