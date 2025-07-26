How NEET‑PG is conducted & at what cost?

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) administers NEET‑PG, the single-window postgraduate medical entrance test for MD/MS, PG Diploma, DNB, and DrNB seats across India. The exam takes place once a year in computer-based test mode, the exam contains 200 multiple‑choice questions, totalling 3 and half hours, and is held in a single nationwide shift to ensure uniformity and transparency as per Supreme Court directives.

The cost of the NEET-PG procedure

For the NEET-PG 2023 exam, NBEMS paid Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) ₹13.29 crore, per an RTI response. A last-minute postponement was part of the 2024 edition’s cost of almost ₹24 crore, which was divided into ₹11.02 crore for the deferred test, ₹12.34 crore for the CBT setup, and ₹0.90 crore for CCTV surveillance. In 2024, expert fees added ₹2.13 crore, and in 2023, they added ₹1.94 crore.

Aspirant Fee

The cost of registration has changed. General and OBC applicants will pay ₹3,500 starting in January 2024, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates will pay ₹2,500, a ₹750 decrease from prior years. These funds are used for post-exam procedures, exam logistics, and centre coordination.

● Timeline & Administration Procedures

The NEET‑PG 2025 registration window was open from April 17 to May 7, with subsequent correction windows until May 26. A city-preference resubmission phase ran from June 13 to 17, ahead of the rescheduled exam date of August 3, 2025. Admit cards will be issued on July 31 and city intimation slips were released on July 21.

● Key Challenges and Legal Oversight

In 2024, last-minute cancellation of the exam disrupted thousands of aspirants and triggered financial losses. The Supreme Court mandated that the examination must be conducted only in a single shift to maintain equity, rejecting NBEMS’ proposal for two shifts. Complaints emerged in 2025 when candidates in Tamil Nadu were allocated centres in Andhra Pradesh, some 600 km away prompting intervention by the Health Ministry and the Resident Doctors Association.

● Transparency & Integrity Measures

NBEMS has cautioned candidates against fake admission offers circulated via SMS and emails. Official communications always include a QR code for verification. Candidates are advised to rely solely on NBEMS-authenticated notices and report suspicious entities immediately.

