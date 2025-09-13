Unlock 9%+ FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizen Now – These Small Finance Banks Leading The Way!

Maximum FD Interest Rates under the Senior Citizens Category – Sept 2025

Are you an senior citizen who wants to see safe and stable returns on your savings?

FDs may be the kind of thing you want. They are safe, simple to handle, and have assured interest.

Here is the good news – at least by September 2025, there are banks offering FD interest rates above 9 percent!

Small banks, particularly small finance banks, are taking the lead. As an example, Suryoday Small Finance Bank is also providing up to 9.60 percent, and Unity Small Finance Bank is closely next with 9.50 percent in cases of special tenure such as 1001 days. Fincare, Utkarsh, and Slice Bank also offer great rates at 8–9%.

However, it is always best to enquire about the current rates, enquire about deposit insurance (up to 5 lakh is free of charge), and select a tenure that best befits your purpose. Your money can be increased, safely and wisely, with a little planning!

Top FD Rates Above 9% For Senior Citizens

If you’re a senior citizen looking to grow your savings with minimal risk, some small finance banks are offering standout FD rates above 9%. These options offer higher returns than most traditional banks. Here’s a simple list of the top offers right now:

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Offers 9.60% interest on a 5-year fixed deposit, one of the highest rates available.

Unity Small Finance Bank: Provides 9.50% interest on a 1001-day FD, a special tenure with strong returns.

Fincare Small Finance Bank: Offers 9.11% interest on a 750-day FD, great for medium-term investments.

Other High-Paying FD Options for Senior Citizens If you're looking for good returns that are slightly lower but still attractive, here are some solid choices: Slice Small Finance Bank: Offers 8.25% interest on a 3-year FD for senior citizens.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Provides 8.15% interest on a 3-year fixed deposit.

Jana Small Finance Bank: Offers up to 8% on a 3-year FD, balancing tenure and returns well.

Bajaj Finance (NBFC): Offers up to 7.30% interest, especially on tenures between 24 to 60 months. What Influences FD Interest Rates? Also, when selecting a fixed deposit, it is useful to understand what influences the interest rates you are going to receive. Type of Bank:

Smaller finance banks tend to pay higher interest rates to gain more customers. These newer banks compete by offering higher returns than larger and more established public and private sector banks. Although bigger banks might be considered safer, they usually have lower rates.

FD Tenure:

The interest rates are also usually based on the length of your deposit. Some banks offer higher rates for certain terms such as 1001 days or 750 days. Choosing the proper tenure can help you gain optimum interest.

