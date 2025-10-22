LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Teck beats profit forecast on higher metals prices, Anglo merger on track

Teck beats profit forecast on higher metals prices, Anglo merger on track

Teck beats profit forecast on higher metals prices, Anglo merger on track
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 15:57:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Teck beats profit forecast on higher metals prices, Anglo merger on track

(Reuters) -Teck Resources beat third-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, lifted by higher copper and zinc prices, even as production at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile remained constrained by tailings work. U.S.-listed shares of Teck rose 2% in pre-market trading. The results come as Teck advances a merger with Anglo American, announced in September, to form Anglo Teck, a top-five global copper producer headquartered in Canada. The deal aims to unlock synergies between Teck's Quebrada Blanca mine and Anglo's nearby Collahuasi project in Chile and deliver roughly $800 million in annual savings. The Canadian miner reported adjusted earnings of 76 Canadian cents per share for the quarter ended September 30, above analysts' average estimate of 49 Canadian cents, according to LSEG data. Teck said third‑quarter profit rose on stronger base metals prices, higher sales from the Red Dog zinc mine in Alaska, lower smelter processing charges and improved performance at its Trail Operations in British Columbia. Quarterly realized copper prices rose nearly 6% to $4.45 per pound while zinc prices increased 3.2% to $1.29 per pound, from last year. However, copper production dropped 9.1% to 104,100 tonnes in the third quarter, as output at the Quebrada Blanca mine fell 24.6% to 39,600 tonnes, constrained by ongoing work to raise the tailings dam crest. The company said the development of the tailings management facility at the site remains the main constraint on production, though improvements in sand drainage and dam construction are underway. Teck maintained its 2025 copper output outlook for the Quebrada Blanca mine at 170,000–190,000 tonnes at net cash costs of $2.65–$3.00 per pound. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 3:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Adidas raises full-year profit outlook as it rides out Trump tariff impact

Trade with Africa not a game of Minecraft, says Nigerian minister

Heineken to sell less beer in 2025 as demand falters

China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner

Hermes sees "very slight" China improvement as Q3 sales rise 9.6%

LATEST NEWS

Why Congress Rushed ‘Jaadugar’ Ashok Gehlot To Troubleshoot Bihar Mahagatbandhan Seat Sharing Pact

TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SHARES UP 4.2% PREMARKET AFTER Q3 RESULTS

Assam: BJP Takes Out Rally, Calls For Justice In Zubeen Garg’s Death

Zohran Mamdani Hits Out At PM Modi During Diwali Event, Explains Why He Is Critical Of The Indian PM | VIDEO

Teck beats profit forecast on higher metals prices, Anglo merger on track

Viral Video: Woman Sitting In ‘Padmasana’ Posture In A Fancy Taj Hotel Asked Not To Sit Cross-Legged: ‘Aaj Bhi Iss Desh Mein Zaleel…’

Squid Game Star Lee Jung Involved In An Online Scam? Woman Duped Of 500 Million KRW After THIS Happened

Five silent risk factors of osteoporosis

India proposes strict rules to label AI content citing growing risks

Teck beats profit forecast on higher metals prices, Anglo merger on track

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Teck beats profit forecast on higher metals prices, Anglo merger on track

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Teck beats profit forecast on higher metals prices, Anglo merger on track
Teck beats profit forecast on higher metals prices, Anglo merger on track
Teck beats profit forecast on higher metals prices, Anglo merger on track
Teck beats profit forecast on higher metals prices, Anglo merger on track
QUICK LINKS