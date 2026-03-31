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Home > Education News > Rajasthan (RBSE) 12th Result 2026: Student Scores 93.88% But Dies 10 Days Before Results, Family Grieves Loss

Rajasthan (RBSE) 12th Result 2026: Student Scores 93.88% But Dies 10 Days Before Results, Family Grieves Loss

The Rajasthan Board declared the Class 12 Result 2026, but a tragic story from Sri Ganganagar has overshadowed the celebrations.

Rajasthan (RBSE) 12th Result 2026: Student Scores 93.88% But Dies 10 Days Before Results, Family Grieves Loss

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: March 31, 2026 13:49:21 IST

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Rajasthan (RBSE) 12th Result 2026: Student Scores 93.88% But Dies 10 Days Before Results, Family Grieves Loss

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, announced the Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2026 today, bringing relief to lakhs of students all across the state. 

In the midst of the celebrations, a tragic story has also emerged from the Sri Ganganagar district. Class 12 student Nikita from Rawla tehsil had scored a great 93.88 per cent in her board exam, but she died on March 20, just before 10 days of the result announcement. Her success became a source of sorrow for her family as they could not share it with her.

Who was the Rajasthan Class 12 student who died before result

Nikita was a student of the Government Senior Secondary School in Rawla. She was a bright student who had been suffering from severe health issues like hepatitis and diabetes.

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She had appeared for Class 12 examinations and got excellent marks. Her achievement of 93.88 percent is proof of her determination and dedication towards her studies despite her health conditions.

What makes this Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 story tragic

Nikita died 10 days before the announcement of the results. Nikita’s parents are daily wage labourers. They are very much grieving for the loss of their daughter and also the lost chance to celebrate their daughter’s success.

Family members said that her result was going to be a huge success, not just for Nikita but for the whole family.

How many students appeared in the Rajasthan Class 12 exams 2026

In total, more than 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Class 12 board exams this year, with approximately 8.2 lakh students appearing for the exam.

The Arts stream had the highest number of students, with almost 6 lakh students. The Science stream had about 2.3 lakh students, while the Commerce stream had over 30,000 students.

The exams were held from February 12 to March 11, 2026, in different centres across the state.

What are the pass percentages in the Rajasthan 12th Result 2026

Girls outperformed boys in all three streams this year. In Science, 96.42 per cent of the girls passed, compared to 92.64 per cent of the boys.

In Commerce, 99.51 per cent of the girls passed, compared to 98.66 per cent of the boys. In Arts, 98.95 per cent of the girls passed, compared to 95.80 per cent of the boys. It is the consistent performance of female students in board exams.

Where to check Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2026

Students can access their results on the official RBSE website. They simply have to enter their roll number and other necessary information.

Once the online result is displayed, they can view their subject-wise marks and the total score, as well as whether they passed or not. It has been a year of mixed feelings for the Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2026. 

While some have been celebrating success, the story of Nikita proves that nothing is impossible and life can be unpredictable. Although she did not see this triumph of hers, her success will forever remain a legacy of her hard work and dedication.

Also Read: UPSC CMS 2026 Application Closes Today: Check Eligibility, Exam Dates, And Key Instructions

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Tags: home-hero-pos-14Rajasthan 12th Result 2026Rajasthan Board ResultRBSERBSE 12th Result 2026RBSE Class 12 ResultRBSE Class 12 result 2026RBSE result

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Rajasthan (RBSE) 12th Result 2026: Student Scores 93.88% But Dies 10 Days Before Results, Family Grieves Loss

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Rajasthan (RBSE) 12th Result 2026: Student Scores 93.88% But Dies 10 Days Before Results, Family Grieves Loss

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Rajasthan (RBSE) 12th Result 2026: Student Scores 93.88% But Dies 10 Days Before Results, Family Grieves Loss
Rajasthan (RBSE) 12th Result 2026: Student Scores 93.88% But Dies 10 Days Before Results, Family Grieves Loss
Rajasthan (RBSE) 12th Result 2026: Student Scores 93.88% But Dies 10 Days Before Results, Family Grieves Loss
Rajasthan (RBSE) 12th Result 2026: Student Scores 93.88% But Dies 10 Days Before Results, Family Grieves Loss

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