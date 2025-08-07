Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Auto, Tata Group And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Thursday, August 7, 2025

The Indian markets may start off with a bit of a yawn today. Why? Well, President Trump’s latest move: a 25% tariff on imports from India. Ouch. As of 7:10 AM, Gift Nifty Futures are down 40 points, trading at 24,590—just a slight dip of 0.16%.

In Asia, it’s a mixed bag. South Korea’s KOSPI is feeling optimistic, up 0.5%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Japan’s Nikkei are both showing mild gains. Meanwhile, Australia’s ASX 200 is trailing by 0.15%. Talk about a rollercoaster!

Over in the US, Wall Street ended Wednesday on a positive note with the S&P 500 up 0.73% and the Dow up 0.18%. Looks like investors were too distracted by June quarter earnings to worry about anything else.

Will you catch the wave, or is today a “wait and watch” kind of day? Time to decide!

Stocks to Watch Today –

Hero MotoCorp Q1FY26 Revenue : ₹9,727.75 crore (down 4.7% YoY).

PAT : ₹1,705.65 crore (up 65.2% YoY).

Despite a dip in revenue, the impressive PAT growth suggests strong operational efficiency. Bajaj Auto Q1FY25 Revenue : ₹13,133.35 crore (up 10% YoY).

PAT : ₹2,210.44 crore (up 13.84% YoY).

Solid revenue and PAT growth show a strong performance across its segments. Trent (Tata Group) Q1FY26 Revenue : ₹4,781 crore (up 20% YoY).

PBT : ₹555 crore (up 23% YoY).

Solid growth in both revenue and profits, reflecting a robust quarter. Jindal Stainless Q1FY26 Revenue : ₹10,207 crore (up 8.2% YoY).

PAT : ₹715 crore (up 10.6% YoY).

Positive growth across both top and bottom lines, reflecting good demand in steel. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) Q1FY26 Revenue : ₹5,484.91 crore (flat YoY).

Net Loss : ₹455.5 crore (widened from ₹211.4 crore).

BHEL’s financial struggle continues with a significant rise in losses. Bharat Forge BTA with Kalyani Strategic Systems : Transfer of defence business for ₹453.3 crore.

IPR Licensing Agreement : Further strengthening of its defence portfolio.

Positive news for its defence expansion strategy. CreditAccess Grameen New MD & CEO : Ganesh Narayanan appointed for 5 years.

New Nominee Director : Udaya Kumar Hebbar.

Leadership change could bring fresh strategies for growth in the microfinance sector. IRCON Q1FY26 Revenue : ₹1,786.3 crore (down 21.9% YoY).

PAT : ₹164.1 crore (down 26.8% YoY).

Decline in both revenue and profit indicates challenges in project execution or lower demand. Raymond Q1FY26 Revenue : ₹524 crore (up 17% YoY).

Net Profit : ₹21 crore (down 8.9% YoY).

Revenue growth but a slight dip in profit, possibly due to higher costs or operational challenges.

Q1 Results to Watch Today:

Titan Company

LIC

HPCL

Godrej Consumer Products

Kalyan Jewellers India

Bajaj Electricals

Biocon

Cummins India

Metropolis Healthcare

National Aluminium Company

Kalpataru Projects International

Aegis Logistics

Apollo Tyres

Birlasoft

Data Patterns (India)

Edelweiss Financial Services

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Indigo Paints

General Insurance Corporation of India

CE Info Systems

Global Health

Medi Assit Healthcare Services

Page Industries

Ramco Industries

Shree Renuka Sugars

Sai Life Sciences

Stay tuned for these results, as they could provide insight into sectoral trends!