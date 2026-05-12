LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Google Down Cannes 2026 active shooter Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana m.k stalin crime news Google Down Cannes 2026 active shooter Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana m.k stalin crime news Google Down Cannes 2026 active shooter Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana m.k stalin crime news Google Down Cannes 2026 active shooter Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana m.k stalin crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Google Down Cannes 2026 active shooter Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana m.k stalin crime news Google Down Cannes 2026 active shooter Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana m.k stalin crime news Google Down Cannes 2026 active shooter Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana m.k stalin crime news Google Down Cannes 2026 active shooter Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana m.k stalin crime news
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Gujarat University UG, PG Result 2026 Released Online at result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in; Check MCom, BA, BCom, MSc Scores Here

Gujarat University UG, PG Result 2026 Released Online at result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in; Check MCom, BA, BCom, MSc Scores Here

The Gujarat University has announced the results for several undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Gujarat University UG, PG Result 2026
Gujarat University UG, PG Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 11:18 IST

Gujarat University has released the results for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes conducted during the December 2025 examination session. The scorecard of all the students who appeared for semester examinations can be checked and downloaded from the official result portal result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in .

Various programmes including MCom, BEd, MSc, LLM, LLB, BSc, MA, BA, BCom and other PG and UG programmes are declared. After months of waiting, thousands of students throughout Gujarat were awaiting the results. Candidates can now simply check and download their scorecards online using their PRN number or roll number. 

Which Gujarat University results 2026 have been declared

The results of multiple UG & PG programmes conducted by Gujarat University have been released. Students belonging to various fields of commerce, science, law, humanities, education, and management can check their results online.

You Might Be Interested In

Some important programmes for which the results have been declared are:

  • Master of Commerce (MCom)
  • Bachelor of Education (BEd)
  • Master of Science (MSc)
  • Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)
  • Bachelor of Arts (BA)
  • Master of Arts (MA)
  • Bachelor of Laws (LLB)
  • Master of Laws (LLM)

Besides the above courses, it is expected that results for the remaining courses will get released in the coming days. 

How to check Gujarat University Result 2026 online

The below steps will help you to download the Gujarati University scorecard:

  • Navigate to result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in.
  • Now you can scroll down towards the result section and click on it.
  • Now you can simply click on the respective course and semester.
  • Now you can simply enter the required details.
  • Now you can click on submit to check your results.
  • Now you can download the scorecard for your future reference.

Please double-check the details displayed in the marksheet printed after downloading. 

What details are mentioned in Gujarat University scorecard

The online result document includes the significant academic information about the student and examinations. It includes the following information:

  • Roll number/PRN number
  • The name of the student
  • Course and semester information
  • Subject wise marks
  • Total marks
  • Result status/grade

Students should bring to the notice of university authority in case of any inconsistencies in online result sheet

Why is Gujarat University Result 2026 important for students

The release of the semester results is of utmost importance for the students to plan the next academic or professional step. Final-year semester students need to use the marksheet to apply for higher studies, internships and jobs. The students of intermediate semesters need to refer to the result to see whether they could pass the semester for the next academic session.

The announcement of the result has relieved thousands of students from the anxiety of waiting for the result of the December 2025 exam. 

What should students know about Gujarat University

Gujarat University is a state public university established in 1949 and is regarded as one of the leading universities in Gujarat. It is based in Ahmedabad and is permitted by UGC. The university offers several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The university provides undergraduate and postgraduate courses in commerce, science, law, education, social sciences, humanities, and management. Gujarat University is also recognised by NAAC. Students should keep an eye on the university website for notifications regarding the re-evaluation, supplementary examination, and pending results. 

Also Read: UP APO Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Exam Date, Timing and Download Steps

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gujarat University UG, PG Result 2026 Released Online at result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in; Check MCom, BA, BCom, MSc Scores Here
Tags: Gujarat UniversityGujarat University marksheetGujarat University Result 2026Gujarat University scorecardGujarat University UG PG result

RELATED News

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

Haryana D.El.Ed Admission 2026 Registration Closes Soon at dedharyana.org; Check Counselling Schedule, Eligibility and Application Details

Haryana Board HBSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Official Website, Result Updates and Scorecard Details

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Records 94.52 Percent Pass Rate, Check Direct Link and Scorecard Details

LATEST NEWS

On This Day 1 Year Ago, Virat Kohli Bid Farewell To Test Cricket — How Did The Former Team India Captain Perform In The Longest Format?

Gujarat University UG, PG Result 2026 Released Online at result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in; Check MCom, BA, BCom, MSc Scores Here

Is Dalal Street Betting Big On Vodafone Idea Again? From AGR Relief To The IPRS Dispute; Here’s What Investors Need To Know

Is Google Working? Search Engine Back To Normal | What Led To The Outage?

Cannes 2026 Film Festival 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Jury Members, Ticket Price, Streaming Details, Event Schedule, Indian And Foreign Guest List

Viral Video: Hundreds Of Condoms Found In Delhi Girls Hostel? Drain Found Chocked, Netizens Call PG ‘Brothel’

Sydney Sweeney’s Wildest Euphoria Scene: Fantasy Scenes, Explicit OnlyFans Arc Leaves Viewers Stunned

JSW Energy Shares Slide 5% Despite Record EBITDA In Q4; What Is Worrying Investors?

Is Google down? Server error leaves users perplexed

WWE Monday Night RAW (11 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Jacob Fatu Attacks Roman Reigns Again, Seth Rollins Shocks The Vision

Gujarat University UG, PG Result 2026 Released Online at result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in; Check MCom, BA, BCom, MSc Scores Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gujarat University UG, PG Result 2026 Released Online at result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in; Check MCom, BA, BCom, MSc Scores Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gujarat University UG, PG Result 2026 Released Online at result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in; Check MCom, BA, BCom, MSc Scores Here
Gujarat University UG, PG Result 2026 Released Online at result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in; Check MCom, BA, BCom, MSc Scores Here
Gujarat University UG, PG Result 2026 Released Online at result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in; Check MCom, BA, BCom, MSc Scores Here
Gujarat University UG, PG Result 2026 Released Online at result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in; Check MCom, BA, BCom, MSc Scores Here

QUICK LINKS