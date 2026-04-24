NEHU Result 2026 Declared at exams.nehu.ac.in: Check UG PG Semester Scorecard, Direct Link and Steps To Download

The North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) 2026 results are published for various UG and PG semester exams which appeared in the November 2025 session. So, NEHU students can verify their results online through the official examination portal. The results are out in phases from Apr 17 to Apr 22 for different courses and semester examinations.

When was the NEHU Result 2026 declared

NEHU results are announced in multiple phases in the month of April 2026 for different PG UG programmes. Various courses have been announced in this result cycle. The North Eastern Hill University announced results for courses like BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA and various postgraduate programmes in this semester’s results. NEHU students are requested to check the official website for any pending or new results.

Where can I check the NEHU Result 2026

NEHU results are made available to students through the official websites: exams.nehu.ac.in, nehu.ac.in, and results.logisys.org/nehu. NEHU students are requested to use only the official portals so that they do not get any misinformation or incorrect results.

How to check NEHU UG/PG results 2026

NEHU result 2026 download steps are as follows:

Go to the official NEHU result portal

Click on the “UG/PG Results 2026” link

Select the course and semester

Click on the result PDF or the login page

Search the roll number in the list.

Download the result or save it

NEHU students are advised to keep the roll number handy to verify the result.

What details are mentioned in the NEHU result 2026

The NEHU scorecard contains the following details: The student’s name The roll number or registration number marks for each subject and the total marks.

The result status (pass/fail) NEHU students are advised to verify the details mentioned in the result carefully.

Which courses are included in the NEHU Result 2026

The university has declared results for a vast range of courses. The undergraduate courses such as BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA and BSW have also been covered. Furthermore, the postgraduate programmes such as MA, MSc and MBA have also been declared. Also, the results for FYUP programmes and professional or repeater exams are out.

What to do after the NEHU Result 2026

Students who’ve checked their results will have to go forward with their academic plans. Those who are successful will go ahead to the next semester or will complete the programme, based on the type of course.

If students are not content with their marks, they can file a re-evaluation application as per the university’s procedure.

Those who have failed in some subjects may have to pass back paper examinations. The final mark sheet will be sent by the university at a later date.

What are key instructions for NEHU students

NEHU declares the results in PDF format or through a login-based mode. Students are advised to download and save a copy of their results for reference. They should further verify all the information and inform the authorities in case of any mistakes. Now that the NEHU Result 2026 has been declared, students can know how they performed and plan their future.