IGNOU June 2025 TEE Results Expected Soon

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is all set to release its June 2025 Term-End Examination (TEE) results promptly on its official website, ignou.ac.in. As per the education portals, the results are expected to be declared around August 20, 2025.

Exam Outline

The June TEE session, which covered undergraduate, graduate, diploma and certificate programs, took place from June 12 to July 19, 2025.



Students can expect receiving a comprehensive grade card that includes their overall grades, theory and assignment grades, credits earned and pass/fail status.



How to Examine Scorecards

Students can download their grade cards after they are announced through:

Go to ignou.ac.in. Access Student Support — Results — Exam Results for the Term. Select the June 2025 TEE. Apply Enrollment number. Check and download the grade card in PDF format

Reassessment and Guidance

According to IGNOU guidelines, those who are not satisfied with their results may request a re-evaluation within the allotted time period.

Grade cards and re-evaluation results are the constituent parts of IGNOU’s user-friendly results portal.

University Overview

With more than 3 million students across the country, IGNOU is India’s top open and remote learning university, having been founded in 1985.

It provides 333 programs at various regional centres and schools.

What Students Need to Do Later