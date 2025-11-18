LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slip At Opening Bell; Global Jitters Hit Dalal Street

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slip At Opening Bell; Global Jitters Hit Dalal Street

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened weak despite positive pre-opening cues. Global jitters, Wall Street’s sharp fall, softer Asian markets, firm dollar, and oil easing kept sentiment cautious, with Sensex and Nifty slipping at the open.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 18, 2025 09:19:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slip At Opening Bell; Global Jitters Hit Dalal Street

Stock Market Today:

            Opening Bell (9:15 AM)
              • Sensex: 84,766.01 (down 184.95 / 0.22%)
              • Nifty: 25,945.80 (down 67.65 / 0.26%)

              Sensex and Nifty opened in the red, slipping 0.22% and 0.26% respectively, signalling a weak start as markets tracked global softness and investor sentiment turned cautious at the opening bell.

              Stocks To Watch Today

              Power, Energy And Utilities

              Tata Power Company

              • Tata Power Renewable Energy commissioned NHPC’s 450 MWp (DC) / 300 MW (AC) solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

              JSW Energy

              • CFO & Director (Finance) Pritesh Vinay resigns, effective Jan 1, 2026.
              • Will continue till Dec 31, 2025.

              Cement, Infra & Capital Goods

              JSW Cement / Nuvoco Vistas

              • Nuvoco Vistas signed a Securities Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% stake in Algebra Endeavour (holding company of Vadraj Energy).

              • Deal size: Up to ₹200 crore.

                  Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights | Wall Street, Asian Market, US Markets

                  US Markets

                  • Wall Street closed sharply lower as investors braced for Nvidia’s results and delayed US jobs data.

                  • S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped below a key technical indicator for the first time since April.

                  • Dow fell 557 pts (1.18%) to 46,590.24; S&P 500 down 0.92% to 6,672.41; Nasdaq down 0.84% to 22,708.08.

                  • US futures edge slightly higher in early Asian trade.

                  • Nvidia shares slipped 2% ahead of Wednesday earnings.

                  • US 10-year yield dipped 1 bps to 4.1%.

                  • Dollar index firmed to 99.545 as traders dialled back Fed rate-cut bets.

                  Oil

                  • Crude prices eased as loadings resumed at Russia’s Novorossiysk port after a two-day suspension.

                  • Brent down 0.4% at $63.92/barrel; WTI down 0.4% at $59.65/barrel.

                  • Markets continue to weigh the impact of Western sanctions on Russian flows.

                  Asia

                  • Asian markets traded lower as investors awaited delayed US economic data.

                  • Nikkei, Kospi, Hang Seng down around 1% each.

                  • China–Japan tensions weighed further on the Nikkei, dragging it nearly 2%.

                  • Yen weakened to its lowest level in 9 months at 155.29 per dollar.

                  Europe

                  • European markets ended lower amid global risk-off sentiment and focus on US data cues.

                  Gold

                  • Gold extended its losing streak to a fourth session.

                  • Spot gold down 0.1% at $4,039.19/oz; US gold futures down 0.9%.

                  • Stronger dollar and fading hopes of a near-term Fed rate cut pressured prices.

                  Crypto

                  • Bitcoin slipped below $95,000 amid weakness in tech stocks and broader risk aversion.

                  India Cues

                  • GIFT Nifty signalled a muted start above 26,000 for the Indian markets.

                    Stock Market Friday

                    Market Wrap From Monday

                    Dalal Street kicked off the week with a sprint, not a stumble. Markets rallied for the sixth straight session on Monday, with the Nifty confidently reclaiming the 26,000 mark and the Sensex closing 388 points higher at 84,950.95. The broader market stole the show, Nifty Midcap scaled a fresh record high of 61,211.05, while smallcaps added steady muscle with a 0.52% gain.

                    The Bank Nifty wasn’t about to be left out of the celebration either. It jumped 0.76%, briefly touching a new record high of 59,001.55, giving traders yet another reason to smile. Big movers on the upside included Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer, Eicher Motors, Max Healthcare, and Maruti Suzuki, while TMPV, Adani Enterprises, Jio Financial, InterGlobe Aviation, and UltraTech Cement cooled off the charts.

                    With all sectoral indices closing in the green, Monday’s session wrapped up like a well-made dessert, rich, satisfying, and leaving investors hungry for more.

                    (With Input)

                    (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

                    First published on: Nov 18, 2025 9:19 AM IST
                    ——————————————–
                    Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
                    ————————————————–

                    Tags: business newsniftysensexstock market todayStocks To Watch

                    Tags: business newsniftysensexstock market todayStocks To Watch

                    Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slip At Opening Bell; Global Jitters Hit Dalal Street

