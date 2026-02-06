RBI Holds Policy Rates Steady, Signals Confidence in India’s Growth-Inflation Mix; What Kept RBI in Wait-and-Watch Mode

RBI Keeps Policy Rates Unchanged, Signals Confidence in India’s Growth-Inflation Mix
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision to maintain the status quo on policy rates reflects confidence in the country’s growth and inflation dynamics, according to Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist at CRISIL. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Joshi said the committee’s decision indicates satisfaction with the current economic momentum and the gradual normalisation of inflation.
Neutral Stance Signals Confidence in Economy
Joshi noted that the MPC’s continuation of a neutral stance suggests there is no immediate need to cut rates, despite the potential scope for such a move. “The committee is largely satisfied with the growth and inflation outcomes. Economic potential is close to 7 per cent, and RBI forecasts are in that range. While there was room to cut rates, it is unnecessary at this stage,” he said.
Awaiting New Base Year Data
An important factor behind RBI’s cautious approach, Joshi said, is the impending release of rebased consumer inflation and GDP data. “This rebasing is a major overhaul after a long gap and could affect estimates of economic size and growth pace. The central bank would prefer to factor in these changes before making firm projections for the coming financial year,” he explained.
Investment And Consumption Remain Supportive
Looking ahead, Joshi said investment will remain a key driver of growth, supported by measures announced in the Union Budget. Private consumption, particularly in rural areas, is also showing improvement due to good rainfall, healthy reservoir levels, and a favourable monsoon outlook. “Overall, the growth-inflation mix looks good even for the coming fiscal year,” he added.
Inflation To Normalise in FY27
Commenting on inflation, Joshi described FY26 as an unusual year, marked by very low inflation due to sharply declining food prices. Going forward, he expects inflation to rise slightly above 4 per cent in the first half of FY27, in line with RBI’s target. Normalisation of inflation, he said, would support higher nominal GDP growth, improve tax collections, and strengthen corporate balance sheets while keeping price pressures within comfortable limits.
Policy Measures Provide Incremental Support
On recent MPC measures, including the doubling of the collateral-free loan limit for MSMEs to ₹20 lakh and reviews of schemes like the Kisan Credit Card, Joshi noted that these steps provide incremental support to the economy and credit flow. “They may not make a huge difference, but they will have a positive impact,” he said.
Overall, Joshi concluded that India’s fiscal and monetary policy remain supportive of growth without triggering inflationary pressures. Greater clarity on the economic outlook is expected once the rebased inflation and GDP data are released, providing a clearer picture of the country’s growth potential.
(This article has been syndicated from ANI)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.