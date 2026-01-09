Investor Alarm! Sensex Dips 600+, Nifty Slides 200+, Global Uncertainty Pushes Stock Market Into Turbulent Waters

Sensex and Nifty Extend Losses Amid Global Uncertainty
The Indian stock market situation is very chaotic! Sensex dropped more than 600 points on Friday, and Nifty fell to 25,685 during intra-day trading, losing over 200 points. This marks the second consecutive day of major losses, and investor sentiment is worsening. The market mood is shifting rapidly, from optimistic to anxious in seconds, due to global uncertainties, fears over US tariffs, and continuous selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs).
Traders are on edge, and the market seems trapped in a cycle of crash and meltdown. Will it stabilize soon, or is this the start of a bumpy ride for 2026? The entire market scenario is being closely watched!
