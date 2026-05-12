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Home > Education News > MP SET Result 2026 Declared at mppsc.mp.gov.in; Download Scorecard and Check Cut-Off Marks

MP SET Result 2026 Declared at mppsc.mp.gov.in; Download Scorecard and Check Cut-Off Marks

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the MP SET Result 2026 on its official website.

MP SET Result 2026
MP SET Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 12:01 IST

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the MP SET Result 2026 on its official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test can check their results online from the commission’s website. Additionally, MPPSC has released the category-wise cutoff marks for candidates who appeared for the eligibility test. The result has been released in PDF format, and candidates can check whether they qualified for the exam by searching their roll numbers in the PDF file.

The State Eligibility Test is conducted to check whether candidates qualify for the post of assistant professor in colleges and universities in the state.

How to check MP SET Result 2026 online

To verify MP SET results 2026 online, candidates should follow these steps.

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  • Go to the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘What’s new’ link.
  • Click on “State Eligibility Test 2026 – Result.
  • Result PDF file will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the PDF file and search the roll number in it using the search option.
  • After downloading, save the MP SET Result 2026 PDF file for future use.

Candidates are advised to cross-check all the details mentioned in the result PDF file after downloading it.

What information is there in MP SET Result 2026 PDF

The MP SET Result 2026 PDF provides information about the MP SET exam and candidates who passed the exam.

Some of these details are:

  • Roll numbers of candidates who qualified the exam
  • Category-wise cutoff marks
  • Exam details

Since the result has been published in PDF format, candidates do not require login details to view the result.

Candidates who have qualified for the exam will be eligible for recruitment in government and private colleges and universities in the state as assistant professors.

Why is MP SET 2026 important for candidates

The Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test is one among the important eligibility examinations which one needs to clear in order to get a teaching job in higher educational institutions. Candidates who want to pursue their academic careers as assistant professors in the universities and colleges must clear this examination.

The eligibility certificate, which the qualified candidates receive, is valid for life. Hence, the importance of the examination is huge in terms of academic and professional opportunities that open up for candidates. After the announcement of the result, the candidates’ anxieties finally ended, as thousands of candidates got the message about their eligibility after being on the edge of their seats since the exam day.

What are the MP SET cut-off marks

Along with the result notification, MPPSC also announced the category-wise cut-off marks. The cut-off varies for different categories of candidates and subjects. Candidates are required to cross-check their score with the official cut-off list for better analysis of their eligibility status. The cut-off marks are an important element to decide your suitability in recruiting assistant professors.

What to Expect after MP SET Result 2026

The qualified candidates must keep a copy of the result PDF and any other document related to the result for any further recruitment activity. They must regularly keep visiting the official website for any updates regarding the issue of the certificate and any other instructions. Candidates who are not qualified can analyse the cut-off trend and prepare more for the next eligibility exam. Candidates must rely only on the official website for all the real updates regarding the MP SET Result 2026 and other updates. MPPSC has advised the candidates to check only the official website for information.

Also Read: Gujarat University UG, PG Result 2026 Released Online; Check MCom, BA, BCom, MSc Scores Here

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MP SET Result 2026 Declared at mppsc.mp.gov.in; Download Scorecard and Check Cut-Off Marks
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MP SET Result 2026 Declared at mppsc.mp.gov.in; Download Scorecard and Check Cut-Off Marks

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MP SET Result 2026 Declared at mppsc.mp.gov.in; Download Scorecard and Check Cut-Off Marks
MP SET Result 2026 Declared at mppsc.mp.gov.in; Download Scorecard and Check Cut-Off Marks
MP SET Result 2026 Declared at mppsc.mp.gov.in; Download Scorecard and Check Cut-Off Marks
MP SET Result 2026 Declared at mppsc.mp.gov.in; Download Scorecard and Check Cut-Off Marks

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