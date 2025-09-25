Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result OUT for MBBS, BDS, Check Last Date of Reporting | Direct Link to Download

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Admission 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Chhattisgarh, has recently released the CG NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today, on 25th September 2025. Candidates can now check their seat allotment result only for MBBS/BDS courses through the official website cgdme.admissions.nic.in. The Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result PDF involves details regarding NEET overall rank, NEET roll number, Chhattisgarh state rank, category, applied courses, and other details.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment: Reporting Last Date

Candidates who have been allotted colleges and courses according to the CG NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result must report to their allotted medical institutes before 30th September, 2025 till 3 pm. Candidates can also check the CG NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result PDF through the direct link below:



How to Download Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result

The Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result PDF has now been released on the official website. Download it with mentioned steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Medical Counselling

Step 2: Click on the CG-NEET UG (MBBS/BDS) Round-2 Allotment List Session 2025-26

Step 3: Click on CG-NEET UG (MBBS/BDS) Round-2 Allotment List Session 2025-26 PDF

Step 4: Download the allotment PDF for further reference

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment: Documents Required