Gujarat University UG, PG Result 2026 Released Online at result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in; Check MCom, BA, BCom, MSc Scores Here

Gujarat University has released the results for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes conducted during the December 2025 examination session. The scorecard of all the students who appeared for semester examinations can be checked and downloaded from the official result portal result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in .

Various programmes including MCom, BEd, MSc, LLM, LLB, BSc, MA, BA, BCom and other PG and UG programmes are declared. After months of waiting, thousands of students throughout Gujarat were awaiting the results. Candidates can now simply check and download their scorecards online using their PRN number or roll number.

Which Gujarat University results 2026 have been declared

The results of multiple UG & PG programmes conducted by Gujarat University have been released. Students belonging to various fields of commerce, science, law, humanities, education, and management can check their results online.

Some important programmes for which the results have been declared are:

Master of Commerce (MCom)

Bachelor of Education (BEd)

Master of Science (MSc)

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Master of Arts (MA)

Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

Master of Laws (LLM)

Besides the above courses, it is expected that results for the remaining courses will get released in the coming days.

How to check Gujarat University Result 2026 online

The below steps will help you to download the Gujarati University scorecard:

Navigate to result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in.

Now you can scroll down towards the result section and click on it.

Now you can simply click on the respective course and semester.

Now you can simply enter the required details.

Now you can click on submit to check your results.

Now you can download the scorecard for your future reference.

Please double-check the details displayed in the marksheet printed after downloading.

What details are mentioned in Gujarat University scorecard

The online result document includes the significant academic information about the student and examinations. It includes the following information:

Roll number/PRN number

The name of the student

Course and semester information

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Result status/grade

Students should bring to the notice of university authority in case of any inconsistencies in online result sheet

Why is Gujarat University Result 2026 important for students

The release of the semester results is of utmost importance for the students to plan the next academic or professional step. Final-year semester students need to use the marksheet to apply for higher studies, internships and jobs. The students of intermediate semesters need to refer to the result to see whether they could pass the semester for the next academic session.

The announcement of the result has relieved thousands of students from the anxiety of waiting for the result of the December 2025 exam.

What should students know about Gujarat University

Gujarat University is a state public university established in 1949 and is regarded as one of the leading universities in Gujarat. It is based in Ahmedabad and is permitted by UGC. The university offers several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The university provides undergraduate and postgraduate courses in commerce, science, law, education, social sciences, humanities, and management. Gujarat University is also recognised by NAAC. Students should keep an eye on the university website for notifications regarding the re-evaluation, supplementary examination, and pending results.

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