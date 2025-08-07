LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Auto, Tata Group And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Auto, Tata Group And Many More In Focus Today

Markets may open flat amid US-India trade tensions. Key stocks like Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and Trent post mixed Q1FY26 results. Watch Titan, LIC, HPCL earnings today.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 7, 2025 08:33:47 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: Thursday, August 7, 2025

The Indian markets may start off with a bit of a yawn today. Why? Well, President Trump’s latest move: a 25% tariff on imports from India. Ouch. As of 7:10 AM, Gift Nifty Futures are down 40 points, trading at 24,590—just a slight dip of 0.16%.

In Asia, it’s a mixed bag. South Korea’s KOSPI is feeling optimistic, up 0.5%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Japan’s Nikkei are both showing mild gains. Meanwhile, Australia’s ASX 200 is trailing by 0.15%. Talk about a rollercoaster!

Over in the US, Wall Street ended Wednesday on a positive note with the S&P 500 up 0.73% and the Dow up 0.18%. Looks like investors were too distracted by June quarter earnings to worry about anything else.

Will you catch the wave, or is today a “wait and watch” kind of day? Time to decide!

Stocks to Watch Today – 

  1. Hero MotoCorp

    • Q1FY26 Revenue: ₹9,727.75 crore (down 4.7% YoY).

    • PAT: ₹1,705.65 crore (up 65.2% YoY).

    • Despite a dip in revenue, the impressive PAT growth suggests strong operational efficiency.

  2. Bajaj Auto

    • Q1FY25 Revenue: ₹13,133.35 crore (up 10% YoY).

    • PAT: ₹2,210.44 crore (up 13.84% YoY).

    • Solid revenue and PAT growth show a strong performance across its segments.

  3. Trent (Tata Group)

    • Q1FY26 Revenue: ₹4,781 crore (up 20% YoY).

    • PBT: ₹555 crore (up 23% YoY).

    • Solid growth in both revenue and profits, reflecting a robust quarter.

  4. Jindal Stainless

    • Q1FY26 Revenue: ₹10,207 crore (up 8.2% YoY).

    • PAT: ₹715 crore (up 10.6% YoY).

    • Positive growth across both top and bottom lines, reflecting good demand in steel.

  5. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL)

    • Q1FY26 Revenue: ₹5,484.91 crore (flat YoY).

    • Net Loss: ₹455.5 crore (widened from ₹211.4 crore).

    • BHEL’s financial struggle continues with a significant rise in losses.

  6. Bharat Forge

    • BTA with Kalyani Strategic Systems: Transfer of defence business for ₹453.3 crore.

    • IPR Licensing Agreement: Further strengthening of its defence portfolio.

    • Positive news for its defence expansion strategy.

  7. CreditAccess Grameen

    • New MD & CEO: Ganesh Narayanan appointed for 5 years.

    • New Nominee Director: Udaya Kumar Hebbar.

    • Leadership change could bring fresh strategies for growth in the microfinance sector.

  8. IRCON

    • Q1FY26 Revenue: ₹1,786.3 crore (down 21.9% YoY).

    • PAT: ₹164.1 crore (down 26.8% YoY).

    • Decline in both revenue and profit indicates challenges in project execution or lower demand.

  9. Raymond

    • Q1FY26 Revenue: ₹524 crore (up 17% YoY).

    • Net Profit: ₹21 crore (down 8.9% YoY).

    • Revenue growth but a slight dip in profit, possibly due to higher costs or operational challenges.

Q1 Results to Watch Today:

  • Titan Company
  • LIC
  • HPCL
  • Godrej Consumer Products
  • Kalyan Jewellers India
  • Bajaj Electricals
  • Biocon
  • Cummins India
  • Metropolis Healthcare
  • National Aluminium Company
  • Kalpataru Projects International
  • Aegis Logistics
  • Apollo Tyres
  • Birlasoft
  • Data Patterns (India)
  • Edelweiss Financial Services
  • Emcure Pharmaceuticals
  • Indigo Paints
  • General Insurance Corporation of India
  • CE Info Systems
  • Global Health
  • Medi Assit Healthcare Services
  • Page Industries
  • Ramco Industries
  • Shree Renuka Sugars
  • Sai Life Sciences

Stay tuned for these results, as they could provide insight into sectoral trends!

