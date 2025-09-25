LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result OUT for MBBS, BDS, Check Last Date of Reporting | Direct Link to Download

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result OUT for MBBS, BDS, Check Last Date of Reporting | Direct Link to Download

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Admission 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Chhattisgarh, has recently released the CG NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today, on 25th September 2025. Candidates can now check their seat allotment result only for MBBS/BDS courses through the official website cgdme.admissions.nic.in. The Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result PDF involves details regarding NEET overall rank, NEET roll number, Chhattisgarh state rank, category, applied courses, and other details.

CG DME releases the CG NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result. (Representative Image: Official Website)
CG DME releases the CG NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 25, 2025 12:48:46 IST

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Admission 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Chhattisgarh, has recently released the CG NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today, on 25th September 2025. Candidates can now check their seat allotment result only for MBBS/BDS courses through the official website cgdme.admissions.nic.in. The Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result PDF involves details regarding NEET overall rank, NEET roll number, Chhattisgarh state rank, category, applied courses, and other details.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment: Reporting Last Date 

Candidates who have been allotted colleges and courses according to the CG NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result must report to their allotted medical institutes before 30th September, 2025 till 3 pm. Candidates can also check the CG NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result PDF through the direct link below:

Direct Link to Check Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result- Click Here

How to Download Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result

The Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result PDF has now been released on the official website. Download it with mentioned steps below: 

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Medical Counselling

Step 2: Click on the CG-NEET UG (MBBS/BDS) Round-2 Allotment List Session 2025-26

Step 3: Click on CG-NEET UG (MBBS/BDS) Round-2 Allotment List Session 2025-26 PDF 

Step 4: Download the allotment PDF for further reference

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment: Documents Required 

  • NEET UG Rank Card 2025

  • Chhattisgarh NEET UG allotment letter

  • Class 10, 12 Marksheets and Certificates

  • Birth Certificates

  • Domicile Certificates

  • Category Certificate

  • Caste Certificate

  • Valid ID Proof

  • Other documents

Tags: bdscg neet ug bds allotment resultcg neet ug mbbs allotment resultcg neet ug round 2 allotment direct linkcgdmeChhattisgarh medical institutesChhattisgarh NEET UGChhattisgarh NEET UG 2025Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 Round 2 AllotmentChhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment resultChhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment result pdfMBBS

RELATED News

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Click Now for Direct Link to Download Assistant Administrative Officers Hall Ticket
CBSE Board Exams Tentative Date Sheet 2026: Class 10, 12 Exams From February 17, Check Full Schedule
CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule Out: Click Here For Important Updates on Subject Wise Exam Datesheet
CBSE Boards 10th Exam Date Sheet 2026 OUT: Click Here For Important Updates on Subject Wise Exam Datesheet Tentative Schedule
RRB Group D 2025 Application Status OUT: Direct Link to Check Exam Date, Vacancy, Eligibility & More

LATEST NEWS

Aamir Khan’s Partner Gauri Spratt Slams Paparazzi Chasing Her On Road – Sparks Viral Moment!
BSF opens India's 1st drone warfare school in Tekanpur to meet evolving border threats post Op Sindoor
Pakistan's failure to protect transgender citizens sparks outrage after brutal killings
"Ready to transfer case to SIT": Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Zubeen Garg's death probe
Kareena Kapoor Khan Teases Fans With First Look Of Her 68th Film ‘Daayra’ Directed By Meghna Gulzar
'Sholay' restored-version with original ending set to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Sydney
India vs West Indies Test Series 2025 Squad: Ajit Agarkar Announces India’s Test Squad for West Indies, Shubman Gill Named Captain and Ravindra Jadeja Vice-Captain!
Car Fire Inside Coastal Road Tunnel Disrupts Traffic In Mumbai
Nayara Energy and Akshaya Patra Redefine School Nutrition with a Landmark Kitchen in Kanpur
Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result OUT for MBBS, BDS, Check Last Date of Reporting | Direct Link to Download
Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result OUT for MBBS, BDS, Check Last Date of Reporting | Direct Link to Download

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result OUT for MBBS, BDS, Check Last Date of Reporting | Direct Link to Download

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result OUT for MBBS, BDS, Check Last Date of Reporting | Direct Link to Download
Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result OUT for MBBS, BDS, Check Last Date of Reporting | Direct Link to Download
Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result OUT for MBBS, BDS, Check Last Date of Reporting | Direct Link to Download
Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result OUT for MBBS, BDS, Check Last Date of Reporting | Direct Link to Download

QUICK LINKS