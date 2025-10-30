LIVE TV
Home > Education > Artificial Intelligence To Become Part Of School Syllabus From Class 3, Says Education Ministry

The Education Ministry will introduce Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking in school curricula from Class 3 starting 2026–27. Developed under NEP 2020, the curriculum focuses on ethical, responsible AI use, with teacher training at the core of implementation.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 30, 2025 19:43:08 IST

In a major stride towards modernizing the education system of India, the Ministry of Education announced that Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking would be included in the national curriculum starting from Class 3 for the upcoming 2026-27 academic year onwards. The initiative undertaken by the Department of School Education & Literacy treats AI as a basic universal skill to be developed by every student from an early age.

The reform is in line with NEP 2020 and the NCF-SE 2023. The Ministry said the curriculum is being developed in collaboration with national education bodies such as CBSE, NCERT, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, state and Union Territory departments. A stakeholder consultation on October 29, 2025, involving experts and representatives of institutions, finalised a roadmap. The CBSE has constituted an expert committee chaired by Professor Karthik Raman of IIT Madras to design the AI and CT curriculum.

Responsible use of AI

The Ministry emphasised that the goal is not just to teach students how AI works, but to help them understand how technology can be used responsibly. The curriculum will focus on ethical and inclusive use of AI, encouraging students to explore real-world applications and contribute to what officials describe as “AI for Public Good.” Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of DoSE&L, stated that AI education must remain broad-based and adaptable, saying that policymakers must define a minimum threshold of AI skills and continue upgrading it as technology evolves.

Teacher readiness has been identified as central to the rollout. The Ministry will conduct extensive training through NISHTHA and other national programs, supported by NCERT-developed video-based learning resources and teacher handbooks. A coordination committee between CBSE and NCERT will ensure quality assurance, smooth integration into the curriculum and structured implementation across schools.

By introducing AI and Computational Thinking from the foundational stage, India aims to shape a generation that is technologically empowered, analytically strong and socially conscious. The reform places India among the front-runners in integrating AI education at the school level, transforming classrooms into spaces where young minds learn to innovate, think critically and responsibly navigate the digital future.

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 7:43 PM IST
QUICK LINKS