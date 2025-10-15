Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Cruise Higher As Banking And Tech Stocks Lead Gains Amid Cautious Earnings Watch

Hey there, savvy investors and curious minds! Wondering what the stock market’s up to today?
Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (October 9, 2025)
Opening Bell (9:15 AM):
- NIFTY 50: 25,202.70, up 57.20 points (0.23%)
- SENSEX: 82,119.90, up 89.92 points (0.11%)
Sensex and Nifty opened in green on Wednesday but began to drift Upper post-opening. Market sentiment remains uncertain, and investors should tread carefully amid mixed global cues and domestic earnings pressures.
While Writing This Article (9:40 AM)
-
Sensex: 82,381.99 (+352.02, +0.43%)
-
Nifty 50: 25,263.80 (+118.30, +0.47%)
Markets are trading in the green with both Sensex and Nifty gaining over 0.4%. Positive global cues and investor optimism ahead of earnings results are supporting the upward momentum today.
Stocks To Watch Today
Banking & Financials
-
Axis Bank, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC, HDB Financial Services, L&T Finance: Q2 results due today
-
ICICI Lombard: Q2 profit up 18.1% YoY to ₹820 crore; board declared ₹6.5/share interim dividend
-
IRFC: To announce Q2 results today
-
Muthoot Capital: Earnings due today
IT & Tech
-
Tech Mahindra: Q2 profit down 4.4% YoY to ₹1,194.5 crore; EBIT up 32.7%, ₹15/share interim dividend declared
-
Persistent Systems: Q2 profit up 45.1% YoY to ₹471.5 crore; margin improved to 16.3%
-
Quick Heal: Earnings scheduled for today
Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers
- NTPC Share Price: ₹340.80 (+1.17%)
- BAJAJ FINSERV Share Price: ₹2,041.00 (+1.12%)
- BAJAJ FINANCE Share Price: ₹1,029.60 (+1.08%)
- WIPRO Share Price: ₹251.10 (+1.05%)
- LARSEN & TOUBRO Share Price: ₹3,774.60
- TECH MAHINDRA Share Price: ₹1,453.10 (-1.03%)
- AXIS BANK Share Price: ₹1,168.40 (-0.70%)
- TITAN COMPANY Share Price: ₹3,533.00 (-0.46%)
- INFOSYS Share Price: ₹1,483.95 (-0.39%)
- INDUSIND BANK Share Price: ₹747.15 (-0.35%)
Stock Market On Tuesday
In the Closing Bell | Market Wrap.
Tuesday has seen Indian markets performing poorly as they have continued to extend their losses over the second day. The Nifty 50 vacillated around the key 25,150 to close at 25,145.50, losing 81.85 points or 0.32 percent, and the Sensex lost 297.07 points or 0.36 percent to 82,029.98. The selling pressure was widespread, and the BSE Midcap dropped 0.8% and the Smallcap index dropped 1%.
The sectoral indices were all in the red, with pharma, consumer durables, metals, media, and PSU banks registering losses of between 1 to 1.5%.
The big laggards on the Nifty were DR REDDY’S, BAJAJ FINANCE, BHARAT ELECTRONICS, TCS, and TRENT.
On the other hand, MAX HEALTHCARE, APOLLO HOSPITALS, TECH MAHINDRA, WIPRO, and ICICI BANK remained in the green. The general market mood was also on the cautious side, indicating poor sentiment and no robust triggers, as a caution to investors to be selective and watchful in the near future.
