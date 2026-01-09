LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Investor Alarm! Sensex Dips 600+, Nifty Slides 200+, Global Uncertainty Pushes Stock Market Into Turbulent Waters

Investor Alarm! Sensex Dips 600+, Nifty Slides 200+, Global Uncertainty Pushes Stock Market Into Turbulent Waters

Indian stock markets reel under FII selling, rising crude, rupee weakness, and Trump tariff fears; Sensex and Nifty drop over four sessions, keeping investors cautious and glued to screens.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 9, 2026 14:19:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Investor Alarm! Sensex Dips 600+, Nifty Slides 200+, Global Uncertainty Pushes Stock Market Into Turbulent Waters

Sensex and Nifty Extend Losses Amid Global Uncertainty

The Indian stock market situation is very chaotic! Sensex dropped more than 600 points on Friday, and Nifty fell to 25,685 during intra-day trading, losing over 200 points. This marks the second consecutive day of major losses, and investor sentiment is worsening. The market mood is shifting rapidly, from optimistic to anxious in seconds, due to global uncertainties, fears over US tariffs, and continuous selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs).

You Might Be Interested In

Traders are on edge, and the market seems trapped in a cycle of crash and meltdown. Will it stabilize soon, or is this the start of a bumpy ride for 2026? The entire market scenario is being closely watched!

Key Stock Movements: Winners, Losers, And Market Breadth Snapshot

Why Is Stock Market Under Pressure? FIIs Exit, Crude Rises, and Trump Tariffs Keep Investors on Edge

The Indian stock market has been under pressure for some time now, and the causes are coming in rapidly! Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been the main players in this market decline, selling off stocks worth an incredible ₹3,367.12 crore on Thursday, which is the fourth day in a row that they have unusually sold their shares.

Along with this, traders are watching the US Supreme Court very closely, as the ruling on Trump’s tariffs might compel the US to give back almost USD 150 billion, exactly, you got that right!

The climbing Brent crude oil is another factor adding to the pressure, as it has gone up 0.53% to USD 62.32 a barrel, increasing India’s import bills and inflation concerns.

Besides that, the rupee is also putting pressure on the Indian economy, as it depreciated by 7 paise to 89.97 against the dollar. Meanwhile, Trump’s announcement of possible tariff increases on Indian imports associated with Russian crude has made investors nervous once again.

In the last four trading sessions, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have lost 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively, keeping traders glued to their screens, ready for action at any time.

(With Inputs)
Also Read: BCCL IPO 2026: First PSU Offering Of The Year Opens Today, Sparking Investor…
First published on: Jan 9, 2026 2:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Brent crudeFII sellingglobal trade impactIndia stocksIndian equitiesindian stock marketinvestor sentimentmarket-declinemarket-volatilityniftyrupee weaknesssensexstock market newsstock market todaytrump tariffs

RELATED News

Stock Market Alert: Buckle Up! Trump Tariff Verdict By US Supreme Court Could Rock Global Markets; Here’s How

Will Indian Stock Market Bounce Back? Nifty Drops 250+ Points, Sensex Plunges 780; Why Did Dalaal Street Crash On Thursday

BCCL IPO 2026: First PSU Offering Of The Year Opens Today, Sparking Investor Excitement And Grey Market Buzz

Gold and Silver Price Today on 9 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

BIG RELIEF: Will Vodafone Idea Shares Keep Rising? Stock Jumps 9% On DoT AGR Freeze and Staggered Repayment Plan

LATEST NEWS

‘O Romeo’ Poster Out: Shahid Kapoor UNVEILS Intense First Look From Vishal Bhardwaj’s Darkest Film Yet; Check Out Trailer And Release Date

‘Please Be Realistic, This Is India’: Sharmila Tagore Gets Pulled By Supreme Court For Glorifying Stray Dogs In Hospitals, Warns Of Disastrous Consequences

Trivial Chapter Opens the Door to a Secure, Luxury Lifestyle in Europe for Indian Families

XAT Answer Key 2026 Released At xatonline.in, How To Download And Raise Objections, All Details Inside

Prabhas Fans Shock Audiences, Carry Fake Crocodiles In Theatres During The Raja Saab Release, Watch

Investor Alarm! Sensex Dips 600+, Nifty Slides 200+, Global Uncertainty Pushes Stock Market Into Turbulent Waters

Hypersonic Oreshnik Strike Shocks Ukraine: Know More About Russia’s Deadliest Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile

Unusual Plan To Acquire Greenland: Donald Trump’s Son Barron Trump To Marry Danish Princess? Here’s What The Viral MAGA Theory Claims

Virat Kohli Begins Preparations For New Zealand ODIs After Stunning Show In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

‘Bhabiji Ji Ghar Par Hain’ Makes Big-Screen Debut: First Poster OUT, Release Date And Star Cast Revealed

Investor Alarm! Sensex Dips 600+, Nifty Slides 200+, Global Uncertainty Pushes Stock Market Into Turbulent Waters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Investor Alarm! Sensex Dips 600+, Nifty Slides 200+, Global Uncertainty Pushes Stock Market Into Turbulent Waters

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Investor Alarm! Sensex Dips 600+, Nifty Slides 200+, Global Uncertainty Pushes Stock Market Into Turbulent Waters
Investor Alarm! Sensex Dips 600+, Nifty Slides 200+, Global Uncertainty Pushes Stock Market Into Turbulent Waters
Investor Alarm! Sensex Dips 600+, Nifty Slides 200+, Global Uncertainty Pushes Stock Market Into Turbulent Waters
Investor Alarm! Sensex Dips 600+, Nifty Slides 200+, Global Uncertainty Pushes Stock Market Into Turbulent Waters

QUICK LINKS