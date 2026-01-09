Investor Alarm! Sensex Dips 600+, Nifty Slides 200+, Global Uncertainty Pushes Stock Market Into Turbulent Waters

Why Is Stock Market Under Pressure? FIIs Exit, Crude Rises, and Trump Tariffs Keep Investors on Edge

The Indian stock market has been under pressure for some time now, and the causes are coming in rapidly! Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been the main players in this market decline, selling off stocks worth an incredible ₹3,367.12 crore on Thursday, which is the fourth day in a row that they have unusually sold their shares.

Along with this, traders are watching the US Supreme Court very closely, as the ruling on Trump’s tariffs might compel the US to give back almost USD 150 billion, exactly, you got that right!

The climbing Brent crude oil is another factor adding to the pressure, as it has gone up 0.53% to USD 62.32 a barrel, increasing India’s import bills and inflation concerns.

Besides that, the rupee is also putting pressure on the Indian economy, as it depreciated by 7 paise to 89.97 against the dollar. Meanwhile, Trump’s announcement of possible tariff increases on Indian imports associated with Russian crude has made investors nervous once again.

In the last four trading sessions, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have lost 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively, keeping traders glued to their screens, ready for action at any time.