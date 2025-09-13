Unlock 9%+ FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizen Now – These Small Finance Banks Leading The Way!
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Unlock 9%+ FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizen Now – These Small Finance Banks Leading The Way!

Unlock 9%+ FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizen Now – These Small Finance Banks Leading The Way!

Senior citizens can earn over 9% FD interest in small finance banks like Suryoday, Unity, and Fincare in September 2025.

These Small Finance Banks Leading The Way
These Small Finance Banks Leading The Way

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 13, 2025 11:23:59 IST

Maximum FD Interest Rates under the Senior Citizens Category – Sept 2025

Are you an senior citizen who wants to see safe and stable returns on your savings?

FDs may be the kind of thing you want. They are safe, simple to handle, and have assured interest.

Here is the good news – at least by September 2025, there are banks offering FD interest rates above 9 percent!

Small banks, particularly small finance banks, are taking the lead. As an example, Suryoday Small Finance Bank is also providing up to 9.60 percent, and Unity Small Finance Bank is closely next with 9.50 percent in cases of special tenure such as 1001 days. Fincare, Utkarsh, and Slice Bank also offer great rates at 8–9%.

However, it is always best to enquire about the current rates, enquire about deposit insurance (up to 5 lakh is free of charge), and select a tenure that best befits your purpose. Your money can be increased, safely and wisely, with a little planning!

Top FD Rates Above 9% For Senior Citizens 

If you’re a senior citizen looking to grow your savings with minimal risk, some small finance banks are offering standout FD rates above 9%. These options offer higher returns than most traditional banks. Here’s a simple list of the top offers right now:

  • Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Offers 9.60% interest on a 5-year fixed deposit, one of the highest rates available.
  • Unity Small Finance Bank: Provides 9.50% interest on a 1001-day FD, a special tenure with strong returns.
  • Fincare Small Finance Bank: Offers 9.11% interest on a 750-day FD, great for medium-term investments.

Other High-Paying FD Options for Senior Citizens

If you’re looking for good returns that are slightly lower but still attractive, here are some solid choices:

  • Slice Small Finance Bank: Offers 8.25% interest on a 3-year FD for senior citizens.
  • Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Provides 8.15% interest on a 3-year fixed deposit.
  • Jana Small Finance Bank: Offers up to 8% on a 3-year FD, balancing tenure and returns well.
  • Bajaj Finance (NBFC): Offers up to 7.30% interest, especially on tenures between 24 to 60 months.

What Influences FD Interest Rates?

Also, when selecting a fixed deposit, it is useful to understand what influences the interest rates you are going to receive.

  • Type of Bank:
    Smaller finance banks tend to pay higher interest rates to gain more customers. These newer banks compete by offering higher returns than larger and more established public and private sector banks. Although bigger banks might be considered safer, they usually have lower rates.
  • FD Tenure:
    The interest rates are also usually based on the length of your deposit. Some banks offer higher rates for certain terms such as 1001 days or 750 days. Choosing the proper tenure can help you gain optimum interest.
Tags: fixed depositSenior Citizen

RELATED News

PM In Manipur Pushes For Women-Led Economic Growth With Major Investments At India’s Largest Women-Led Market, Ima Market
Prices may cool down soon as tax cuts take effect; Inflation expected at 3.1% in FY26: BoB report
Huge reserves of coal, a great business opportunity: Coal Additional Secretary
Vasu Shroff launched Roll Ball League in Dubai, India's New Sport
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited Increases Stake in Peaton Electrical Company Limited to 51.06%

LATEST NEWS

Sleeping With Others, Staying Married: Why Gen-Z And Millennials Are Talking About Open Marriage
Sharad Purnima 2025: Night Of Wealth and Blessings- Zodiac Signs That Will Benefit Or Struggle
Taiwan detects 27 PLA aircraft sorties, 26 cross median line into ADIZ, Western Pacific
Watching A Movie In Karnataka? You Now Have To Pay ₹200 Only But On THIS Condition, Offer Starts From…
Newly crowned Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu gets grand homecoming in Nagpur
Unlock 9%+ FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizen Now – These Small Finance Banks Leading The Way!
"Gunshots were foreign-made, not indigenous": Disha Patani's father after shots fired at their Bareilly home
‘Sorry!’ PM Modi Apologises To The People Of Mizoram, While Addressing The Mass Gathering
"Associate nations must play more against Test teams": Oman all-rounder Sufiyan Mahmood
Can Listening To Music Make You More Productive At Work?
Unlock 9%+ FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizen Now – These Small Finance Banks Leading The Way!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Unlock 9%+ FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizen Now – These Small Finance Banks Leading The Way!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Unlock 9%+ FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizen Now – These Small Finance Banks Leading The Way!
Unlock 9%+ FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizen Now – These Small Finance Banks Leading The Way!
Unlock 9%+ FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizen Now – These Small Finance Banks Leading The Way!
Unlock 9%+ FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizen Now – These Small Finance Banks Leading The Way!

QUICK LINKS