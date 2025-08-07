“Women Are Already Empowered”: Dr. Payal Kanodia Shares Her Vision at We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025

A promising panel discussion by Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson of M3M Foundation and Vineet Malhotra, Senior Consulting Editor was hosted in one of the most prominent events the Whole We Want Conclave 2025 and Shakti Awards 2025 at Jaipur, India in an exclusive event on 26 th January titled Architecting Tomorrow: Building the Future.

With a reputation of being a leader in both philanthropy and business, Dr. Kanodia discussed her personal experience, her mission with the charity organization M3M Foundation, and how women can affect society. The discussion formed part of the wider celebration of women leaders that are changing different sectors.

Its Strength Is To Be A Woman

She began the session by thanking Malhotra; after telling the audience that Dr. Kanodia wears several hats, namely, doctor, entrepreneur, investor, athlete, and mother, and wondered how she fits it between all.

Dr. Kanodia responded by saying that she is a woman first of all before all the titles and that is where she is strong. Women assume a lot of roles in nature. When it comes to men we do not even discuss multitasking. That is what is expected of women and we do it,” she said.

She underlined the importance that the essence of her capabilities to take care of different duties is based on her identity as a woman.

M3M Group’s

Vision Driven Growth and Discipline

Dr. Kanodia also provided ideas about the experience of M3M Group, which is one of the most rapidly expanding real estate development corporations in India. She attributed the success of the company to a good vision and endless hard work of her family.

It was started in 2009. The founder chairman, my father, saw a dream which a number of people considered to be too big. We did believe in it and we put in the hard work on a daily basis she said.

She observed that they have an organizational culture of discipline. Even nowadays we go to work at 9 in the morning, even weekends. She said, there is no holiday when you are firm in your purpose.

M3M Foundation Works Where Women are Intended

Talking of the social work of the M3M Foundation, Dr. Kanodia claimed that women are the centre of each of their initiatives. Acting on 22 states and 85 districts, the foundation pays attention to such spheres as education, entrepreneurship, sports, arts, and health.

We do not subscribe to the empowerment of women because they are already empowered. We just make them realise how strong and capable they are,” she added.

She gave an example of one (or perhaps more) such skilling program being initiated in a rural village. The female members of the society developed their unique ideas of business, implemented it, and are now prosperous entrepreneurs. All we did was come to their assistance a bit. The rest they did. They are now sitting in the meetings of panchayat confidently and taking it in their own charge,” she added.

A path between Business Objectives and Welfare of People

When Dr. Kanodia was questioned concerning how to balance between achieving business goals and taking care of the employees, both seem to intertwine as Dr. Kanodia replied. We have more than 10,000 team mates and we help out 10 million families via the foundation. This makes business grow because of taking care of people. You cannot isolate the two, she said.

She also noted that leadership cannot be measured in terms of strategy only, but also of care and responsibility. She has helped thousands of people in the organization with her leading by example.

To the Women and Girls of India

Finally, in the closing speech, Dr. Kanodia spoke to the women and young girls present in the session and advised them not to give up. We make the life, we are life on this Earth. Simply rely on yourself. Become yourself, be proud of yourself and move on, she said.

She also admitted that she is not “there” yet. I am not done learning and several women here have more accomplishment than I have. But I know we can all do something great, when we all believe in ourselves.”

What is We Women Want?

We Women Want is an upbeat weekly show on NewsX that pinpoints the issues that are faced on a daily basis by women, domestic violence, IVF, career troubles and relationships. It is a network which not only comprises of success stories but also those who live in the midst of their battles.

The show constantly invites lawyers, doctors, activists, and experts to assist women in getting information, clarity, and support that they require. With time it has turned out to be much more than a talk show now it is also a platform where women can speak up and be heard.

Watch the interview here:

ALSO READ: We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 Live Updates: 12 Hours Celebrating Women From All Walks Of Life