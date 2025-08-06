LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why Is the US Targeting India While China And EU Continue Buying Russian Crude Oil?

The U.S. targets India over Russian energy imports, despite China and the EU buying larger quantities of crude oil, LNG, and pipeline gas. India's energy security needs drive its continued purchases, raising questions about the consistency of international sanctions.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 6, 2025 20:53:04 IST

Despite ongoing global efforts to curb Russia’s energy exports, the United States has significantly targeted India over its constant crude oil purchases from Russia.

Nevertheless, this analysis appears selective, as other global powers such as China and the European Union continue substantial energy trade with Moscow. 

In 2025, China accounts for 47% of Russia’s crude oil exports, and the EU still imports 6%, while India buys 38% of Russia’s crude.

India-US Trade Deal: India’s Energy Security vs. Western Sanctions Debate

The U.S. has been mostly vocal about India’s energy trade with Russia, particularly since it goes against the West’s push for sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In spite of India, in need of cheap and reliable energy for the good of their citizens, continues to purchase Russian crude at reduced prices. India is prioritizing its energy security requirements.

India’s decision to trade with Russia has permitted it to secure crude oil at a substantial discount, promoting its energy consumers amid rising global oil prices.

China, EU’s Russian Imports Face Less Criticism in US-India Trade Conflicts

However, China’s and the European Union’s continuing imports, which are even larger than India’s, have not met the same intensity of criticism.

China remains an important partner in Russia’s energy exports by importing 47% of Russia’s crude oil. The EU, despite its efforts to reduce reliance on Russian energy, still purchases 6% of its crude oil.

US-India Trade tariffs: Selective Sanctions on India Raise Concerns

This selective targeting of India instead of China and European Union raises questions about the fairness and consistency of international sanctions and its execution.

Though India faces substantial pressure from the U.S., it seems other major energy consumers like China and the EU are largely resistant from similar scrutiny, even as they continue their large-scale trade with Russia.

