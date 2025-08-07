Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Auto, Tata Group And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Thursday, August 7, 2025
The Indian markets may start off with a bit of a yawn today. Why? Well, President Trump’s latest move: a 25% tariff on imports from India. Ouch. As of 7:10 AM, Gift Nifty Futures are down 40 points, trading at 24,590—just a slight dip of 0.16%.
In Asia, it’s a mixed bag. South Korea’s KOSPI is feeling optimistic, up 0.5%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Japan’s Nikkei are both showing mild gains. Meanwhile, Australia’s ASX 200 is trailing by 0.15%. Talk about a rollercoaster!
Over in the US, Wall Street ended Wednesday on a positive note with the S&P 500 up 0.73% and the Dow up 0.18%. Looks like investors were too distracted by June quarter earnings to worry about anything else.
Will you catch the wave, or is today a “wait and watch” kind of day? Time to decide!
Stocks to Watch Today –
Hero MotoCorp
Q1FY26 Revenue: ₹9,727.75 crore (down 4.7% YoY).
PAT: ₹1,705.65 crore (up 65.2% YoY).
Despite a dip in revenue, the impressive PAT growth suggests strong operational efficiency.
Bajaj Auto
Q1FY25 Revenue: ₹13,133.35 crore (up 10% YoY).
PAT: ₹2,210.44 crore (up 13.84% YoY).
Solid revenue and PAT growth show a strong performance across its segments.
Trent (Tata Group)
Q1FY26 Revenue: ₹4,781 crore (up 20% YoY).
PBT: ₹555 crore (up 23% YoY).
Solid growth in both revenue and profits, reflecting a robust quarter.
Jindal Stainless
Q1FY26 Revenue: ₹10,207 crore (up 8.2% YoY).
PAT: ₹715 crore (up 10.6% YoY).
Positive growth across both top and bottom lines, reflecting good demand in steel.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL)
Q1FY26 Revenue: ₹5,484.91 crore (flat YoY).
Net Loss: ₹455.5 crore (widened from ₹211.4 crore).
BHEL’s financial struggle continues with a significant rise in losses.
Bharat Forge
BTA with Kalyani Strategic Systems: Transfer of defence business for ₹453.3 crore.
IPR Licensing Agreement: Further strengthening of its defence portfolio.
Positive news for its defence expansion strategy.
CreditAccess Grameen
New MD & CEO: Ganesh Narayanan appointed for 5 years.
New Nominee Director: Udaya Kumar Hebbar.
Leadership change could bring fresh strategies for growth in the microfinance sector.
IRCON
Q1FY26 Revenue: ₹1,786.3 crore (down 21.9% YoY).
PAT: ₹164.1 crore (down 26.8% YoY).
Decline in both revenue and profit indicates challenges in project execution or lower demand.
Raymond
Q1FY26 Revenue: ₹524 crore (up 17% YoY).
Net Profit: ₹21 crore (down 8.9% YoY).
Revenue growth but a slight dip in profit, possibly due to higher costs or operational challenges.
Q1 Results to Watch Today:
- Titan Company
- LIC
- HPCL
- Godrej Consumer Products
- Kalyan Jewellers India
- Bajaj Electricals
- Biocon
- Cummins India
- Metropolis Healthcare
- National Aluminium Company
- Kalpataru Projects International
- Aegis Logistics
- Apollo Tyres
- Birlasoft
- Data Patterns (India)
- Edelweiss Financial Services
- Emcure Pharmaceuticals
- Indigo Paints
- General Insurance Corporation of India
- CE Info Systems
- Global Health
- Medi Assit Healthcare Services
- Page Industries
- Ramco Industries
- Shree Renuka Sugars
- Sai Life Sciences
Stay tuned for these results, as they could provide insight into sectoral trends!