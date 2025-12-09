LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slide At Open After Monday Meltdown As Weak Global Cues and Fed Meeting Keep Traders Cautious on December 9

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slide At Open After Monday Meltdown As Weak Global Cues and Fed Meeting Keep Traders Cautious on December 9

Stock Market Today: Markets opened weak on December 9 as Sensex and Nifty slipped amid global uncertainty, Fed rate-cut expectations, and Monday’s sharp sell-off. Key auto, banking, and corporate stocks remain in focus today.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 9, 2025 09:18:24 IST

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slide At Open After Monday Meltdown As Weak Global Cues and Fed Meeting Keep Traders Cautious on December 9
Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (9 December, 2025)

Stock Market Pre Opening (9:10 AM)

  • Sensex: 84,742.87
    Change: –359.82 points (–0.42%)

  • Nifty 50: 25,867.10
    Change: –93.45 points (–0.36%)

Markets opened on a soft note in the pre-opening session, with both Sensex and Nifty trading lower. Early numbers hint at cautious sentiment ahead of the Fed meeting and global uncertainty.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

  • Sensex: 84,851.41
    Change: –251.28 points (–0.30%)

  • Nifty 50: 25,876.35
    Change: –84.20 points (–0.32%)

Markets opened weak, with both Sensex and Nifty slipping at the bell. Early declines reflect cautious sentiment as traders track global cues, Fed expectations, and volatility from yesterday’s market slump.

Stocks To Watch Today

Auto & Mobility

  • Mahindra & Mahindra (November YoY)

    • Sales volume up 19.6% to 91,839 units

    • Exports up 8.4% to 3,063 units

    • Production up 18.4% to 96,196 units

Banking & Financials

  • Bajaj Finserv

    • Bajaj General Insurance premium: ₹3,999 crore

    • Bajaj Life Insurance premium: ₹1,087 crore

  • ICICI Bank

    • To acquire 2% stake in ICICI Prudential AMC

    • Deal value: ₹2,140 crore

  • Reliance Power

    • Moves Reliance Capital from promoter group to public shareholder category

Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Fujiyama, Mahindra, ICICI, L&T, Physicswallah, Welspun And Many Other In Focus Today

    Stock Market Monday

    Market Close | A Bleak Monday Wrap

    If you thought yesterday’s trading session felt heavy, the closing numbers confirmed it. Indian markets wrapped up December 8 on a soggy note, with the Nifty slipping below the 26,000 mark and the Sensex giving up 610 points. By the closing bell, the Sensex sat at 85,102.69 (down 0.71%) and the Nifty at 25,960.55 (down 0.86%). Market breadth was brutal , only 824 stocks advanced while a staggering 3,146 declined, leaving 145 stuck in neutral.

    InterGlobe Aviation, Bharat Electronics, JSW Steel, Eternal, and Shriram Finance were among the top Nifty drags, while Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HDFC Life, HCL Tech, and HDFC Bank provided the only slivers of green. The pain was sharper in the broader markets, with the BSE Midcap index down 1.7% and Smallcap down 2.2%. And just to complete the mood, every sectoral index closed in the red , realty plunging nearly 3.5%, while media, PSU banks, and telecom slid over 2.5% each.

    A fittingly dramatic backdrop for today’s high-stakes market action.

    (With Input)

    (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
    First published on: Dec 9, 2025 9:18 AM IST
    Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slide At Open After Monday Meltdown As Weak Global Cues and Fed Meeting Keep Traders Cautious on December 9

    QUICK LINKS