IB ACIO Expected Cut off 2025: Check Tier 1 Exam Category Wise Cut Off Marks
IB ACIO Expected Cut off 2025: Check Tier 1 Exam Category Wise Cut Off Marks

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will release the IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 after every stage of the recruitment process. Candidates will get the idea of the maximum marks they’ll need for the selection through IB ACIO Cut Offs.

MHA will release the IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 after every stage of the recruitment process.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 17, 2025 14:36:12 IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will release the IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 after every stage of the recruitment process. Candidates will get the idea of the maximum marks they’ll need for the selection through IB ACIO Cut Offs. The competition is expected to be tough with 3717 vacancies for the ACIO Grade II/Executive post. IB ACIO 2025 exam has successfully concluded on 16th September 2025, so candidates need to keep an eye on the expected IB ACIO 2025 cut-offs. 

IB ACIO Expected Cut Off 2025

The expected IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 for Tier 1 has been predicted based on the difficulty level of the exam and previous year trends. Based on the previous years and the current exam trend, check the category-wise IB ACIO Expected Cut Off 2025 below: 

Category

Expected Cut-Off 2025 (Marks)

Remarks

General

70 – 75

Likely to remain steady

OBC

Slightly lower than General

May vary based on trends

EWS

Slightly lower than General

Similar to OBC range

SC

Lower than General & OBC

May see small variations

ST

Lower than General & OBC

May see small variations

IB ACIO Cut off 2025: Previous Year Cut Off 

Take a look at the previous year’s cut-off to get an idea of the minimum score to advance in the selection process.

Year

General Category Cut-Off (Out of 100)

Remarks

2015

75

Higher cut-off due to easier paper/less competition

2017

65

Lower cut-off due to tougher paper/more competition

2025

To be announced after results

Will depend on exam difficulty & competition level

How to Check IB ACIO 2025 Tier-I Cut-Off

  • Visit the Official Website – Go to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) official website.
  • Go to Notifications/Updates – Look for the “IB ACIO 2025 Cut-Off” link under notifications.
  • Open the Cut-Off Link – Click on the link to view the category-wise cut-off marks.
  • Compare Your Score – Check your Tier-I score against the cut-off to see if you qualify for Tier-II.
ib acio

IB ACIO Expected Cut off 2025: Check Tier 1 Exam Category Wise Cut Off Marks

