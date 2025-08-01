Home > Business > Tata Motors Sees 4% Drop In July Sales Despite Record EV Surge: Is The Future Electric?

Tata Motors’ July 2025 vehicle sales fell 4% YoY to 69,131 units, driven by an 11% drop in passenger vehicle sales. Despite this, EV sales surged 42% to a record 7,124 units. Commercial vehicle sales rose 7%, aiding overall recovery.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 1, 2025 22:24:03 IST

Tata Motors reported a 4% YoY decline in total vehicle sales for the month of July 2025. The overall dispatches fell to 69,131 units, compared to 71,996 units in July 2024.

However, the company, it recorded highest-ever monthly EV sales, a significant milestone in the zero-emission journey. The company recorded a42 per cent growth in EV sales from 5027 vehicles in July 2024 to 7124 vehicles in July 2025.

Passenger Vehicle Sales Drop 11%, CV Sales Rise

The dip was mainly attributed to a sharp drop in passenger vehicle (PV) sales which declined 11%. PV sales also include electric vehicles, the monthly data revealed.

Tata’s passenger vehicle segment saw a notable 11% decline, with total sales dropping to 40,175 units from 44,954 units a year earlier.

The segment has been under pressure due to slower retail movement and inventory adjustments across dealerships.

In contrast, commercial vehicle (CV) sales provided some cushion, rising 7% YoY to 28,956 units, up from 27,042 units in July 2024. This uptick reflects continued recovery in infrastructure and construction-related demand.

Domestic Sales Fall 6%, MH&ICV Sales Rise

Total domestic sales for the month came in at 65,953 units, marking a 6% decline from 70,161 units in the same period last year.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV (Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) in July 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,387 units, compared to 11,174 units in July 2024.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in July 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,669 units compared to 11,886 units in July 2024. (Inputs from ANI) 

