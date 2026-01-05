Stock Market Today: Sensex Stalls, Nifty Inches Up As Global Uncertainty Weighs, Dalaal Street Under Pressure

Stock Market On Friday

On the first trading day of the month and the year, Indian stock market benchmarks ended Friday, January 2, on a positive note, with the Nifty seeing a new peak of 26,340 intraday and broad-based buying, except in the FMCG sector, being the main driver of the gains. At the end of the day, the Sensex stood at 85,762.01, having gained 573.41 points (0.67%), while the Nifty closed at 26,328.55, up 182 points (0.70%).

The wider market performed better, with the Nifty Midcap index hitting a new high and rising 1%, while the Smallcap index climbed 0.7%. Both the Sensex and Nifty50 recorded an increase of approximately 1%; hence, the gains extended for the second consecutive week.

The Nifty Bank index also reached a new intraday peak of 60,203.75. The top gainers were Coal India, NTPC, Hindalco, Trent, and Jio Financial, while the laggards included ITC, Nestle, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Shriram Finance. FMCG was the only sectoral index to decline, ending the day down 1%.

(With Input)