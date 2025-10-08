NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download October Theory Exams Admit Card

NIOS Theory Exam Hall Ticket 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling has recently released the NIOS 2025 hall ticket for the October-November theory exams. Students can now download the NIOS 10th hall ticket 2025 and the NIOS 12th hall ticket 2025 through the official website. Students must carry the NIOS Admit Card 2025 before appearing for the NIOS October-November 2025 exams.

NIOS Theory Exam 2025

NIOS is scheduled to conduct the October-November 2025 theory exams from October 14 to November 18, 2025. To download the hall ticket, students must visit the official website and login using their enrollment number and exam type from the drop-down box. In case the NIOS hall ticket 2025 is not generated, students must contact the Regional Centre immediately.

How to Download NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 Oct-Nov Exams?

Visit the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket

Enter the enrolment number

Select Hall ticket for the Theory examination

Click on ‘Submit’

Download the NIOS admit card 2025 for Class 12/10 and take its print out for future references

Direct Link to Download NIOS Hall Ticket 2025: Click Here

NIOS 10th, 12th Admit Card 2025: Documents Mentioned