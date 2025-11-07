Pine Labs IPO Opens Today: All You Need to Know Before You Subscribe

Pine Labs IPO Opens Today: Should You Apply?

The much-anticipated Pine Labs IPO opens for subscription today, November 7, 2025, aiming to raise nearly ₹3,900 crore from the market. The issue will close on November 11. The price band is set at ₹210–₹221 per share, with a lot size of 67 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,807.

The IPO includes both a fresh issue and an offer for sale, combining growth capital with investor exit. With strong fintech roots, top clients like HDFC Bank and Croma, and solid financial growth, Pine Labs looks promising, but investors should weigh valuations carefully before subscribing.

Pine Labs IPO: Price Band, Lot Size & Investment Details Price Band: ₹210 to ₹221 per share

₹210 to ₹221 per share Lot Size: 67 shares per lot

67 shares per lot Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹14,807

₹14,807 Total Issue Size: ₹3,899.91 crore (at upper band)

₹3,899.91 crore (at upper band) Fresh Issue: 9.41 crore equity shares worth ₹2,080 crore

9.41 crore equity shares worth ₹2,080 crore Offer for Sale (OFS): 8.23 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,819.91 crore Pine Labs IPO Timeline and Listing Details IPO Opens: November 7, 2025

IPO Closes: November 11, 2025

Allotment Date (Likely): November 12, 2025

Listing Date (Tentative): November 14, 2025

Stock Exchange: BSE and NSE

Lead Manager: Axis Capital Ltd

Registrar: Kfin Technologies Ltd Pine Labs IPO Subscription Status: Bidding for the Pine Labs IPO begins at 10:00 AM . Subscription status updates will be shared as bids start coming in.

Pine Labs IPO GMP Today: Current GMP stands at ₹12 per share . Shares are trading at approximately ₹233 apiece in the unlisted market. This reflects a 5.43% premium over the upper issue price of ₹221.

Pine Labs Financial Performance Metric Details Revenue CAGR (FY23–FY25) 19.3% EBITDA CAGR (FY23–FY25) 538.6% Debt Repayment Plan ₹532 crore (to be repaid using IPO proceeds) Impact Strengthens balance sheet and improves financial stability