Stock Market Today: RED CHARTS! Sensex And Nifty Turn Bloody At The Opening, Traders Should Think Before Pushing Money In Market Today!

Top Losers in Early Trade:

Power Grid Corporation of India: ₹280.85 -2.48%

₹280.85 -2.48% Eternal: ₹318.85 -1.12%

₹318.85 -1.12% Maruti Suzuki India: ₹15,518.00 -0.82%

₹15,518.00 -0.82% HCL Technologies: ₹1,534.60 -0.67%

₹1,534.60 -0.67% Bharat Electronics: ₹419.60 -0.63%

Stock Market On Monday

Market Wrap Monday | Flat but Flashy Finish for Dalal Street

It was a Monday that moved sideways but refused to be dull. The Indian market spent most of the day tiptoeing in a narrow range, with largecaps snoozing while midcaps stole the spotlight, the BSE Midcap index even punched a fresh 52-week high! After dipping to 25,645.50 during the day, the Nifty pulled off a neat recovery, closing 41 points higher at 25,763.35, while the Sensex inched up just 39.78 points to 83,978.49.

The real heroes of the day? Realty, telecom, pharma, and PSU banks, all buzzing with 1–2% gains. Meanwhile, traders had their eyes on movers like Shriram Finance, M&M, Apollo Hospitals, SBI, and Tata Consumer, who led the gainers’ pack. On the flip side, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, TCS, BEL, and L&T slipped into the red. A rangebound day, sure, but not without its midcap magic and sectoral sparkle.