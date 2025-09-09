Meet World’s Youngest Female Chartered Accountant, Cracked CA Finals Exam At 19, Holds Guinness World Record, Her Name Is…

Nandini Agrawal’s journey is a perfect example of how consistent efforts can lead you to success. Born in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, she became the world’s youngest female Chartered Accountant at a very young age.

Her story is inspiring and students preparing for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, UPSC, SSC, and CA will be inspired by her journey and success.

Her academic journey is also interesting. She skipped two grades in school, which allowed her to take her Class 10 board exams at 13 and Class 12 at 15.

Once, A Guinness World Record holder visited her school, which lated sparked her ambition to achieve something big in life. She aimed to become the youngest Chartered Accountant.

Her hard work paid off. Nandini passed the CA Intermediate exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 31 at the age of 16. She then achieved AIR 1 in the CA Final exam at just 19 years old, setting a national record. She started her corporate career with PwC as an article trainee and gained three years of experience in statutory audits, group reporting, IFRS assignments, tax audits, and forensic audits.

Nandini attended Victor Convent Higher Secondary School for her Class 11 and 12 studies. After becoming a CA at 19, she was first recognized by the India Book of Records.

She applied to the Guinness World Records in February 2023, but the approval process was long and difficult, which lasted over six months. In February 2023, she received an email that said, “Congratulations, now you are a Guinness World Records Title Holder.”

