Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Cruise Higher As Banking And Tech Stocks Lead Gains Amid Cautious Earnings Watch

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Cruise Higher As Banking And Tech Stocks Lead Gains Amid Cautious Earnings Watch

Stock Market Today: Indian markets started strong with Sensex and Nifty up over 0.4%, amid cautious optimism on Fed cues and earnings. Banking, IT, and financial stocks are in focus as investors stay watchful.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 15, 2025 09:43:50 IST

Stock Market Today: Good Morning, Readers! Buckle Up, The Markets Are in Cruise Mode (For Now)!

Hey there, savvy investors and curious minds! Wondering what the stock market’s up to today?

Well, grab your virtual popcorn because the market’s putting on a show!

The Sensex and Nifty started the day with a little pep in their step, up about half a percent, which is like your phone battery hitting 50% and feeling ready to conquer the world.

But hold up, don’t get too excited just yet.

There’s a mix of whispers about Fed rate cuts, inflation jitters, and some global drama that’s keeping everyone on their toes. Tech and banking stocks are doing their dance, gold’s sparkling with record highs, and the whole vibe is cautiously optimistic, think of it like trying a new recipe: exciting but with a dash of nerves.

Stick with us, and We will break down all the market moves, winners, and what it means for your wallet!

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (October 9, 2025)

        Opening Bell (9:15 AM):

            Stocks To Watch Today

              Banking & Financials

              • Axis Bank, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC, HDB Financial Services, L&T Finance: Q2 results due today

              • ICICI Lombard: Q2 profit up 18.1% YoY to ₹820 crore; board declared ₹6.5/share interim dividend

              • IRFC: To announce Q2 results today

              • Muthoot Capital: Earnings due today

              IT & Tech

              • Tech Mahindra: Q2 profit down 4.4% YoY to ₹1,194.5 crore; EBIT up 32.7%, ₹15/share interim dividend declared

              • Persistent Systems: Q2 profit up 45.1% YoY to ₹471.5 crore; margin improved to 16.3%

              • Quick Heal: Earnings scheduled for today

              Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: TATA Communications, Mahindra, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Ola, Sula Vineyards And Many Other In Focus Today

              Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers Today

              Top Gainers 

              • NTPC Share Price: ₹340.80 (+1.17%)
              • BAJAJ FINSERV Share Price: ₹2,041.00 (+1.12%)
              • BAJAJ FINANCE Share Price: ₹1,029.60 (+1.08%)
              • WIPRO Share Price: ₹251.10 (+1.05%)
              • LARSEN & TOUBRO Share Price: ₹3,774.60
              Top Losers
              • TECH MAHINDRA Share Price: ₹1,453.10 (-1.03%)
              • AXIS BANK Share Price: ₹1,168.40 (-0.70%)
              • TITAN COMPANY Share Price: ₹3,533.00 (-0.46%)
              • INFOSYS Share Price: ₹1,483.95 (-0.39%)
              • INDUSIND BANK Share Price: ₹747.15 (-0.35%)

              Stock Market On Tuesday

              In the Closing Bell | Market Wrap.

              Tuesday has seen Indian markets performing poorly as they have continued to extend their losses over the second day. The Nifty 50 vacillated around the key 25,150 to close at 25,145.50, losing 81.85 points or 0.32 percent, and the Sensex lost 297.07 points or 0.36 percent to 82,029.98. The selling pressure was widespread, and the BSE Midcap dropped 0.8% and the Smallcap index dropped 1%.

              The sectoral indices were all in the red, with pharma, consumer durables, metals, media, and PSU banks registering losses of between 1 to 1.5%.

              The big laggards on the Nifty were DR REDDY’S, BAJAJ FINANCE, BHARAT ELECTRONICS, TCS, and TRENT.

              On the other hand, MAX HEALTHCARE, APOLLO HOSPITALS, TECH MAHINDRA, WIPRO, and ICICI BANK remained in the green. The general market mood was also on the cautious side, indicating poor sentiment and no robust triggers, as a caution to investors to be selective and watchful in the near future.

              (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

              (With Inputs)
              Also Read: LG India Share Price Rockets With Record-Breaking IPO Debut: What’s Driving The Surge After Listing?
              First published on: Oct 15, 2025 9:43 AM IST
              Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

