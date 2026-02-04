LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
manipur Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma banking leadership Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad bjp manipur Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma banking leadership Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad bjp manipur Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma banking leadership Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad bjp manipur Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma banking leadership Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
manipur Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma banking leadership Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad bjp manipur Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma banking leadership Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad bjp manipur Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma banking leadership Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad bjp manipur Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma banking leadership Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Business > The Chamber of Tax Consultants Celebrates 100 Years with Landmark Summit

The Chamber of Tax Consultants Celebrates 100 Years with Landmark Summit

The Chamber of Tax Consultants Celebrates 100 Years with Landmark Summit

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 4, 2026 18:24:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Chamber of Tax Consultants Celebrates 100 Years with Landmark Summit

New Delhi [India], January 30: The Chamber of Tax Consultants (CTC), a not-for-profit professional association committed to advancing the tax, accounting, legal and allied professions, successfully commemorated its centenary with The Shatabdi Summit: Centenary Conference.

The landmark event that brought together the who’s who of industry and profession was a resounding testament to hundred years of service, scholarship, and leadership by the CTC. Industry leaders shared their insights on the rapidly transforming economic and regulatory landscape in the country.

You Might Be Interested In

The conference was graced by Mr. Arijit Basu, Chairman Designate (Non-Executive) of IndusInd Bank, as the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker. In his keynote address on “Resilient Finance and Responsible Growth in India’s Economic Journey: the Key Role of Professionals,” Mr. Basu spoke about the importance of ethical stewardship, institutional resilience, and long-term thinking in India’s growth story. Mr. Basu has extensive experience across banking, insurance, regulation, and global finance in India, Japan and the UK. He has been the Managing Director of State Bank of India as well as MD & CEO of SBI Life Insurance.

CTC President CA Jayant Gokhale said, “The Shatabdi Summit of CTC served as a powerful forum for tax, legal and corporate professionals to share the learning and wisdom gained by CTC over the past 100 years. These discussions will help our members understand the way the professional, commercial and economic environment is evolving and strategically tackle emerging challenges. These would include being updated with concepts relating to governance, accountability, increasing use of technology (including AI) in advisory and consultancy practice. It’s yet another proof of how the CTC always strives to stay ahead of the curve.”

The Shatabdi Summit was thoughtfully curated keeping in mind emerging trends and contemporary professional challenges and reflected the centenary year tagline – Inspire, Innovate, Ignite. Our 200 delegates gained a wealth of wisdom from all the sessions, starting with the keynote address by Mr Arijit Basu, Chairman of Indusind Bank and ending with the fireside chat with Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani. It was a memorable experience for the delegates and they found it quite insightful,” said CA Vipul Choksi Chairman, Centenary Year Committee.

The summit also featured a series of high-impact panel discussions and conversations that examined critical themes shaping professional practice today. These included navigating accounting, taxation, and FEMA considerations in capital markets; the realities behind start-up growth beyond valuations; perspectives on market cycles and capital markets; compliance and the nuances of related party transactions; and the increasing influence of artificial intelligence on professional services.

Other discussions focused on institutionalising tax practices, reflections on eight years of GST and its evolving learnings, the professional’s role in guiding companies from private to public markets, and the importance of trust, transparency, and tax efficiency in succession planning.

The session brought together several key Chamber of Tax Consultants (CTC) leaders – CA Jayant Gokhale (President), CA Neha Rajen Gada (Vice President), CA Mehul Sheth and CA Ankit Sanghavi (Joint Hon. Secretaries), and CA Vitang Shah (Hon. Treasurer),

CTC Vice-President CA Neha Gada said, “For 100 years, CTC has remained a vibrant learning community, where the experience of senior professionals and the energy of younger members come together across disciplines and practice areas. The Shatabdi Summit reflected this ethos – honouring our legacy while embracing innovation, technology and new ways of professional practice.”

As CTC steps into its next century, The Shatabdi Summit reaffirmed the organisation’s enduring commitment to thought leadership, professional integrity, and preparing its members for the future with insight, relevance, and responsibility.

About CTC

CTC is a premier non-profit organization, established in 1926, committed to promoting knowledge, research, and professional excellence in the fields of taxation, allied laws, and accounting.

With a proud history spanning nearly a century, CTC serves as a trusted platform for professionals to learn, collaborate, and grow. Our vision is to be a powerhouse of knowledge in fiscal laws, empowering members across India through thought leadership, learning opportunities, and community engagement.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 6:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Mumbai-Based Barter Media Company Bright Image Revolutionizes Cost-Effective Advertising for Indian Businesses

Who Is Vinay Muralidhar Tonse? RBI-Approved Veteran Banker and Yes Bank’s New MD & CEO

Union Budget 2026: A Quiet Shift from Numbers to Nation-Building

US Dollar Fall Sparks Global Recession Fears: BofA Warns of Slower Growth, Deflationary Pressur Globally

Ashwajit Singh Conferred With ICAI Hall Of Fame Award At The 19th ICAI Awards – World Forum Of Accountants

LATEST NEWS

The Chamber of Tax Consultants Celebrates 100 Years with Landmark Summit

UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Released, Check Eligibility, Key Details And How to Apply Step-By Step Guide Here

Yumnam Khemchand Singh Takes Oath As New Chief Minister Of Violence-Hit Manipur After President’s Rule Lifted

Nissan Gravite Confirmed: MPV To Feature Premium Interior, Honeycomb Grille, And DRL—Check Price And Launch Date

Did Jeffrey Epstein Worship Demon Baal? What Sparked Fear Amid ‘Sacrifice’ Claims As New Photos From Sex Offender Island Released

UPSC CSE Notification 2026 OUT, How To Apply, Important Dates, Vacancy Distribution And Eligibility Step-By-Step Guide Here

When Is Motorola Razr 70 Making A Global Debut? Smartphone Spotted On UAE Regulatory Site, Check Launch Date Here

Anurag Kashyap The ‘Bollywood Guy’ Mentioned In ‘Disgusting’ Epstein Files? Did He Visit The Sex Offender’s Private Island? Here’s What We Know So Far

IND vs AFG U19 World Cup 2026: Who Is Faisal Shinozada? 17-Year-Old Afghanistan Star Unleashes Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic ‘SIUU’ Celebration After Scoring Hundred

Who Is Deepesh Sharma? Meet Shamita Shetty’s Rumoured Beau, Entrepreneur Cum Techno Music Artist Who Is Going Viral After Actress’ Birthday Pics Surface Online

The Chamber of Tax Consultants Celebrates 100 Years with Landmark Summit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Chamber of Tax Consultants Celebrates 100 Years with Landmark Summit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Chamber of Tax Consultants Celebrates 100 Years with Landmark Summit
The Chamber of Tax Consultants Celebrates 100 Years with Landmark Summit
The Chamber of Tax Consultants Celebrates 100 Years with Landmark Summit
The Chamber of Tax Consultants Celebrates 100 Years with Landmark Summit

QUICK LINKS