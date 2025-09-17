IB ACIO Expected Cut off 2025: Check Tier 1 Exam Category Wise Cut Off Marks

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will release the IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 after every stage of the recruitment process. Candidates will get the idea of the maximum marks they’ll need for the selection through IB ACIO Cut Offs. The competition is expected to be tough with 3717 vacancies for the ACIO Grade II/Executive post. IB ACIO 2025 exam has successfully concluded on 16th September 2025, so candidates need to keep an eye on the expected IB ACIO 2025 cut-offs.

IB ACIO Expected Cut Off 2025

The expected IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 for Tier 1 has been predicted based on the difficulty level of the exam and previous year trends. Based on the previous years and the current exam trend, check the category-wise IB ACIO Expected Cut Off 2025 below:

Category Expected Cut-Off 2025 (Marks) Remarks General 70 – 75 Likely to remain steady OBC Slightly lower than General May vary based on trends EWS Slightly lower than General Similar to OBC range SC Lower than General & OBC May see small variations ST Lower than General & OBC May see small variations

IB ACIO Cut off 2025: Previous Year Cut Off

Take a look at the previous year’s cut-off to get an idea of the minimum score to advance in the selection process.

Year General Category Cut-Off (Out of 100) Remarks 2015 75 Higher cut-off due to easier paper/less competition 2017 65 Lower cut-off due to tougher paper/more competition 2025 To be announced after results Will depend on exam difficulty & competition level

How to Check IB ACIO 2025 Tier-I Cut-Off