Home > Business > SBI Share Price Skyrockets: State Bank Of India Nears ₹1,000 Mark On Strong Q2 Results And Market Momentum

SBI Share Price Skyrockets: State Bank Of India Nears ₹1,000 Mark On Strong Q2 Results And Market Momentum

SBI share price hits all-time high, nearing ₹1,000 mark. Strong Q2 results, asset quality, credit growth, and market momentum drive investor interest. Experts suggest strategic buying near dips.

SBI Share Price (Pic: ANI)
SBI Share Price (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 26, 2025 13:47:26 IST

SBI Share Price Skyrockets: State Bank Of India Nears ₹1,000 Mark On Strong Q2 Results And Market Momentum

SBI Share Price Reaches All-Time High: Surprise, surprise, dear investors!

Did you ever expect that the slowest bank will win the race? So, now you can have a look how SBI shares keep going up!

On the last Wednesday of the month, November 26th, the State Bank of India reached an all-time high of ₹999 per share, just a step away from that wonderful and unexpected ₹1,000 mark. It’s like experiencing the thrilling climax a movie you hoped an happy end?

Now, this is not just numbers on the display, it is backed by strong fundamentals, increasing loan books, and better quality assets. Stay alert and have your trading screens on, if the momentum remains, SBI may create history and go over ₹1,000.

Are you set to be part of this bull run with the bank?

SBI Share Price: Here Is SBI Q2 Financial Performance & Asset Quality Snapshot

Category Details
Net Profit ₹20,160 crore, up 10% YoY
Net Interest Income (NII) ₹1,19,654 crore, up from ₹1,13,871 crore YoY
Net Interest Margin (NIM) Contracted 18 bps YoY, expanded 7 bps QoQ to 3.09%
Gross NPA Declined to 1.73% from 2.13%
Net NPA Declined to 0.42% from 0.53%

SBI Share Price: Market Capitalisation Surge, Climbing The Ladder

An amazing market capitalisation increase has been seen by the State Bank of India (SBI), crossing the ₹9 lakh crore mark and reaching ₹9.22 lakh crore. This increase in value places SBI third after Reliance Industries and Tata Group, and it has already come close to the ₹9.80 lakh crore valuation of ICICI Bank. If the uptrend carries on, it will not be long before SBI overtakes ICICI Bank in terms of ranking.

On the contrary, HDFC Bank still retains its position as the highest-valued bank in India, with a market cap of ₹15.4 lakh crore. Investors are keenly observing the ascent of SBI on the valuation ladder, which is why it is considered a thrilling stock to follow.

SBI Share Price: Stock Performance & Growth Highlights

  • Fifth Consecutive Year of Positive Returns: SBI stock has gained 25% year-to-date, on track for its fifth straight year of positive returns. Rally accelerated after strong September quarter numbers and upbeat credit growth forecast.
  • Improving Credit Demand & Asset Quality: Credit demand is improving, supported by RBI and government measures such as repo rate cuts and GST reductions. Asset quality is strengthening, with NIMs stabilizing, making PSU banks attractive to investors.
  • Loan Book Expansion & Revised Forecast: SBI’s loan book expanded 12.73% YoY to ₹44.2 lakh crore in Q2FY26. Credit growth forecast revised upward to 12–14% for the fiscal year, up from 11–12%.

SBI Stock Expert Advisory

According to experts and media releases, SBI has broken out of a flat base at ₹838 and is eyeing a target of ₹1,050. 

Spot a dip toward the 20-day EMA near ₹955?

That could be your buying sweet spot! But remember, momentum indicators are stretched, so keep your wits about you and manage those positions wisely.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 1:47 PM IST
Tags: SBI all-time high, SBI share price, SBI share price hike, SBI stock Q2 results, State Bank of India

SBI Share Price Skyrockets: State Bank Of India Nears ₹1,000 Mark On Strong Q2 Results And Market Momentum

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

SBI Share Price Skyrockets: State Bank Of India Nears ₹1,000 Mark On Strong Q2 Results And Market Momentum

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

SBI Share Price Skyrockets: State Bank Of India Nears ₹1,000 Mark On Strong Q2 Results And Market Momentum
SBI Share Price Skyrockets: State Bank Of India Nears ₹1,000 Mark On Strong Q2 Results And Market Momentum
SBI Share Price Skyrockets: State Bank Of India Nears ₹1,000 Mark On Strong Q2 Results And Market Momentum
SBI Share Price Skyrockets: State Bank Of India Nears ₹1,000 Mark On Strong Q2 Results And Market Momentum

