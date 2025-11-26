SBI Share Price Skyrockets: State Bank Of India Nears ₹1,000 Mark On Strong Q2 Results And Market Momentum

SBI Share Price Reaches All-Time High: Surprise, surprise, dear investors!
Did you ever expect that the slowest bank will win the race? So, now you can have a look how SBI shares keep going up!
On the last Wednesday of the month, November 26th, the State Bank of India reached an all-time high of ₹999 per share, just a step away from that wonderful and unexpected ₹1,000 mark. It’s like experiencing the thrilling climax a movie you hoped an happy end?
Now, this is not just numbers on the display, it is backed by strong fundamentals, increasing loan books, and better quality assets. Stay alert and have your trading screens on, if the momentum remains, SBI may create history and go over ₹1,000.
Are you set to be part of this bull run with the bank?
SBI Share Price: Market Capitalisation Surge, Climbing The Ladder
An amazing market capitalisation increase has been seen by the State Bank of India (SBI), crossing the ₹9 lakh crore mark and reaching ₹9.22 lakh crore. This increase in value places SBI third after Reliance Industries and Tata Group, and it has already come close to the ₹9.80 lakh crore valuation of ICICI Bank. If the uptrend carries on, it will not be long before SBI overtakes ICICI Bank in terms of ranking.
On the contrary, HDFC Bank still retains its position as the highest-valued bank in India, with a market cap of ₹15.4 lakh crore. Investors are keenly observing the ascent of SBI on the valuation ladder, which is why it is considered a thrilling stock to follow.
SBI Share Price: Stock Performance & Growth Highlights
