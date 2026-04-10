Feeding Birds at Home in UK: In the UK, where feeding garden birds is a beloved pastime, the RSPB has released new guidance to protect native birds. According to the charity, it has worked with specialists to minimise bird disease and says there are ways people can help, by feeding birds safely and seasonally. It calls on people to stop feeding seeds and peanuts during warmer periods of the year when disease risk is highest, since there are many natural food sources, like insects, abundant in UK gardens. Instead, the charity says offering mealworms, fatballs or suet in small quantities can help protect vulnerable finch species.

Why is the RSPB telling us different ways to feed birds in the UK?

The RSPB have updated their advice after a study across the United Kingdom highlighted a link between disease and garden feeding. Inhfections such as trichomonosis are more likely in warm months throughout the United Kingdom, affecting some bird populations.

What species are at risk in the United Kingdom?

In the United Kingdom species such as Greenfinch and Chaffinch have declined, Bullfinch populations are likely to be impacted. The types of birds most at risk are those that are commonly seen as feeding in gardens across the UK.

Which foods is safe to offer during summer in the UK?

Throughout the United Kingdom the RSPB advises against feeding seeds and peanuts during the summer. Small amounts of mealworms, fatballs or suet are safer as finches usually don’t eat these foods, so there is less risk of disease spread within UK garden habitats.

When can regular feeding return in the UK?

Normal feeding of seeds and peanuts can return from November to April in the United Kingdom, covering the “hungry gap” when natural food is scarce and supplemental garden feeding is vital for birds’ survival.

How can people in the UK minimise disease risk when feeding birds?

Bird lovers need to keep it clean in the United Kingdom. Feeders and bird baths should be cleaned weekly, any leftover food should be removed, and the feeders should be spaced apart or moved to discourage bird contact.

Why aren’t flat feeders and bird tables a good idea in the UK?

Sick birds can regurgitate food contaminated with the disease onto the surface of flat-feeders – bird tables – which can then be eaten and respired by healthy birds. Even when cleaned regularly, the risk of disease spreading is still high.

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