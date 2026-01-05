RERA Vision Conferred ‘Most Trusted RERA Advisory in Maharashtra’ Award

New Delhi [India], January 2: RERA Vision, one of Maharashtra’s most respected real estate regulatory consultancies, has been conferred with the prestigious title of “Most Trusted RERA Advisory in Maharashtra” at an awards ceremony held on 20 December 2025. The recognition, presented by Bright Outdoor Media, acknowledges the firm’s consistent and impactful contribution toward strengthening transparency, regulatory compliance, and institutional discipline within India’s real estate sector. This milestone not only marks a significant achievement for the organisation but also reinforces RERA Vision’s position as a benchmark-setting RERA advisory in the country.

At the heart of RERA Vision’s success is its Founder & CEO, Mr. Akkashh Chauhaan, a distinguished architect, town planner, public policy expert, and philanthropist with over 13 years of multidisciplinary experience across real estate, regulation, and governance. His professional journey began in project planning and statutory approvals, where he gained first-hand exposure to systemic gaps affecting developers, authorities, and end users. This early experience laid the foundation for his long-standing commitment to regulatory reform, compliance efficiency, and stakeholder empowerment.

Academically, Mr. Chauhaan brings together a rare convergence of disciplines. Trained as an architect, he holds a Master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning and is a Certified Public Policy Analyst from the London School of Economics (LSE). This strong academic foundation enables him to approach real estate regulation not merely as a statutory requirement, but as an integrated ecosystem balancing governance, development, and consumer protection.

A defining chapter of Mr. Chauhaan’s career was his tenure as Senior Technical Advisor to MahaRERA—the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority—during the formative years of RERA implementation in India. In this role, he was closely involved in grievance redressal, compliance monitoring, and regulatory execution, contributing meaningfully to the operational strengthening and credibility of the Authority. He also represented Maharashtra at national-level RERA forums, including initiatives conducted at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi, helping shape discussions on regulatory best practices across states.

In addition, Mr. Chauhaan served as State Training Coordinator with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (BOCWW), where he led large-scale skilling and training initiatives benefiting over 20 lakh construction workers across Maharashtra. His efforts in capacity building extended to conducting numerous workshops and seminars for promoters, project professionals, and allottees, reinforcing compliance awareness and regulatory literacy within the industry.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Chauhaan has demonstrated exemplary social leadership. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he led humanitarian initiatives supporting more than 51,000 migrant workers across 47 villages, providing food supplies, safety equipment, and essential aid. These efforts earned him the Navi Mumbai Ratna Award, recognising his service during one of the country’s most challenging periods. His academic excellence has also been recognised through the Best Thesis Award, and he was the sole recipient of a fully funded thesis scholarship from the Government of India.

Inspired by his regulatory experience and industry insight, Mr. Chauhaan founded RERA Vision with a clear mission: to simplify RERA processes and empower stakeholders with clarity, confidence, and compliance certainty. Under his leadership, the firm has evolved into a multi-state, technology-driven regulatory advisory platform, enabling compliance for real estate projects exceeding ₹35,000 crore in value and covering over 12 million square metres of development.

One of RERA Vision’s pioneering contributions is the Certificate of Compliance for End Users, a first-of-its-kind initiative that sets new benchmarks for transparency, trust, and customer-centric compliance. Today, the firm offers comprehensive RERA solutions under one roof, including:

Project registration, quarterly and annual compliances, timeline extensions, project and promoter changes, completion and de-registration services, legal advisory, financial structuring, and dedicated buyer and allottee support.

Supported by a robust multidisciplinary team of advocates, chartered accountants, architects, and finance professionals, RERA Vision ensures seamless execution across technical, legal, and financial domains. The firm has facilitated the registration of over 25,000 apartments, achieved an industry-leading average turnaround time of 15–18 working days, and is trusted by leading developers for delivering consistent, client-centric compliance outcomes.

RERA Vision’s excellence has been widely recognised at national and industry levels. It is notably the only RERA consultancy in India to be featured in Forbes India, and has also received honours from leading publications such as The Times of India and Mid-Day, along with recognition at prominent national leadership forums.

Receiving the award, Mr. Akkashh Chauhaan expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the firm’s commitment, stating:

“We are extremely honoured to receive this recognition. Being acknowledged as the most trusted RERA advisory in Maharashtra reinforces our responsibility toward the industry. This award reflects the collective efforts of our dedicated team and the continued trust of our clients. We remain committed to strengthening transparency, compliance, and confidence within the real estate ecosystem.”

RERA Vision also extended sincere thanks to Bright Outdoor Media for the honour and reiterated its resolve to set even higher benchmarks in RERA advisory services. Guided by its vision to empower stakeholders and demystify real estate regulations, RERA Vision continues to play a transformative role in shaping a more transparent, accountable, and compliant real estate sector across Maharashtra and India.

