Unlock 9%+ FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizen Now – These Small Finance Banks Leading The Way!

Maximum FD Interest Rates under the Senior Citizens Category – Sept 2025
Are you an senior citizen who wants to see safe and stable returns on your savings?
FDs may be the kind of thing you want. They are safe, simple to handle, and have assured interest.
Here is the good news – at least by September 2025, there are banks offering FD interest rates above 9 percent!
Small banks, particularly small finance banks, are taking the lead. As an example, Suryoday Small Finance Bank is also providing up to 9.60 percent, and Unity Small Finance Bank is closely next with 9.50 percent in cases of special tenure such as 1001 days. Fincare, Utkarsh, and Slice Bank also offer great rates at 8–9%.
However, it is always best to enquire about the current rates, enquire about deposit insurance (up to 5 lakh is free of charge), and select a tenure that best befits your purpose. Your money can be increased, safely and wisely, with a little planning!
Top FD Rates Above 9% For Senior Citizens
If you’re a senior citizen looking to grow your savings with minimal risk, some small finance banks are offering standout FD rates above 9%. These options offer higher returns than most traditional banks. Here’s a simple list of the top offers right now:
- Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Offers 9.60% interest on a 5-year fixed deposit, one of the highest rates available.
- Unity Small Finance Bank: Provides 9.50% interest on a 1001-day FD, a special tenure with strong returns.
- Fincare Small Finance Bank: Offers 9.11% interest on a 750-day FD, great for medium-term investments.