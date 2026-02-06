LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data GDP growth India donald trump korean islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data GDP growth India donald trump korean islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data GDP growth India donald trump korean islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data GDP growth India donald trump korean
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data GDP growth India donald trump korean islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data GDP growth India donald trump korean islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data GDP growth India donald trump korean islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data GDP growth India donald trump korean
LIVE TV
Home > Business > RBI Holds Policy Rates Steady, Signals Confidence In India’s Growth-Inflation Mix; What Kept RBI in Wait-and-Watch Mode

RBI Holds Policy Rates Steady, Signals Confidence In India’s Growth-Inflation Mix; What Kept RBI in Wait-and-Watch Mode

RBI keeps policy rates unchanged, signaling confidence in India’s growth-inflation dynamics. Neutral stance, upcoming rebased GDP and inflation data, and supportive fiscal measures boost investment and rural consumption outlook for FY27.

RBI Holds Policy Rates Steady, Signals Confidence in India’s Growth-Inflation Mix; What Kept RBI in Wait-and-Watch Mode
RBI Holds Policy Rates Steady, Signals Confidence in India’s Growth-Inflation Mix; What Kept RBI in Wait-and-Watch Mode

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 6, 2026 15:15:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RBI Holds Policy Rates Steady, Signals Confidence In India’s Growth-Inflation Mix; What Kept RBI in Wait-and-Watch Mode

RBI Keeps Policy Rates Unchanged, Signals Confidence in India’s Growth-Inflation Mix

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision to maintain the status quo on policy rates reflects confidence in the country’s growth and inflation dynamics, according to Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist at CRISIL. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Joshi said the committee’s decision indicates satisfaction with the current economic momentum and the gradual normalisation of inflation.

Neutral Stance Signals Confidence in Economy

Joshi noted that the MPC’s continuation of a neutral stance suggests there is no immediate need to cut rates, despite the potential scope for such a move. “The committee is largely satisfied with the growth and inflation outcomes. Economic potential is close to 7 per cent, and RBI forecasts are in that range. While there was room to cut rates, it is unnecessary at this stage,” he said.

You Might Be Interested In

Awaiting New Base Year Data

An important factor behind RBI’s cautious approach, Joshi said, is the impending release of rebased consumer inflation and GDP data. “This rebasing is a major overhaul after a long gap and could affect estimates of economic size and growth pace. The central bank would prefer to factor in these changes before making firm projections for the coming financial year,” he explained.

Investment And Consumption Remain Supportive

Looking ahead, Joshi said investment will remain a key driver of growth, supported by measures announced in the Union Budget. Private consumption, particularly in rural areas, is also showing improvement due to good rainfall, healthy reservoir levels, and a favourable monsoon outlook. “Overall, the growth-inflation mix looks good even for the coming fiscal year,” he added.

Inflation To Normalise in FY27

Commenting on inflation, Joshi described FY26 as an unusual year, marked by very low inflation due to sharply declining food prices. Going forward, he expects inflation to rise slightly above 4 per cent in the first half of FY27, in line with RBI’s target. Normalisation of inflation, he said, would support higher nominal GDP growth, improve tax collections, and strengthen corporate balance sheets while keeping price pressures within comfortable limits.

Policy Measures Provide Incremental Support

On recent MPC measures, including the doubling of the collateral-free loan limit for MSMEs to ₹20 lakh and reviews of schemes like the Kisan Credit Card, Joshi noted that these steps provide incremental support to the economy and credit flow. “They may not make a huge difference, but they will have a positive impact,” he said.

Overall, Joshi concluded that India’s fiscal and monetary policy remain supportive of growth without triggering inflationary pressures. Greater clarity on the economic outlook is expected once the rebased inflation and GDP data are released, providing a clearer picture of the country’s growth potential.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 3:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: economic growth Indiafiscal policy FY27india gdp growthindia-inflationinflation FY27investment outlook IndiaKisan Credit Cardmonetary-policyMSME creditRBI MPC decisionRBI policy ratesrural consumption India

RELATED News

MRF Q3 FY26 Results: Profit Doubles to ₹692 Cr, Stock Surges 8% on Strong Performance, Dividend Declared

Travels and Rentals Ltd Announces Rs 16.80 Crore Rights Issue; Record Date Set for Jan 28

Cigarette Stocks Puff Up: Godfrey Phillips Jumps 11%, ITC Share Price 5% Post December Slump; Q3 FY26 Profits Fuel Market Rally

RBI Boosts Digital Security and Consumer Protection: Up To ₹25,000 Compensation for Fraud Victims

Bitcoin Tumbles Below $65,000 As Markets Enter Capitulation Phase, Hits Yearly Low Amid Trader Panic

LATEST NEWS

Islamabad Explosion Video: Suspected Suicide Blast During Friday Prayers In A Mosque Kills More Than 20, Nearly 100 Injured, Investigation Underway

Stupidity Or Accident? Lithium Phone Battery Explodes Inside Boy’s Mouth Within Seconds After He Chews It; Scary CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

Starlink Phone: Elon Musk Clarifies Rumors About Smartphone Manufacturing; Here is What He Said

Indian Navy SSC 2026 Recruitment: Number of Vacancies, Eligibility, and How to Apply Step-By-Step Guide Here

Power Cut Alert in Chennai: Electricity Supply to Be Suspended For 5 Hours Due To…: Check Dates, Timings, Full List of Affected Areas

Sofik SK Dustu Sonali MMS: Bengali Influencer Goes Viral Again As He Posts Fresh Instagram Reel After Private Video With Girlfriend Got Leaked

Pakistan: Powerful Explosion Near A Mosque Rocks Islamabad, More Than 20 Killed And 80 Injured As Police And Rescue Team Rush To The Spot, Emergency Imposed In Nearby Areas

Gutter Cover Thefts Rock Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz Proposes 10-Year Jail Term As Poor Citizens Steal Manhole Covers, Asim Munir, Shahbaz Sharif Continue Begging As Economy Hits Rock Bottom

Maharashtra Holiday, Dry Day Tomorrow? Voters Of These 12 Districts To get Paid Leave Due To Local Body Polls

RBI Holds Policy Rates Steady, Signals Confidence In India’s Growth-Inflation Mix; What Kept RBI in Wait-and-Watch Mode

RBI Holds Policy Rates Steady, Signals Confidence In India’s Growth-Inflation Mix; What Kept RBI in Wait-and-Watch Mode

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RBI Holds Policy Rates Steady, Signals Confidence In India’s Growth-Inflation Mix; What Kept RBI in Wait-and-Watch Mode

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RBI Holds Policy Rates Steady, Signals Confidence In India’s Growth-Inflation Mix; What Kept RBI in Wait-and-Watch Mode
RBI Holds Policy Rates Steady, Signals Confidence In India’s Growth-Inflation Mix; What Kept RBI in Wait-and-Watch Mode
RBI Holds Policy Rates Steady, Signals Confidence In India’s Growth-Inflation Mix; What Kept RBI in Wait-and-Watch Mode
RBI Holds Policy Rates Steady, Signals Confidence In India’s Growth-Inflation Mix; What Kept RBI in Wait-and-Watch Mode

QUICK LINKS