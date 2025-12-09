Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slide At Open After Monday Meltdown As Weak Global Cues and Fed Meeting Keep Traders Cautious on December 9

Market Close | A Bleak Monday Wrap

If you thought yesterday’s trading session felt heavy, the closing numbers confirmed it. Indian markets wrapped up December 8 on a soggy note, with the Nifty slipping below the 26,000 mark and the Sensex giving up 610 points. By the closing bell, the Sensex sat at 85,102.69 (down 0.71%) and the Nifty at 25,960.55 (down 0.86%). Market breadth was brutal , only 824 stocks advanced while a staggering 3,146 declined, leaving 145 stuck in neutral.

InterGlobe Aviation, Bharat Electronics, JSW Steel, Eternal, and Shriram Finance were among the top Nifty drags, while Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HDFC Life, HCL Tech, and HDFC Bank provided the only slivers of green. The pain was sharper in the broader markets, with the BSE Midcap index down 1.7% and Smallcap down 2.2%. And just to complete the mood, every sectoral index closed in the red , realty plunging nearly 3.5%, while media, PSU banks, and telecom slid over 2.5% each.

A fittingly dramatic backdrop for today’s high-stakes market action.