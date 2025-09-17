IB ACIO Expected Cut off 2025: Check Tier 1 Exam Category Wise Cut Off Marks

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will release the IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 after every stage of the recruitment process. Candidates will get the idea of the maximum marks they’ll need for the selection through IB ACIO Cut Offs. The competition is expected to be tough with 3717 vacancies for the ACIO Grade II/Executive post. IB ACIO 2025 exam has successfully concluded on 16th September 2025, so candidates need to keep an eye on the expected IB ACIO 2025 cut-offs.
IB ACIO Expected Cut Off 2025
The expected IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 for Tier 1 has been predicted based on the difficulty level of the exam and previous year trends. Based on the previous years and the current exam trend, check the category-wise IB ACIO Expected Cut Off 2025 below:
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off 2025 (Marks)
|
Remarks
|
General
|
70 – 75
|
Likely to remain steady
|
OBC
|
Slightly lower than General
|
May vary based on trends
|
EWS
|
Slightly lower than General
|
Similar to OBC range
|
SC
|
Lower than General & OBC
|
May see small variations
|
ST
|
Lower than General & OBC
|
May see small variations
IB ACIO Cut off 2025: Previous Year Cut Off
Take a look at the previous year’s cut-off to get an idea of the minimum score to advance in the selection process.
|
Year
|
General Category Cut-Off (Out of 100)
|
Remarks
|
2015
|
75
|
Higher cut-off due to easier paper/less competition
|
2017
|
65
|
Lower cut-off due to tougher paper/more competition
|
2025
|
To be announced after results
|
Will depend on exam difficulty & competition level
How to Check IB ACIO 2025 Tier-I Cut-Off
- Visit the Official Website – Go to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) official website.
- Go to Notifications/Updates – Look for the “IB ACIO 2025 Cut-Off” link under notifications.
- Open the Cut-Off Link – Click on the link to view the category-wise cut-off marks.
- Compare Your Score – Check your Tier-I score against the cut-off to see if you qualify for Tier-II.