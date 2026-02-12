LIVE TV
Home > Education > RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026 Start From February 12; More Than 40,000 Students Appear on Day 1

RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026 Start From February 12; More Than 40,000 Students Appear on Day 1

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has begun the Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 exams 2026 on February 12.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 12, 2026 13:06:49 IST

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has begun the Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 exams 2026 today, February 12. According to official data, more than 40,000 students are appearing on the first day of the annual board examinations across the state.

RBSE 10,12 exams 2026: How many students have registered

In total, 44,707 candidates have registered for the Rajasthan board examinations this year. The exams are being conducted at 139 examination centres across Rajasthan. Board officials said all centres were prepared well in advance to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.

Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 exams 2026: Exam schedule

As per the RBSE schedule, the Class 10 examinations will continue till February 28, while the Class 12 exams will conclude on March 11. All papers are being held in offline (pen-and-paper) mode.

Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 exams 2026: Exam timings

The board has fixed a uniform timing from 8:30 am to 11:45 am for both Class 10 and Class 12 papers. Students were permitted to enter examination centres from 8:15 am. Each paper carries a duration of three hours and 15 minutes.

Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 exams 2026: New measures

RBSE has introduced additional security measures this year to maintain exam integrity. Sealed question paper packets are being opened only in the presence of two student witnesses, after signatures are obtained. Most answer booklets now carry barcodes, except for Hindi and English papers, to improve tracking and transparency.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin its Class 10 and 12 board exams from February 17. CBSE had released its final date sheet in October 2025, stating that exam dates were planned carefully to avoid clashes with major competitive examinations.

Students appearing for the Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 exams 2026 are advised to follow official guidelines, reach centres early, and rely only on information issued by the board.

Also Read: JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result on February 16: NTA Revises Date, Final Answer Key Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 1:06 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS