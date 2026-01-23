PetBridge to Debut in Mumbai Through Inspira Bridge Events–Zoomark Global B2B Partnership

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: Inspira Bridge Events (IBE), one of India’s leading B2B exhibition organisers, today announced the launch of PetBridge, a new international trade platform dedicated exclusively to India’s rapidly expanding pet care industry. The inaugural edition co-organised with BolognaFiere Group will take place on 25–26 November 2026 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO), Mumbai.

Conceptualised and led by Inspira Bridge Events, PetBridge is developed in strategic collaboration with Zoomark, the world-renowned global pet industry exhibition organised by BolognaFiere Group. The platform is designed to position India as a serious, business-ready pet care market and connect Indian manufacturers, brands, retailers, distributors, and service providers with global expertise, innovation, and partnerships.

An India-first platform with global reach

India’s pet care industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation driven by rising pet ownership, premiumisation, organised retail expansion, and growing demand for wellness, nutrition, grooming, and specialised services. PetBridge has been created as a focused B2B platform to support this evolution and enable structured market access for both domestic and international players.

“India’s pet industry has reached a scale where it needs its own dedicated, globally connected business platform,” said Vicky Menezes, Founder of Inspira Bridge Events and Show Director of PetBridge.

“While the market has grown rapidly, the ecosystem lacked a professional, business-first exhibition that understands Indian realities while speaking the language of global trade. PetBridge is designed to fill that gap — empowering Indian manufacturers, brands, retailers, and service providers to scale, collaborate, and integrate with international markets in a meaningful way.”

Built on IBE’s proven B2B exhibition expertise

Inspira Bridge Events, founded by Vicky Menezes, is best known for creating, scaling and organising CMPL – Contract Manufacturing & Private Label Expo, now recognised as one of Asia’s leading platforms for contract manufacturing and private labels, connecting the entire FMCG industry under one roof.

Drawing from this experience, PetBridge adopts a similar high-quality, curated B2B format focused on outcomes rather than footfall.

The event will feature:

Indian and international exhibitors across pet food, nutrition, accessories, grooming, healthcare, services, packaging, and solutions

Curated buyer–seller meetings and business matchmaking

Market intelligence, trend insights, and category-level discussions

A professional environment tailored for distributors, retailers, importers, exporters, investors, and decision-makers

Global collaboration with Zoomark

The collaboration with Zoomark, organised by BolognaFiere Group, brings international exhibition expertise, market intelligence, and global industry networks to the Indian platform.

“India is emerging as one of the most promising pet care markets globally,” said Luisa Bersanetti, Exhibition Manager at Zoomark. “Through our collaboration with Inspira Bridge Events, PetBridge enables international companies to engage with the Indian market in a structured and culturally relevant way, while also supporting Indian businesses looking to build global connections.”

Timely opportunity for a fast-growing industry

India’s pet care market is projected to reach USD 7 billion by 2030, with strong growth across premium products, wellness solutions, organised retail, and digital channels. PetBridge is positioned as a long-term industry platform, supporting market entry, domestic expansion, and cross-border trade.

By anchoring the event in Mumbai — India’s commercial capital — PetBridge aims to become the annual meeting point for the Indian pet care ecosystem, fostering collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Further details on exhibitor participation, programme highlights, and visitor registration will be announced in the coming months.

Website: www.pet-bridge.com

About Inspira Bridge Events

Inspira Bridge Events is an India-based exhibition and business platform company specialising in the creation of large-scale B2B trade shows, industry networks, and market-entry platforms for high-growth sectors. With a strong focus on strategic curation, buyer-seller engagement, and industry-led knowledge, founded and led by Vicky Menezes, who brings over 19 years of experience in the global B2B exhibition industry across the Middle East, Europe and the Far East, he has conceived, launched and scaled flagship platforms including CMPL – Contract Manufacturing & Private Label Expo in India, now recognised as one of Asia’s leading events in its category. Backed by strong market intelligence and executional excellence, he has successfully developed business-focused platforms that enable collaboration, market access, and sustained industry growth.

About BolognaFiere Group

BolognaFiere Group is one of Europe’s leading exhibition organisers, with a global network spanning Italy, Asia and North America. The Group delivers high-level trade shows across multiple industries, recognised for their international reach, quality standards and their capacity to support market development. Through its subsidiaries and strategic partnerships, BolognaFiere continues to expand its global footprint, strengthening its role as a platform for business growth and internationalisation. More information: www.bolognafiere.it

About Zoomark

Zoomark is one of the world’s reference events for the pet industry, attracting leading brands, buyers and professionals from more than 120 countries. Held biennially in Bologna, Zoomark is known for its focus on innovation, business matchmaking, trend scouting and international market insight. As a leading platform for the global pet supply chain, Zoomark supports industry development through collaborations, research and international partnerships. More information: www.zoomark.it

About PetBridge Powered by Zoomark

PetBridge is a new international platform dedicated to connecting India’s fast-growing pet care industry with the global market. Powered by Zoomark and developed in collaboration with CMPL and BolognaFiere Group, the event brings together B2B professionals, brands, innovators and the wider pet community in a dynamic two-day format. With a focus on business development, innovation, education and community engagement, PetBridge aims to support the long-term growth of India’s pet ecosystem and its integration within global industry networks.

