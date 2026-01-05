LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Sensex Stalls, Nifty Inches Up As Global Uncertainty Weighs, Dalaal Street Under Pressure

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened flat to mildly positive amid mixed global cues, cautious investor sentiment, geopolitical developments, IPO activity, and stock-specific action across banking, retail, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 5, 2026 09:20:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

Indian equity markets started the full trading week of 2026 with caution, reflecting the same mixed signals from global markets and geopolitical issues, and a lack of domestic catalysts, as investors were mainly eyeing global data, commodities, and key stocks.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (5 January, 2026)

Pre-Opening

Indian markets traded mixed as Nifty stayed marginally positive while Sensex slipped. Investors remained cautious amid global cues, sector rotation, and lack of strong domestic triggers guiding sentiment.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

  • Sensex: 85,764.90, up 2.89 points or 0.0034% in today’s trade.

  • Nifty 50: 26,337.75, up 9.20 points or 0.035%, trading marginally higher.

Indian equity benchmarks traded flat to slightly positive as both Sensex and Nifty inched up, reflecting cautious sentiment amid mixed global cues and absence of strong domestic market triggers.

Global Clues For Stock Market Today

Global Equity Markets

  • US Markets

    • Dow and S&P 500 ended higher on Friday, snapping a four-day losing streak

    • Gains led by Nvidia, Intel and Boeing

    • Dow rose 319.10 points (0.66%) to 48,382.39

    • S&P 500 gained 0.19% to 6,858.47

    • Nasdaq slipped 0.03% to 23,235.63

    • All three indices posted double-digit gains in 2025, marking the third straight positive year

  • Asian Markets

    • Asian stocks opened higher on Monday

    • Nikkei, Taiwan Weighted Index and Kospi rose around 2% each

    • Investors looked past US military action in Venezuela ahead of a busy economic data week

Commodities

  • Oil
    • Oil prices traded sideways despite political turmoil in Venezuela
    • Brent crude rose 17 cents to $60.92 per barrel
    • WTI crude edged up 11 cents to $57.43 per barrel
    • Markets assessed potential supply disruption amid ample global supply

Currencies

  • US Dollar

    • Dollar strengthened at the start of the first full trading week of 2026

    • Rose to a 3½-week high against the euro and a two-week high versus the yen

    • Dollar gained 0.1% to $1.1704 per euro

    • Yen weakened to 157.08 per dollar

    • Focus shifted to upcoming US macroeconomic data and Fed policy outlook

Primary Markets / IPO

  • Coal India / Bharat Coking Coal

    • Coal India subsidiary Bharat Coking Coal to launch IPO on January 9

    • Entirely offer-for-sale of 46.57 crore equity shares

    • No fresh issue; proceeds to go to promoter Coal India

    • First mainboard IPO of 2026

Geopolitics and Trade

  • India–US Trade

    • US President Donald Trump threatened tariff hikes on India

    • Warning issued over cooperation related to Russian oil purchases

Stocks To Watch Today

  • Avenue Supermarts (DMart)

    • Q3 standalone revenue up 13.15% YoY to Rs 17,612.6 crore

    • Total store count at 442 as of December 2025

  • IDBI Bank

    • Total business up 12% YoY

    • Net advances up 15%

  • Union Bank of India

    • Global advances up 7.13%

    • CASA improved to 33.95%

  • Adani Enterprises

    • Launched Rs 1,000-crore NCD issue offering up to 8.9%

    • Adani Road Transport to acquire 49% stake in Sree Vishwa Varadhi

Read More: Stock to Watch Today: D-Mart, Hindustan Zinc, Marico, Dixon Technologies, Bajaj Finance, CSB Bank, Nibe, Sobha, Bank of Baroda, Adani Enterprises, and Corona Remedies In Focus

Stock Market On Friday

On the first trading day of the month and the year, Indian stock market benchmarks ended Friday, January 2, on a positive note, with the Nifty seeing a new peak of 26,340 intraday and broad-based buying, except in the FMCG sector, being the main driver of the gains. At the end of the day, the Sensex stood at 85,762.01, having gained 573.41 points (0.67%), while the Nifty closed at 26,328.55, up 182 points (0.70%).

The wider market performed better, with the Nifty Midcap index hitting a new high and rising 1%, while the Smallcap index climbed 0.7%. Both the Sensex and Nifty50 recorded an increase of approximately 1%; hence, the gains extended for the second consecutive week.

The Nifty Bank index also reached a new intraday peak of 60,203.75. The top gainers were Coal India, NTPC, Hindalco, Trent, and Jio Financial, while the laggards included ITC, Nestle, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Shriram Finance. FMCG was the only sectoral index to decline, ending the day down 1%.

(With Input)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 9:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-14indian stock marketnifty-50sensex todaystock market today

