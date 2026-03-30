BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025: Check Exam Dates, Important Guidelines And How to Download

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to publish the Admit Card for Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) Recruitment Examination 2025 on their official website soon.

The candidates who are registered for the BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025 need to keep a check on the portal for any new updates. The release of the admit card is the final procedure before the exam, which will be conducted in April 2026.

When will the BPSC AEDO admit card 2025 be released

The BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025 is expected to be released a few days before the exam date. Though there is no official announcement regarding the exact release date yet, the candidates can expect the Hall Ticket to be published in the first week of April.

Timely release of the BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025 will enable the candidates to plan for their travel and other arrangements on the exam day.

What is the BPSC AEDO exam date 2026

The revised exam Date for BPSC AEDO Examination is scheduled to be conducted on multiple dates, April 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, and 21, 2026.

The exam was originally supposed to be held in January 2026. The exam has been delayed from the original schedule for some administrative reasons. The updated schedule would give candidates a few more days to prepare.

How to download the BPSC AEDO admit card 2025

After the release of the Admit Card, candidates can download the BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025 from the official BPSC website by following these simple steps.

Candidates need to navigate to the BPSC website’s home page, click on the Admit Card link, and fill in the required details like their registration number and date of birth.

After filling in the details, the Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates need to download the Admit Card and save it for future use.

What details are mentioned on the BPSC AEDO admit card

There’s a lot of important information on the admit card. For example, the name of the candidate, the roll number, date of the exam, shift timings, and exam centre details.

The card will also contain a few important directions about the exam. Candidates need to verify all the information mentioned on the card and immediately report any inconsistencies to the commission.

What documents are required on the BPSC AEDO exam day

Besides bringing the printed admit card on the exam day, the candidate also needs to bring along a valid photo ID proof. Some of the commonly accepted ID proofs are the Aadhaar card, voter ID card, or resident ID card.

Candidates must not bring any photo ID proof to the exam hall. They will not be allowed to enter the hall without any ID proof.

What are the BPSC AEDO exam day guidelines

Candidates are required to report to the examination centre well ahead of the reporting time so that any last-minute issues are avoided.

Candidates must follow all the directions mentioned on the admit card. Electronic gadgets and any other prohibited articles will not be allowed inside the exam hall. Rules and regulations will be strictly followed.

Why is the BPSC AEDO admit card important

There’s a lot of importance attached to the admit card. The card is proof of your candidature and also serves as the pass key to enter the examination hall.

If you don’t have the admit card with you, you will not be allowed to report for the exam under any circumstances.

Overall, the BPSC AEDO exam is an excellent opportunity for aspirants looking to secure a government job in the education field.

Candidates need to stay focused on their preparation. They also need to ensure all the documents, including the admit card, are ready well in advance.