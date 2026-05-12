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Home > Education News > UP APO Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Exam Date, Timing and Download Steps

UP APO Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Exam Date, Timing and Download Steps

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is expected to release the UP Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Admit Card 2026.

UP APO Admit Card 2026
UP APO Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 10:24 IST

The UPPSC is going to release the UP Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Admit Card 2026 on their official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The candidates will be able to download the hall ticket online by entering the credentials that they had registered with. The UP APO Mains Examination 2026 will be conducted from 28 June 2026 to 30 June 2026 in offline mode in all the designated examination centres in Uttar Pradesh. The recruitment has been announced by the UPPSC to fill a total of 182 vacancies for Assistant Prosecution Officer under Advertisement No. A-8/E-1/2025.

When will UP APO Admit Card 2026 be released

Though the commission has not yet released the exact date and time of release of the admit card, it will probably be released very soon, given the timetable of the exam. Keep updating the hall ticket; candidates have to keep checking the official UPPSC website frequently.

The hall ticket is a mandatory document that candidates have to possess in order to appear in the examination hall. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall if they do not possess the hall ticket.

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How to download UP APO Admit Card 2026

After the UP APO hall ticket download link goes live, candidates can download the hall ticket online using the following steps.

  • Open the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in
  • Click on the Download Admit Card link on the homepage.
  • Click on the link for UP APO Admit Card 2026
  • Enter all the required details like OTR number, date of birth, gender and captcha code
  • Click on submit
  • Download and print the admit card for future use

Candidates should make sure that all the details mentioned on the admit card are correct after the download.

What details will be mentioned on the UP APO hall ticket

The UP APO Admit Card 2026 will contain all the important details required to take the examination. It is expected that the following information will be mentioned in the UP APO hall ticket:

  • Name of candidate
  • Roll number
  • Date and time of examination
  • Reporting time
  • Hall slot details
  • Photograph in the admit card
  • Signature in the admit card
  • Exam instructions on the day

If the candidate finds any mistake in the admit card, he/she needs to report it to the UPPSC authorities immediately for the rectification.

What are the UP APO exam timings and reporting rules

According to the official information, the preliminary examination will be conducted in 1 shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. Reporting will start from 7.30 am, and all gates are expected to close by 8.15 am. Candidates who arrive after the reporting time may be denied entry into the examination hall. Hence, the candidates are advised to reach the examination centre early to avoid any last-minute glitches.

What documents should candidates carry for the exam

The commission has instructed all the candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card and valid photo identification to the examination centre. Candidates can carry either of the below identity proofs in the examination hall:

  • Aadhaar card
  • Voter ID
  • PAN card
  • Driving licence

The candidates should be aware that smart watches, electronic gadgets, and calculators are not allowed inside the examination hall. The commission is expected to release further instructions and updates on the examination process on the official website soon.

Also Read: PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps

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UP APO Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Exam Date, Timing and Download Steps
Tags: UP APO Admit CardUP APO Admit Card 2026UP APO examUP APO hall ticketUPPSC APO

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UP APO Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Exam Date, Timing and Download Steps
UP APO Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Exam Date, Timing and Download Steps
UP APO Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Exam Date, Timing and Download Steps
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