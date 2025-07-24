Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 Declared At karresults.nic.in: Here’s How To Download Your Marksheet

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has officially released the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 on its portal, karresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the third round of the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) examinations can now check and download their mark sheets online using their registration number and date of birth.

Held between July 5 and July 12, 2025, the SSLC Exam 3 was designed for students who either missed the previous attempts or wanted to improve their scores. This makes the third exam a critical opportunity for many students to secure their academic progress.

How to Check Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025:

Students can follow the below steps to access their results:

Visit the official KSEAB result website: karresults.nic.in Locate the link titled “Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025” on the homepage Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth Click on “Submit” to view your result Download and print the scorecard for your records

The digital mark sheet will contain key details including the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, subject-wise scores, and other academic information.

Comparison with SSLC Exam 1 & 2 Results

Earlier in the year, the Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 was conducted in March 2025, and saw a pass percentage of 62.34%, with 5,24,984 students passing out of 8,42,173 who appeared.

Exam 2, held from May 26 to June 2, recorded a significantly lower pass percentage of 30.39%, with 84,597 candidates clearing the exam from 2,78,355.

The introduction of Exam 3 was especially crucial for students unable to pass in earlier rounds or those who wished to improve their overall marks without waiting for the next academic cycle.

What Happens After the SSLC Exam 3 Results?

KSEAB has discontinued the use of grace marks from the academic session 2024–25, requiring students to meet passing standards without any additional benefit. This change has made each exam attempt more crucial.

For those who still have one or more subjects to clear, supplementary exams will be scheduled in August/September 2025. Students who notice any discrepancies in their marks are encouraged to apply for revaluation within the announced deadline.

While digital scorecards are accessible immediately, students should also verify the results and mark sheets with their respective schools for any updates or clarifications.

Public Celebrations Draw Attention

Interestingly, some students were seen celebrating their results in the open, even bathing in public fountains and lakes to mark their success. These scenes were widely shared across social media platforms, showcasing the emotional relief and joy among students who cleared the crucial exam.

Students are advised to regularly check the official KSEAB website for further updates on revaluation, supplementary exam timetables, and other official notifications. This result announcement is a key milestone for students on their path to higher education.

