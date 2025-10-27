MP Police Constable Exam 2025: Admit Card Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Exam Date, Shift Timings, and Key Instructions

The long-awaited MP Police Constable Exam 2025 admit card has been declared. The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has finally released its admit cards. The candidates who have been through the recruitment process can download their admission cards from the website esb.mp.gov.in by using their login credentials, including their application number and date of birth. The test is set to be held on October 30, 2025, in different Madhya Pradesh centers and aims to fill 7,500 vacancies of Constable.​

Exam Schedule and Details

This time Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board is conducted in two shifts, i.e., the first from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Kindly note that the time to report for morning as well as for evening times is 7:30 AM for mornings and 12:30 PM for afternoons. Printed admit cards are mandatory, and candidates must also carry a valid photo ID for entry. Remember to check the top details, like exam center, reporting time, and candidate credentials will be mentioned on the admit card. All the candidates are advised to check all information carefully and promptly report any discrepancies to MPESB.​

Selection Process

Selection of MPESB includes a written exam, a medical, and a physical test. Check out all sorts of regular updates that will be available on the official website, and candidates should monitor it for notifications and results.​

MP Police Constable Exam 2025: Key Dates & Schedule

Event Date / Time Admit Card Release October 26, 2025 Exam Date October 30, 2025 Shift 1 Reporting Time 7:30 AM Shift 1 Exam Timing 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM Shift 2 Reporting Time 12:30 PM Shift 2 Exam Timing 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM Total Vacancies 7,500

Candidates are required to follow all guidelines, carry required documents, and check esb.mp.gov.in for updates and further instructions.