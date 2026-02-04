The Chamber of Tax Consultants Celebrates 100 Years with Landmark Summit

New Delhi [India], January 30: The Chamber of Tax Consultants (CTC), a not-for-profit professional association committed to advancing the tax, accounting, legal and allied professions, successfully commemorated its centenary with The Shatabdi Summit: Centenary Conference.

The landmark event that brought together the who’s who of industry and profession was a resounding testament to hundred years of service, scholarship, and leadership by the CTC. Industry leaders shared their insights on the rapidly transforming economic and regulatory landscape in the country.

The conference was graced by Mr. Arijit Basu, Chairman Designate (Non-Executive) of IndusInd Bank, as the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker. In his keynote address on “Resilient Finance and Responsible Growth in India’s Economic Journey: the Key Role of Professionals,” Mr. Basu spoke about the importance of ethical stewardship, institutional resilience, and long-term thinking in India’s growth story. Mr. Basu has extensive experience across banking, insurance, regulation, and global finance in India, Japan and the UK. He has been the Managing Director of State Bank of India as well as MD & CEO of SBI Life Insurance.

CTC President CA Jayant Gokhale said, “The Shatabdi Summit of CTC served as a powerful forum for tax, legal and corporate professionals to share the learning and wisdom gained by CTC over the past 100 years. These discussions will help our members understand the way the professional, commercial and economic environment is evolving and strategically tackle emerging challenges. These would include being updated with concepts relating to governance, accountability, increasing use of technology (including AI) in advisory and consultancy practice. It’s yet another proof of how the CTC always strives to stay ahead of the curve.”

“The Shatabdi Summit was thoughtfully curated keeping in mind emerging trends and contemporary professional challenges and reflected the centenary year tagline – Inspire, Innovate, Ignite. Our 200 delegates gained a wealth of wisdom from all the sessions, starting with the keynote address by Mr Arijit Basu, Chairman of Indusind Bank and ending with the fireside chat with Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani. It was a memorable experience for the delegates and they found it quite insightful,” said CA Vipul Choksi Chairman, Centenary Year Committee.

The summit also featured a series of high-impact panel discussions and conversations that examined critical themes shaping professional practice today. These included navigating accounting, taxation, and FEMA considerations in capital markets; the realities behind start-up growth beyond valuations; perspectives on market cycles and capital markets; compliance and the nuances of related party transactions; and the increasing influence of artificial intelligence on professional services.

Other discussions focused on institutionalising tax practices, reflections on eight years of GST and its evolving learnings, the professional’s role in guiding companies from private to public markets, and the importance of trust, transparency, and tax efficiency in succession planning.

The session brought together several key Chamber of Tax Consultants (CTC) leaders – CA Jayant Gokhale (President), CA Neha Rajen Gada (Vice President), CA Mehul Sheth and CA Ankit Sanghavi (Joint Hon. Secretaries), and CA Vitang Shah (Hon. Treasurer),

CTC Vice-President CA Neha Gada said, “For 100 years, CTC has remained a vibrant learning community, where the experience of senior professionals and the energy of younger members come together across disciplines and practice areas. The Shatabdi Summit reflected this ethos – honouring our legacy while embracing innovation, technology and new ways of professional practice.”

As CTC steps into its next century, The Shatabdi Summit reaffirmed the organisation’s enduring commitment to thought leadership, professional integrity, and preparing its members for the future with insight, relevance, and responsibility.

About CTC

CTC is a premier non-profit organization, established in 1926, committed to promoting knowledge, research, and professional excellence in the fields of taxation, allied laws, and accounting.

With a proud history spanning nearly a century, CTC serves as a trusted platform for professionals to learn, collaborate, and grow. Our vision is to be a powerhouse of knowledge in fiscal laws, empowering members across India through thought leadership, learning opportunities, and community engagement.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.