IGNOU June 2025 TEE Results Expected Soon

IGNOU is expected to release the June 2025 Term-End Exam results around August 20 on its official website. Students can check their grade cards at ignou.ac.in using their enrollment number and apply for re-evaluation if necessary.

[Image Credit- X] IGNOU June 2025 TEE results are expected to be declared around August 20, 2025.

Published: July 23, 2025 17:37:55 IST

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is all set to release its June 2025 Term-End Examination (TEE) results promptly on its official website, ignou.ac.in. As per the education portals, the results are expected to be declared around August 20, 2025.

       Exam Outline

  • The June TEE session, which covered undergraduate, graduate, diploma and certificate programs, took place from June 12 to July 19, 2025.

  • Students can expect receiving a comprehensive grade card that includes their overall grades, theory and assignment grades, credits earned and pass/fail status.

    How to Examine Scorecards

Students can download their grade cards after they are announced through:

  1. Go to ignou.ac.in.

  2. Access Student Support — Results — Exam Results for the Term.

  3. Select the June 2025 TEE.

  4. Apply Enrollment number.

  5. Check and download the grade card in PDF format

  Reassessment and Guidance

  • According to IGNOU guidelines, those who are not satisfied with their results may request a re-evaluation within the allotted time period.

  • Grade cards and re-evaluation results are the constituent parts of IGNOU’s user-friendly results portal.

University Overview 

  • With more than 3 million students across the country, IGNOU is India’s top open and remote learning university, having been founded in 1985.

  • It provides 333 programs at various regional centres and schools.

What Students Need to Do Later 

  • Mid-August: Give special attention to ignou.ac.in as the results will be released on or around August 20.

  • Download and save your Grade Card PDF after it is released.

  • Optional: Check IGNOU’s student portal for updates and submit an application for re-evaluation if necessary.

