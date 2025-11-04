LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: RED CHARTS! Sensex And Nifty Turn Bloody At The Opening, Traders Should Think Before Pushing Money In Market Today!

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street opened cautiously on November 4, 2025, with mixed global cues, muted sentiment, and key Q2 results on radar. Bharti Airtel and Titan led early gains while power stocks lagged.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 4, 2025 09:36:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street kicked off the day on a cautious yet curious note, part nerves, part hope.
Traders watch the screens closely as Bharti Airtel and Titan tried to add some sparkle, but power and auto stocks pulled the mood back to reality. So Basically, It’s one of those Tuesdays!

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (4 November, 2025)

Pre-Opening Update:

  • Sensex: 84,000.64 +22.15 (0.03%)
  • Nifty 50: 25,744.75 −18.60 (0.07%)

Indian markets pre open were on a mixed note in the pre-opening session. Sensex gains slightly, while Nifty dips marginally, reflecting cautious sentiment amid global uncertainty and key earnings announcements.

      Opening Bell (9:15 AM):

        • Sensex: 83,962.04 −16.45 (0.02%)
        • Nifty 50: 25,759.65 −3.70 (0.01%)

        Indian markets edge lower in early trade as both Sensex and Nifty slip marginally. Investors remain cautious ahead of key Q2 earnings and mixed global market cues.

        Stocks To Watch Today

        • Consumer and Retail
          • Titan Company: Q2 profit zoomed 59.1% YoY to ₹1,120 crore; revenue up 28.8% at ₹18,725 crore; EBITDA up 51.7% at ₹1,875 crore; margin improved to 10%.
          • Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL): To announce Q2 results today.
          • BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle: Q2 results awaited today.

        Read More: Stocks to Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Titan, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla, Mahindra,……

        Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights | Wall Street, Asian Market

        Asia Markets

        • Asian stocks trade mixed after weak US data and Fed policy uncertainty.

        • Kospi down 1%, Hang Seng up 0.12%.

        • Nikkei gains 0.1% in early trade.

        • Caution prevails across the region amid muted risk appetite.

        GIFT Nifty & Indian Market Outlook

        • GIFT Nifty signals a mildly lower start, down around 25 points at 25,867.

        • Indian traders brace for a cautious session ahead of key Q2 results.

        Wall Street Recap

        • US markets end mixed, S&P 500 +0.17%, Nasdaq +0.46%, Dow -0.48%.

        • Tech stocks buoyed by Amazon’s $38 billion OpenAI deal.

        • US futures trade slightly lower post-close.

        Bonds & Commodities

        • US 10-year yield flat at 4.1% as government shutdown continues into week four.

        • Oil steady: Brent at $64.80, WTI at $60.95, as markets digest OPEC+ output pause.

        • Gold holds firm as traders eye upcoming US private payroll data.

        Currency Watch

        • Dollar index at 99.99, near a 3-month high.

        • Yen soft at 154.38/USD, prompting Tokyo intervention concerns.

        • Traders trim bets on near-term Fed rate cuts; markets await Australia’s policy decision.

        Key Data Ahead

        • ADP private payrolls report due Wednesday.

        • October ISM manufacturing index comes in below forecast at 48.7%, signaling factory slowdown.

          Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

          Top Gainers 

          Top Gainers in Early Trade:
          • Bharti Airtel: ₹2,125.95 2.52%
          • Titan Company: ₹3,773.90 1.24%
          • Reliance Industries: ₹1,490.05 0.38%
          • Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: ₹1,448.10 0.24%
          • ICICI Bank: ₹1,347.30 0.13%
          Top Losers
          Top Losers in Early Trade:
          • Power Grid Corporation of India: ₹280.85 -2.48%
          • Eternal: ₹318.85 -1.12%
          • Maruti Suzuki India: ₹15,518.00 -0.82%
          • HCL Technologies: ₹1,534.60 -0.67%
          • Bharat Electronics: ₹419.60 -0.63%

          Stock Market On Monday

          Market Wrap Monday | Flat but Flashy Finish for Dalal Street

          It was a Monday that moved sideways but refused to be dull. The Indian market spent most of the day tiptoeing in a narrow range, with largecaps snoozing while midcaps stole the spotlight, the BSE Midcap index even punched a fresh 52-week high! After dipping to 25,645.50 during the day, the Nifty pulled off a neat recovery, closing 41 points higher at 25,763.35, while the Sensex inched up just 39.78 points to 83,978.49.

          The real heroes of the day? Realty, telecom, pharma, and PSU banks, all buzzing with 1–2% gains. Meanwhile, traders had their eyes on movers like Shriram Finance, M&M, Apollo Hospitals, SBI, and Tata Consumer, who led the gainers’ pack. On the flip side, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, TCS, BEL, and L&T slipped into the red. A rangebound day, sure, but not without its midcap magic and sectoral sparkle.

          (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

          (With Inputs)

          Also Read: Is It Time To Celebrate Feds’s Rate Cut? Fed’s 25 bps Rate Cut Lifts Liquidity But Caution Prevail

          First published on: Nov 4, 2025 9:18 AM IST
          QUICK LINKS