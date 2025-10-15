Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Cruise Higher As Banking And Tech Stocks Lead Gains Amid Cautious Earnings Watch

Stock Market Today: Good Morning, Readers! Buckle Up, The Markets Are in Cruise Mode (For Now)!

Hey there, savvy investors and curious minds! Wondering what the stock market’s up to today?

Well, grab your virtual popcorn because the market’s putting on a show!

The Sensex and Nifty started the day with a little pep in their step, up about half a percent, which is like your phone battery hitting 50% and feeling ready to conquer the world.

But hold up, don’t get too excited just yet.

There’s a mix of whispers about Fed rate cuts, inflation jitters, and some global drama that’s keeping everyone on their toes. Tech and banking stocks are doing their dance, gold’s sparkling with record highs, and the whole vibe is cautiously optimistic, think of it like trying a new recipe: exciting but with a dash of nerves.

Stick with us, and We will break down all the market moves, winners, and what it means for your wallet!